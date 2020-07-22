The 12 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, July 23

In September, Aussie rocker Nick Cave was to have embarked on a North American tour — one that, unfortunately, left Miami out of the itinerary. While the pandemic scrapped those plans, Cave has planned for a one-night-only solo concert, dubbed "Idiot Prayer," livestreamed from London's Alexandra Palace on Thursday. The stripped-down performance will feature only the Bad Seeds frontman and a piano. Tune in to hear never-before-heard pieces alongside longtime favorites and tracks from the most recent Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds album, Ghosteen. 10 p.m. Thursday. Tickets cost $20 via dice.fm. Olivia McAuley

As a part of its Cultural Encounter series, HistoryMiami delves into kombucha-making on Thursday as part of its quest to uncover the 305's most coveted cultural traditions. Susan Cartiglia, operator of the local kombucha brand Radiate Miami, will lead the virtual class, exploring the art and science of fermentation, guiding viewers through a tasting of a selection of kombucha that can be found in the class kit, available at Mima Market (9725 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores) before the class (included in the ticket price). 7 to 8:15 p.m. Thursday. Tickets cost $35 via historymiami.com. Olivia McAuley

Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets: See Friday Photo courtesy of O Cinema

Friday, July 24

FLIFF Drive-In Cinema is going retro for its latest feature with a screening of Grease, the classic 1978 tale of first love, summer nights, and leather jackets. And since half the fun of Grease is belting out the musical numbers, of course, this is a sing-along. No need to be embarrassed if you don't know all the words (or if you do) — you'll be watching and singing from the comfort of your car. Don't forget to bring a mask so you can hit the food trucks on-site. 8:30 p.m. Friday at FLIFF Drive-In Cinema at Pier Sixty-Six Marina, 2150 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-525-3456. Tickets cost $30 per car, $20 for Pier Sixty-Six neighbors, $15 for FLIFF members via fliff.com. Suzannah Friscia

Friday, Twitch channel Lost Resort TV debuts its latest livestream event Rave the Vote, an episodic digital concert series focused on increasing voter registration and rallying the music community to show up at the polls for November's election. In addition to the impressive lineup of DJs and live performances — which include the Martinez Brothers, Seth Troxler, the Black Madonna, A-Trak, Soul Clap, Louie Vega, and TOKiMONSTA to name a few — the event includes conversations and PSAs from Los Angeles City Commissioner Tafarai Bayne, executive director of the Freelancer's Union Rafael Espinal, and chair of the L.A. Democratic Party Mark Gonzales, with more guests to be announced. The 12-hour fundraising broadcast will be the first of four in the run-up to the election. 3 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday via twitch.tv/lostresorttv. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Missing the rough-around-the-edges environs of your local dive bar? On Friday, O Cinema's virtual theater will screen Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets, a tender documentary about a Las Vegas dive bar on the eve of the 2016 U.S. presidential election and its final night before closing its doors for good. Filmmakers Bill and Turner Ross couldn't have foreseen that the film, which was selected for this year's Sundance Film Festival, would stand in for the warm, boozy, makeshift familial embrace a local dive bar can provide — one we've missed ever so sorely. Don't miss your chance to catch this idly effective, gently tragic snapshot of America. Opening Friday. Tickets cost $10 via o-cinema.org. Olivia McAuley

Taptap Krik? Krak!: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Miami Book Fair/Sara McCranie

Saturday, July 25

As part of its online offerings, the Miami Book Fair wants to drive a colorful bus full of music and stories onto your computer screen. Taptap Krik? Krak! is a free webcast that focuses on telling Haitian and Caribbean stories, combining them with music and dance performances. With programming conducted in English and Haitian Creole, this week's stream is hosted by Mecca "Grimo" Marcelin, a cultural ambassador, musician, and spoken-word artist. Other guests include writer Edwidge Danticat, musician Leyla McCalla, dancer and choreographer Weiselande "Yanui" Cesar, and teacher Dr. Juniace Senecharles Etienne. 2 p.m. Saturday; miamibookfair.com. Streaming via facebook.com/miamibookfair. Suzannah Friscia

Back for its third encore event, Club Koi Kovid 3.0 returns with its digital installation-cum- virtual-concert, featuring a plethora of local queer talent. Organized and co-hosted by performers artists and party-throwers Persephone Von Lips, Kat Wilderness, and Opal Am Rah the event boasts a stacked lineup of DJs, including Jasmine Infiniti, Brooklyn-based Zenobia (as seen on Pose on FX), and Internet Friends founder Gami, along with drag performances by Sensitive.Black.Hottie, Miss Toto, and Khloe Couleeó, among others. All funds raised by the ticketed event will be donated to Black Trans Femmes in the Arts, the LGBTQ Freedom Fund, and other local Miami funds. 8 p.m. Saturday via zoom.us. Registration code will be shared via instagram.com/clubk0i. Olivia McAuley

Supporting your local Black-owned businesses is one of the best ways to take action and keep the momentum going amid the ongoing protests and discussions about racial justice. If you're not sure where to start, find a whole bunch of local favorites at the Virtual South Florida Melanated Pop-Up Shop, hosted by Brown Skin Lovin, a Black-owned vegan company that sells essential oils, beard butters, and fragrances. The event will highlight vendors who sell all kinds of products, from clothing to skincare and health food, and you might just find your new favorite shop. 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday; instagram.com/southfl_melanatedpopupshop. Register in advance via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Sunday, July 26

Tomorrowland, the Belgian EDM festival, took its famed production online after organizers were forced to reschedule the main event because of the coronavirus pandemic. Tomorrowland Around the World offers a futuristic two-day digital music festival experience using what is hoped to be "the best technology in 3D design, video, and special effects" to create a unique and groundbreaking experience for attendees. Unlike some of its cyber predecessors, the festival will not take place within a video game. All attendees need is an internet connection and a ticket. More than 60 acts are set to perform over the weekend, beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday and ending at 7 p.m. Sunday. Mainstage highlights include Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like, and, surprisingly, Katy Perry. If that's not enough, there are eight stages to explore throughout the digital grounds. 4 p.m. Saturday through 7 p.m. Sunday; tomorrowland.com. Tickets cost ¤20 to ¤290. Olivia McAuley

Monday, July 27

The Betsy Hotel's art series continues with an installment of Zen and the Art of Making, with architect Nick Gelpi, the design principal and founder of Gelpi Projects. He's the mind behind spaces like the Wynwood Greenhouse Park and Detroit's House Paint Pavilion, an "inhabitable painting" shaped like a house that was made in collaboration with artist Markus Linnenbrink. John Stuart, associate dean at Florida International University, and Deborah Plutzik Briggs, the Betsy's VP of arts, will host the conversation as Gelpi provides a window into his process and work. 7 to 8 p.m. Monday on zoom.us. Admission is free with RSVP at thebetsyhotel.com. Suzannah Friscia

Tuesday, July 28

FilmGate Miami reimagines its monthly meetup for actors, writers, and industry members, Why the Drama? for the Zoom age. Intending to create and critique new work with a Florida point of view, the series allows writers to submit scripts for consideration, and actors the chance to audition to perform. Every second Tuesday of the month, join in for a free screenplay workshop at which industry professionals are invited to let new talent catch their eye. 8 p.m. on zoom.us. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Wednesday, July 29

Hanan Arts, which hosts the Havana Habibi Festival, will lead Latinas in Belly Dance: Race and Ethnicity and Transnational Politics, as part of a larger global conversation about race in the belly dance industry. That includes talking about the term "belly dancing" itself, which has been used to encompass a variety of folk and social dance forms from the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, and Greece. Two dancers from the Caribbean — Boenka and Meiver de la Cruz — will share their own perspectives and experiences of being treated as racialized subjects in the industry. 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia