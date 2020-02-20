Art Review: At MOAD's "Forensic Architecture," the Devil Is in the Details

There's an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation where the Starship Enterprise's first officer, Commander Riker, is accused of murder. Using the ship's holodeck to create immersive, interactive environments to tell their own side of the story, the commander and his accusers each reconstruct the crime in a Rashomon-style, back-and-forth trial.

This all transpires more than 200 years from now, but we're already seeing a version put to use. As explained in a new exhibit at Miami-Dade College's Museum of Art and Design, Forensic Architecture — a London-based group of artists, journalists, and other media professionals — uses the technology of the future to solve the crimes of today. Only these folks aren't concerned with the kinds of stories told in true-crime podcasts and TV episodes. Instead, the group's work centers on crimes committed by the state against ordinary people.

It's hard to call the work on display at "Forensic Architecture: True to Scale" art, exactly. There's a strikingly beautiful installation entitled Drone Strike in Miranshah, for example, that illustrates exactly what its title describes: a missile launched by a U.S. military drone hitting a target in Pakistan. But what's more fascinating is the way the piece was created: Using cell phone footage obtained by MSNBC, Forensic Architecture was able to determine the location where the missile hit and create a sculpture, a fluorescent light suspended by wires in a shipping container-size box, that shows the extent of the damage. Red lines outline the human victims.

Other displays, most of them explained through video screens and in projection rooms, are even more methodical, employing even more futuristic techniques to form their cases. An investigation of a police shooting in Chicago deconstructs the "split-second reaction" of the white officer who shot a young black man on the South Side, connecting the incident to its context in the community and to the history of racial bias in policing.

In another case, the group created a virtual-reality rendering of a street in the Palestinian city of Hebron in order to reconstruct an incident in which an Israel Defense Forces officer violently assaulted an unarmed Palestinian. The officer had subsequently left the IDF and joined a group called Breaking the Silence, whose members, much to the Israeli government's chagrin, speak out against the violent acts they committed against Palestinians during their time in the military.

(The IDF is implicated in at least two other unrelated investigations featured in this exhibition: In one, video footage shows a cropduster spraying a field in the Gaza Strip along with images of the crop damage inflicted; in another, Forensic Architecture assists a group of Bedouins living in Israel in disproving the government's claim that their town did not exist before the Israeli state was formed.)

Palestinian residents use a VR headset provided by Forensic Architecture in a video titled Virtual Witnesses: Assembling the Testimonial Space of Israeli Violence in Hebron. Photo by Douglas Markowitz

So it's not exactly art. Rather, "Forensic Architecture" takes us to a point where art, science, and justice intersect. Nor is this a casual afternoon looking at pictures. The stories told here are dense with information, and visitors should be prepared for a fair amount of theory to accompany the work. (Forensic Architecture founder Eyal Weizman was apparently barred from entering the U.S. when he attempted to fly to Miami for the exhibition's opening — the group's first show on U.S. soil — so you have to figure they're doing something right.)

The exhibition is deeply engrossing, even beyond its social-justice agenda. There's so much detail here that one could spend hours, even days, sifting through it all. Forensic Architecture posts much of its work online, but the interactivity involved in this presentation makes it much more satisfying. After all, there's nothing like stepping into the holodeck yourself.

"Forensic Architecture: True to Scale." On view through September 27, at the Museum of Art and Design at Miami-Dade College, Freedom Tower, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-237-7700; mdcmoad.org. Open 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday; 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday; closed Monday and Tuesday. Admission costs $12 for adults, $8 for seniors and military, $5 for students, free for children under 12 and MDC students, faculty, and staff.