The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Double Stubble is always worthy of mention when it comes to free events around town, but this week's edition is particularly special. L.A. rapper Big Dipper is set to perform this week as part of Double Stubble's fourth-anniversary celebration. And if you're looking to party with other misfits, you might want to get "tvrnt" at the Anderson Thursday night as well.
Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week.
Normality gets boring fast. So it's time to party with a bunch of self-proclaimed freaks, geeks, queens, and queers. The latest TVRNT rock 'n' roll party will happen Thursday at the Anderson. It's a 21-and-over affair, and there's no cover. Among the awesome acts joining hosts Gus and Panther will be Juleisy, Kat Wilderness, Opal Am Rah, Zjolie, and the Vagnauts. 9 p.m. Thursday, September 27, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free.
The largest gay women's charity event in the nation is landing in Miami. The 19th Aqua Girl celebration will kick off Thursday evening with a party at Cafeina. From there, expect pool parties, dance parties, culinary excursions, and an official "recovery" party to close things out. It's worth noting the recovery party will include karaoke, which is always an awesome thing. 10 p.m. Thursday, September 27, through Monday at National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; eventbrite.com. Event pricing ranges from free to $75.
Miami is known globally as a party mecca, but while tourists head to South Beach Friday and Saturday night, the locals know Thursday is the most fun night of the week. For the past four years, Gramps has put the newest generation of drag queens and burgeoning local queer icons on the Double Stubble stage, and they'll celebrate the series' anniversary this week with a performance by L.A. bear rapper Big Dipper. Performances by Dang-Ho Yu Sickning, King Femme, Opulence, and Persephone Von Lips will happen before and after his set. 9 p.m. Thursday, September 27, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission is free.
There is no cure for vinyl fever, and the infected like it that way. Those who scavenge for rare and vintage pressed wax are set to gather for a seventh time at the Miami Record Fair. The event is brought to you by Gramps and the record slingers of Terrestrial Funk. They promise the largest selection of records in the 305 from collectors from all over South Florida. It's a daytime, dog- and kid-friendly event, so you can shovel Pizza Tropical and tropical smoothies into the furry and little ones' faces. Then sit them in front of the live performances and DJ sets. If you want to be a DJ for a day, get there by 11 a.m. and sign up to spin. Noon Saturday, September 29, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission is free.
For Real Pictures is a nonprofit that gives student filmmakers experience in the industry and helps them make quality flicks on limited budgets. With a specialty in ethical filmmaking and autism awareness, the org connects budding and aspiring movie-makers with those who are already established to set them up in a competitive market with the possibility of a job. Its For Reel Film Fest does all of the above while also aiming to rebuild what was once a flourishing cinematic industry in South Florida. The inaugural fest will go down at the oldest art deco building in town, Miami's Scottish Rite Temple, and will include pop-up vendors, a popcorn bar, catering, a free raffle, and short-film screenings. 4 p.m. Sunday, September 30, at the Scottish Rite Temple, 471 NW Third St., Miami; forreelfilmfest.com. Admission ranges from free to $10.
