The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Double Stubble is always worthy of mention when it comes to free events around town, but this week's edition is particularly special. L.A. rapper Big Dipper is set to perform this week as part of Double Stubble's fourth-anniversary celebration. And if you're looking to party with other misfits, you might want to get "tvrnt" at the Anderson Thursday night as well.

Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week.

Courtesy of the Anderson

Normality gets boring fast. So it's time to party with a bunch of self-proclaimed freaks, geeks, queens, and queers. The latest TVRNT rock 'n' roll party will happen Thursday at the Anderson. It's a 21-and-over affair, and there's no cover. Among the awesome acts joining hosts Gus and Panther will be Juleisy, Kat Wilderness, Opal Am Rah, Zjolie, and the Vagnauts. 9 p.m. Thursday, September 27, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free.



The largest gay women's charity event in the nation is landing in Miami. The 19th Aqua Girl celebration will kick off Thursday evening with a party at Cafeina. From there, expect pool parties, dance parties, culinary excursions, and an official "recovery" party to close things out. It's worth noting the recovery party will include karaoke, which is always an awesome thing. 10 p.m. Thursday, September 27, through Monday at National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; eventbrite.com. Event pricing ranges from free to $75.