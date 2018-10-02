Frost Science's New Exhibit Sheds Light on Creatures That Glow

You probably don't associate the Frost Museum of Science with late-night partying. But its newest exhibit, "Creatures of Light: Nature's Bioluminescence," will have guests lingering in a dark, rave-like atmosphere of pulsating lights.

Opening at Frost Science this Saturday, October 6, "Creatures of Light" introduces visitors to the flickering, dazzling world of natural organisms that can behave like living night lights.

From flashing anglerfish and scorpions to glimmering coral and fungi, it's all about bioluminescence, one of nature's most enchanting, mysterious wonders. Produced through a chemical reaction that takes place within an organism, this detectable "cold light," which gives off almost no heat, is emitted in different colors for different purposes.