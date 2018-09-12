Sex, Violence, and Queerness Collide in The Wild Boys

It’s not easy to describe the wonderfully transgressive experience that is The Wild Boys. Sex and violence linger everywhere, be it on a ship full of masculine power plays or a jungle of phalluses begging to be sucked. With his feature debut, Bertrand Mandico has created a work of art that’s as full of angst as it is horny, a queer fever dream that’s as much a nightmare as it is an erotic fantasy.

We meet its cast of wealthy adolescent boys as they indulge in an afternoon of theatrics and alcohol with their teacher. Mandico never allows his audience to think this might be a light romp, with a menacing score looming and the teens in a violent trance, masked and moving like they came straight out of A Clockwork Orange. After raping and murdering the teacher they claimed to love, the boys are exiled to a ship with the Captain, who claims he can transform any violent boy into a civilized and docile being.

The gimmick of The Wild Boys is that these teenagers are played by actresses: Pauline Lorillard, Vimala Pons, Diane Rouxel, Mathilde Warnier, and Anaël Snoek. Each is marvelous in her own way, bringing a distinct personality to characters who could have been the blank slates that populate many a young adult novel. It’s a fascinating casting decision that adds a new layer to exploring the misogyny inherently built into entitled young men, allowing women to help shape and interpret what this loathing of the feminine looks like.