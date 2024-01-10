 The Pickle Games Brings Pickleball to Miami Marine Stadium | Miami New Times
Pickleball Takes Over Miami Marine Stadium for First-Ever Pickle Games

The Pickle Games is a first-of-its-kind entertainment-meets-pickleball experience taking over Miami Marine Stadium.
January 10, 2024
The Pickle Games brings the pickleball craze to the Miami Marine Stadium January 13 and 14.
The Pickle Games photo
Yes, pickleball is everywhere, and this weekend, that includes an anchored barge floating on Biscayne Bay.

It's all part of the inaugural Pickle Games, a first-of-its-kind entertainment-meets-pickleball experience taking over Miami Marine Stadium on Saturday, January 13, and Sunday, January 14.

"This will be something fun for pickleball lovers and people interested in the sport to experience for sure," Steve Suarez, cofounder of the Pickle Games, tells New Times. "Even if you know nothing about the sport, there will be clinics, incredible pickleball to watch, and so much more to enjoy."

According to Suarez, nearly 400 teams, split into divisions of pro, amateur, men's, women's, mixed, and more, will compete on almost 100 different courts throughout the grounds. A special 1,000-seat stadium with LED lights and smoke machines will be used for bigger matches.

On Saturday, a handful of celebrities and influencers will play under the lights of the stadium, including actor and singer Jencarlos Canela, Miami Marlins first base coach Jon Jay, professional pickleballer Ryan Sherry, and coach Matt "Pickleball McNasty" Manasse.

The vibe will be very much a fiesta throughout the weekend, anchored by an E11even Beach Club experience with a DJ, dancers, open bar, and lounge. Nearly 70 vendors will be in attendance, including pickleball organizations and brands like Pickleballin', Miami Pickleball Club, and Crush Pickleball.

Suarez adds there will be several food and beverage vendors, a pickleball brand-centric fashion show with 15 different companies represented, the world's largest bounce house, and seminars on topics spanning mental health to pickleball strategy.

While registration for playing in the tournament is now closed, tickets for the general public to get in on the action are still available. Ticket options span $20 for one-day entry to $100 for single-day access to the E11even Beach Club.

"Come join us for a holiday weekend to remember," Suarez says. "It's shaping up to be quite an event at an iconic Miami venue."

The Pickle Games. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 13, and Sunday, January 14, at Miami Marine Stadium, 3501 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; thepicklegames.com. Tickets cost $20 to $175 via eventbrite.com.
Eyes of Miami: Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Brent Faiyaz, and Others

By World Red Eye
The 19 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

By Ashley-Anna Aboreden, Jose D. Duran and Sophia Medina
By Way of Cuba and Miami, Latino Dancer on Pointe with Les Ballets Trockadero

By Artburst Miami
Dále Zine Moves Again, This Time to Design District

By Douglas Markowitz
