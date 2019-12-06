The Eight Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

There are a variety of words one can use to describe Miami during Art Basel Miami Beach. "Overwhelming," absurd," and "decadent" are just a few that come to mind. But even as the 2019 edition of the international art gathering and cultural cornucopia begins drawing to a close this weekend, a number of notable events remain on the calendar. On Friday evening, Kanye West protege Travis Scott will perform at E11even, while Lil Wayne will be taking the stage at LIV Nightclub. The day afterward will see G-Eazy rock Delano South Beach during the Maxim Issue Release Party on Saturday. There are still plenty of art-focused happenings throughout the weekend too, including the colorful debut of Infinite Space at Artechouse, on Friday and a special Arts, Beats & Brunch affair at Virgin MiamiCentral's Central Fare on Sunday. If you need a well-deserved beer to wind down after this wild week, J. Wakefield Brewing has the perfect treat in store with its pastry stout event on Saturday.

Here are the best things to do in Miami this weekend:

EXPAND Infinite Space Daniel Garcia

Friday, December 6

If you haven't taken a variety of Instagram-ready photos by this point in Miami Art Week, shame on you. You can make up for it on Friday at Artechouse during its Infinite Space exhibit by L.A.-based and Turkish-born artist, Refik Anadol. Friday marks the first day this colorful, multi-sensory experience is open to the public following days of being gawked at by VIPs. Included among its elements are walls upon walls of vivid images, all designed to probe the intersection between man and machine. Noon to 11 p.m. Friday at Artechouse, 736 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; miami.artechouse.com. Tickets cost $24 with various discounts available.

Travis Scott Herb Gonzalez / LionTheLion

Travis Scott is bolstering E11even's already stacked entertainment lineup for Miami Art Week. The over-the-top rapper and producer will make an appearance at the megaclub late Friday evening, likely bringing hits such as "Sicko Mode," "Antidote" and "Pick Up the Phone" with him. If you can't catch Scott due to previous commitments but have your Sunday calendar wide open, Rick Ross and Carnage's appearances at E11even are shaping up to be quite the spectacle as well. 10 p.m. Friday at E11even, 29 NE 11th Street, Miami; 11miami.com. Tickets cost $75 to $150.

Look at Lil Wayne, all grown up now. When he was 13 years old, he became the youngest artist to be signed to Cash Money Records. Since then, the New Orleans-born rapper has dropped 13 studio albums including his latest, Tha Carter V, which hit shelves in 2018 and has been certified platinum. Miami's own DJ Irie and DJ E-Feezy will be in attendance to open up the show. 11 p.m. Friday at LIV Nightclub, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; tixr.com. Tickets cost $75.

Saturday, December 7

In the beer world, summer is reserved for nice, cold shandies while winter stakes its claim on stouts. If you have a sweet tooth and consider yourself a stout aficionado, J. Wakefield Brewing might be the place for you on Saturday. For its Thiccc Pastry Stout event, a number of nationally-respected breweries (Trillium, 8th State and Bottle Logic) will serve up some of their tastiest offerings. If you're now wondering "What the hell is a pastry stout," it's essentially a super-dessert-y (and delicious) beer. A ticket includes a glass and four pours. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at J. Wakefield Brewing, 120 NW 24th Street, Miami; jwakefieldbrewing.com. Tickets cost $25.

EXPAND Pitbull, aka Mr. 305, is hitting the 305 as part of the Amor A La Musica fest at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday. George Martinez

There will be plenty of amor in the air this weekend when the Amor A La Musica festival comes to the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday with some of the biggest names in Latin music in tow. Ricky Martin, Pitbull, Luis Fonsi, Melendi and Sebastian Yatra are just some of the artists who'll have you and your loved one shaking your thing. 8 p.m. Saturday at AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $55 to $245.

G-Eazy Courtesy of RCA Records

It's not every day that you have an opportunity to go to a Maxim Issue Release Party. Well, on Saturday you will, and might even have the possibility of mingling with cover model Jasmine Sanders (a.k.a. "Golden Barbie") along the way. Multi-platinum rapper G-Eazy (known for "Me, Myself & I" and Halsey collaboration "Him & I") is scheduled to perform a special set for the occasion. In true Basel fashion, Miami artist Alexander Mijares will have an installation in Delano's Orchard to serve as icing on the cake. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday at Delano South Beach, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; sbe.com. Tickets cost $100.



Sunday, December 8



Regardless of how many artsy distractions there might be this week, we still need brunch. Bringing the best of all of this week's world's together, there is an Arts, Beats & Brunch shindig going down at Virgin MiamiCentral's Central Fare on Sunday afternoon. Brought to you by the folks at the SocialXchange event agency, the food hall will be transformed into a multifaceted, inspirational space, with art and performances by such artists as Demont Pinder, Alex Roman, and Alex Boden. On the grub front, House of Mac will debut its new brunch menu. Obviously, there will be mimosas galore. Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Central Fare at Virgin MiamiCentral, 600 NW First Ave., Miami. Admission is free with registration via eventrbrite.com.

It's the holiday season, which means the Gold Coast Railroad Museum's Holly, Jolly Holiday Event is coming down the tracks at full force. From 6 to 10 p.m. on Sunday (and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through December 24), the museum will be morphed to reflect a "Santa's Magical Toy Workshop" sort of vibe, loaded with a North Pole-themed train ride, live entertainment, appearances by Mr. and Mrs. Claus, scavenger hunts and more. Whether you've been naughty or nice, you're still invited. 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday and Fridays through Sundays through December 24, at Gold Coast Railroad Museum, 12450 SW 152nd Street, Miami. Tickets cost $30 via eventbrite.com.