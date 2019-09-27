The Nine Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Prepare for an entertaining weekend! Friday evening, can catch a free show by Miami's own Latin star, Leslie Cartaya, at MOCA or Dumbo on the big screen at Barnacle State Park. Saturday evening, get your drink on at CityPlace Doral's Art and Sip or take in a set by Danny Sol at the always-glamorous Rose Bar at the Delano. Then, close out the weekend with a concert by Tyler the Creator at the AmericanAirlines Arena.

Here are the best things to do in Miami this weekend:

Friday, September 27

The plight of refugees has been in the news a lot lately. This Friday, Omar Granados, a Spanish and Latin American Studies professor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, will discuss the Cuban Mariel refugee program of the early '80s. Nearly 50,000 Cuban Mariel refugees were sent to Wisconsin, Arkansas, and Pennsylvania as part of the program, and that history is worth revisiting during yet another critical global refugee crisis. 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday at FIU Green Library, 11200 SW Eighth St., Miami; cri.fiu.edu. Admission is free.

Hispanic Heritage Month to our friends throughout the community. Friday evening, celebrate the hallmark month with a free Jazz at MOCA event with Leslie Cartaya. In 2013, she was nominated for the Best New Artist Latin Grammy and is still going strong. The Cuban-gone-jazz-gone-American-funk artist always puts on a lively show, and surely this one will be no exception. 8 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; mocanomi.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND Catch a free screening of Dumbo Friday at the Barnacle. Photo by Jim Stamps

Dumbo is coming. And, no, we're not talking about a visit from your favorite politician. Select Fridays each month, the Barnacle hosts movies under the stars, and this week, it's time for the timeless Disney flick. Folks are encouraged to dress up in Dumbo-themed attire. Those wearing the best garb will take home a prize. 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; floridastateparks.org. Admission is free.

They're sexy. They're sultry. And they're coming to Miami this Friday evening. The SuicideGirls Blackheart Burlesque will hit the Gleason Room at the Fillmore, so prepare to be, well, turned on. This pinup-filled spectacle boasts a cast that has performed hundreds of shows in six countries since 2003. Where some pinup shows have a larger-than-life, unapproachable vibe, this one offers hints of nerdiness, making it a welcome space for all. 9 p.m. Friday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $35 via livenation.com.

Saturday, September 28

If you've been slacking on your latest Everglades visit, this Saturday is the day to do it. For starters, it's National Public Lands Day, and the park is waving its $30-per-vehicle fee. Plus, there will be a closing reception for the AIRIE Nest Gallery's exhibit, "Fragile: Work from the Everglades National Park Collection," showing the unique ties between local folks and their green spaces. Entrance to the exhibit is also free. 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at AIRIE Nest Gallery, 40001 SR 9336, Homestead; airie.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND Get your sip together! It's time for another Art and Sip at CityPlace Doral on Saturday. La Casa Media

Two of your favorite things are coming together: Art and booze. For its latest edition of Art and Sip, CityPlace Doral will display pieces by David Banegas, Miriam Wimmer Stranberg, Alex Pineco, Alain Georges, and others on the plaza. A number of pop-up bar experiences will be on-site to keep folks entertained and DJ Mezmriz will crank the jams throughout the evening. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; cityplacedoral.com. Admission is free.

Before you go about your glamorous Saturday evening, how about checking out one of Miami Beach's most glamorous bars? Rose Bar at Delano is turning up Saturday evening with an intimate set from Danny Sol. In addition to good tunes, enjoy some great beverages, too, with cocktail specials including a Vesper Martini and Summer Fling (with Bombay Sapphire Gin, Aperol, cucumber, and fresh lime juice). 9 p.m. Saturday at Rose Bar at Delano, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; morganshotelgroup.com. Admission is free.

Nora en Pure Photo by George Martinez

Nora En Pure, the DJ and producer known for her deep-house prowess, has made a name for herself since dropping her catchy AF 2013 single "Come With Me." Among her laundry list of EPs over the years, her late-2018 mix "Polynesia" is a must-hear before you check out her rocking late-night set at Space this weekend. 11 p.m. Saturday at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $15 to $40.

Sunday, September 29

The one and only Tyler the Creator is set to roll into the American Airlines Arena. But before the notoriously rowdy Odd Future rapper lights up the downtown arena stage, Jaden Smith and Goldlink will kick off the night. In addition to releasing the 2019 smash "Earfquake," Tyler also dropped a number one album in May, Igor. The rapper and producer creates studio magic, so get ready to experience wizardry in his stage show too. 7 p.m. Sunday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $45.50 to $55.50 via ticketmaster.com.