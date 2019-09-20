The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

This weekend brings all the emotions. To kick things off on a reflective note, Manuel and Patricia Oliver will celebrate their son Joaquin "Guac" Oliver in a powerful show at Colony Theatre Friday evening. Saturday, soak up the rays and make a splash one last time at SLS Brickell for its final Buenas Vibras pool party of the summer. And Sunday, get up close and personal with David Bowie's Berlin Trilogy of albums during an intimate listening session at Soundlux Audio.

Here are the best things to do in Miami this weekend:



EXPAND Please don't bite the dust. See Kerala Dust at the Ground Friday. Photo by Orhan Bay

Friday, September 20

Lots of worlds collide during a Kerala Dust show. You get a heavy dose of quality songwriting, some sick beats, and plenty of good vibes. Friday, the London-based trio will perform for the first time at the Ground (though it's played Space before to much fanfare). As a preshow pumpup, give its latest single, "Closer," a spin. 11 p.m. Friday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami. Tickets cost $10 to $30 via eventbrite.com.

We may be in the good ol' U.S. of A., but that shouldn't stop your England-loving self from rocking out. Every month, Las Rosas hosts the free dance party Different Class, loaded with New Wave and Britpop tunes. This month's shindig is set to go down Friday evening, and Missing Thieves Live (including members of Modernage) will headline the bill. Resident DJs Ray Milian and Tommy Gunn will also get you moving. 11 p.m. Friday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.



February 14, 2018, Joaquin "Guac" Oliver lost his life in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Since that day, his parents Manuel (a visual artist) and Patricia have been on the front lines of activism for gun reform. Their latest vehicle for change is the multimedia piece Guac: My Son My Hero, integrating video, live painting, standup, and other arts. 8 p.m. Friday at Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; colonymb.org. Tickets cost $35 to $65.

EXPAND Catch some good vibes at the last Buenas Vibras pool party of the season at SLS Brickell. See Saturday. SLS Brickell

Saturday, September 21

All good things must come to an end. SLS Brickell's hot summer pool party series, Buenas Vibras (translating to "good vibes"), on the Altitude pool deck, will see one last hurrah this Saturday. If you'd like to end your pool-partying season with a splurge, table options start at $400, and there are daybeds and cabanas too. 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Altitude at SLS Brickell, 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami Beach; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $15 and up.

Alert! The beloved Black Market at Las Rosas has moved to a new night. After two years of being your Sunday Funday spot, the elaborate vendor market party is now officially a Saturday thing. Count on all of your favorite elements — bands, flea market finds, tarot card readings, drag performances, and the always fabulous Shelley Novak — without the worry of having to work the next morning. For this one, enjoy tunes from Savannah, Georgia's Bero Bero, Union, and many others. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

Nightmares on Wax might sound like a kinky, candle-filled horror film, but it's not. Instead, it's the stage name of George Evelyn, a Leeds DJ who's been rocking the club scene since the late-'80s. He has released eight studio albums, including his latest, Shape the Future, which dropped in early 2018. In addition to the newbies, count on some of his classic tracks, such as "You Wish" and "Flip Ya Lid." 11 p.m. Saturday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $10 to $40.

EXPAND Daybreaker MIA's Morning en Blanc Celebration at Faena Forum in July 2018. Photo by Karli Evans

Who's ready to party at Space in the morning? Daybreaker will return to the downtown club this Saturday with the '90s-themed party Back to School. If you've never been to a Daybreaker event, prepare for outdoor yoga, Zumba, and a full-on dance party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Make Zack Morris and D.J. Tanner proud by wearing your best '90s garb. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami. Tickets start at $20 via daybreaker.com.

Sunday, September 22

Too often, music is used solely as background noise. But classic David Bowie tunes will be the focal point Sunday evening at Soundlux Audio. For its latest installment of Classic Album Sundays, the intimate spot will host a listening party for Bowie's Berlin Trilogy. Enjoy Low, Heroes, and Lodger on world-class equipment with fellow fans. 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Soundlux Audio, 120 NW 25th St., #302, Miami. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.



In 2018, New Times named Gender Blender the number one monthly queer party. In 2019, it's still going strong. Sunday night, enjoy sets by some of the 305's best bands and queer performance artists. Past performers at the monthly event have included drag stars Yoko Oso and Queen Adelaide, as well as the punk rockers of Sewerslutz. Drinks are 25 percent off all night, so use that extra cash to tip the performers. 10 p.m. Sunday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; genderblendermiami.com. Admission is free.



Miamians know Christo for his famed '80s art installation, Surrounded Islands. But he and wife Jeanne-Claude (who passed away in 2009) have made an impact on many other communities throughout the world. This Sunday morning, catch Walking on Water, a documentary following the artists' project Floating Piers, which sat on Italy's Lake Iseo. Before the screening, enjoy brunch with mimosas; after the showing, director Andrey Paounov will be on hand for a discussion. 11:30 a.m. Sunday at O Cinema South Beach, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $25.