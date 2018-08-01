The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

You go, girl. ¡Fuácata! or a Latina's Guide to Surviving the Universe showcases more than 20 Latinas touching on everything that affects the community. All of the characters are played by one very talented leading lady, the three-time Carbonell Award-winning Elena María García. The performance touches on a wide range of subjects, from immigration to love, with a heavy dose of humor. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, with shows Wednesday through Sunday through August 19 at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $50.

Friday

First Friday is upon us yet again. What's always a stellar option? First Fridays at ICA Miami. This shindig goes down in the Design District and celebrates all mediums of art, from film screenings to exhibition tours to public art institutions, so your Friday will never, ever be boring. First Fridays are always free and presented in part with the folks at Mini USA. 6 p.m. Friday at Institute of Contemporary Art, 61 NE 41st St., Miami; icamiami.org. Admission is free.

There used to be more than 100 species of rhinos. Now there are only five. These creatures need our help. So what can you do? Go bowling! Bowling for Rhinos is the South Florida American Association of Zoo Keepers' annual fundraiser. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to conservation efforts in Africa and Indonesia. Entry to the event includes 90 minutes of bowling, shoe rental, pizza, a drink, and a rad tee. 6:30 p.m. Friday at Bird Bowl, 9275 Bird Rd., Miami; eventbrite.com. Adult registration starts at $25.

You've seen him on every screen imaginable. Now you can see Kevin Hart live in West Palm Beach. The megacomedian's Irresponsible Tour has traveled the world since last August and is finally making its way to our corner of the globe. For those who've been living in a cave, Ride Along and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle — along with the bazillion comedy specials he's done — are always good Hart refreshers. 7 p.m. Friday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $36 to $161.

It's time to let that rhythm shine. Delou Africa's annual African Diaspora Dance & Drum Festival is back for its ninth year. There are all kinds of entertainment options for the entire family to enjoy at this event. Folks may sign up for a cultural workshop spanning the contemporary and Caribbean dance spectrums. There's also a free Children's Village Zone, a global bazaar, and a health fair. The festival's concert extravaganza, featuring a number of African and Afro-Cuban dance ensembles, is set for Saturday evening. Friday through Sunday at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; adddff.delouafrica.org. Workshop tickets start at $15 each, and concert tickets cost $35.

Saturday

No, IMFest doesn't stand for "AOL Instant Messenger Fest." That is so 1999. It does, however, stand for "International Music Festival," which is set to rock your socks off for a third consecutive year. The 2018 edition falls on Jamaican Independence Day, making this celebration of all things Caribbean, African, and Latin American that much more awesome. Must-dos include savoring the variety of cultural grub, visiting arts and crafts vendors, and jamming to tunes from the likes of VH1 Love & Hip-Hop star Amara La Negra. 6 p.m. Saturday at Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199th St., Miami Gardens; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $10 to $50.

The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore: It sounds like the name of a wild and weird children's book, right? Wrong. It's the tour that's about take over our very own American Airlines Arena. Kesha has been on a roll lately, with her latest LP, Rainbow, dropping last year to critical acclaim. Macklemore also released an album, which included a song with Kesha titled "Good Old Days." Who wants to bet you'll hear that one live? 7 p.m. Saturday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $22 to $200.

An event with "Miami" in its name is taking place in Fort Lauderdale. Usually, this is unacceptable, except Mas Miami Vol. 2 is shaping up to be quite the spectacle. The evening zooms in on local art, sports, and music, featuring performances by Magic City Hippies and Jacuzzi Boys. In true Miami fashion, there will be a dominoes tournament featuring Gonzalo "Papi" Le Batard of Highly Questionable fame, live artists, and surprise ESPN guests. 8 p.m. Saturday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $24 to $99.

Country may not be the most innovative music, but it's more vibrant than ever. And Miranda Lambert is one of the biggest names in the biz. She's known not just for her catchy tunes as a member of the Pistol Annies. The Grammy-winning songstress and songwriter is also famous for her relationship with ex-hubby Blake Shelton, now cozied up with Gwen Stefani. No worries: Lambert isn't letting anything "bring her down" — she's moved on to Turnpike Troubadours' singer Evan Felker and continues to garner new fans and followers. This big star will fill Coral Sky Amphitheatre with Little Big Town for a memorable show under some other stars. 7 p.m. Saturday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; westpalmbeachamphitheatre.com. Admission starts at $30.

Gay nerds are way too underrepresented in LGBTQ+ culture. If all you did was hit up White Parties or watch Queer Eye, you might be missing out on the diversity in queer culture. Ya gotta remember, though, Fab Five hair stylist Jonathan VanNess is also part of Gay of Thrones. (Google it.) Gay geeks of his ilk must attend Out Con this weekend — it features everything a queer weirdo could want: gayming, lip-sync battles, costume contests, Impel Down, K-pop performances, and a drag extravaganza. Let your freak flags fly and get ready to con-out in a community of queer creatives. 11 a.m. Saturday at DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami. A two-pack of tickets costs $18.

Do you even remember the last time you saw Jon Snow smooch Daenerys Targaryen? Or who in hell was the last person Arya Stark brutally murdered? Well, it was a while ago, but as a major fan of this fantastical show, you're still prepped and ready with your bear capes and crooked crowns to march the streets of Brickell for Game of Crawls. This Game of Thrones-themed pub crawl will take you through five kingdoms, where five free drinks await. Check-in is at 7 p.m., and complimentary beverages end at midnight. Most important, there will be GOT swag. It'll be a lot more fun than Cersei's walk of shame. 7 p.m. Saturday at Baru Latin Bar Brickell, 901 S. Brickell Plaza, Suite 101, Miami; miamipubcrawls.com. Admission costs $15 to $30.

In other cities, where summer is the only good season, they have to celebrate the solstice, but in Miami, the end of summer is just another reason to party. The Summer of Love Fest, S.O.L. Fete, will do just that at Bayfront Park. It's a production of Miami Urban Contemporary Experience (MUCE), which hosts pop-ups to preserve heritage and offer a platform for diverse artistic endeavors. The free event honors the city's diversity via painting classes, minigolf, a game zone with KND Total Body, an Ethnicity Models kids' modeling event with self-esteem boot camp, as well as family yoga and Reggae Fit classes by Dub Yoga and Go Green Fashionista. There will be dancing to classic R&B thanks to ongoing party Love/Hate Classic Sundays and Caribbean beats at a reggae dance-off courtesy of DJ Mack. Also, come empty-handed so you can head home with back-to-school giveaways by Next Level and LiveLifeLoveLife. Whew. Did we miss anything? Head to the fest to find out! 11 a.m. Saturday at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; muce305.org. Admission is free with RSVP.

Despite what tourists might think, summer is the best time to sweat a night away in South Florida. The evenings are hotter than the days, but you can wear way less clothing and fully enjoy the heat in the moonlight. That's why you have to hit up Soursop SatDays — a fresh concept that's as distinctive as the flavor of the fruit it honors. The monthly event began in March and is curated by duo Whitney and Devin, who are looking to bring even hotter soca and dancehall DJs from around the world to South Florida's Caribbean nights. It features rotating DJs playing the best Caribbean music and goes down at 1306 every first Saturday of the month. This week, the party will present Lips Int'l, J Rocca, Savi + Nkosi, and Despicable Mani. Do some stretches and get ready to do SatDays right. 10 p.m. Saturday at 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; facebook.com/soursop.satdays. Admission costs $10 to $15.

Miami has never been known as a hippie hotbed. But the truth is, the Magic City has always had a pretty strong hippie culture simmering underneath the South Beach façade. And for a long time, Moksha Arts Collective has been its cauldron. It will host SOMA this Saturday with an outrageously large array of performers and media. Soma, they say, is "the drink of immortality, an offering to the gods," and the exhibition will include a virtual gallery (with VR) and a long list of artists including Bhakti Baxter and Lebo and the debut of a new mural. Myriad musicians — such as Cuci Amador and Tony Smurphio from Afrobeta, some of the folks of Elastic Bond and Xperimento, Spam Allstars, and others — are set to perform. It'll be a blissed-out evening with good vibes to match. 7 p.m. Saturday at Moksha Arts Collective, 599 NW 71st St., Miami; mokshafamily.com. Admission is free from 7 to 9 p.m. and is a $10 donation after 9.

Sunday

Pretty please, can Warped Tour stay? Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and this year marks the iconic summer festival's last year in existence. Locally, the sweaty extravaganza will go out with quite a bang at Coral Sky Amphitheatre. The final lineup includes Less Than Jake, New Found Glory, Simple Plan, We the Kings, 3OH!3, and Senses Fail, rockin' Warped's several stages. 11 a.m. Sunday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $45 to $55. Read more about Warped Tour on page 29.

Step aside, orange. This is mango's day to shine. The inaugural South Beach Mango Festival is set to take place at Lummus Park, loaded with cooking classes (focused on mango ingredients, of course), chef demos, a mango mixology competition, as well as art and jewelry. For mango purists, a market will carry more than 40 varieties of the beloved fruit. 11 a.m. Sunday at Lummus Park, 1130 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; eventbrite.com. Early-bird tickets cost $20.

Janet Jackson turned 52 this summer. And by the way she still moves and rocks an arena, you'd think she's not a day over 22. The icon's State of the World Tour will stop at American Airlines Arena, jam-packed with nostalgia, sweat, and hits from her 11 albums. The tour also packs a socially conscious message, with themes addressing racism and police brutality, among other topics, woven throughout. 8 p.m. Sunday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $45.95 to $145.95.

Monday

The Anderson is a well from which harbingers of good taste drink to refresh and then dull their senses. This Monday, the hip semidive will host its drink competition, Tropical Shandy Showdown. It's open to anyone in hospitality who knows how to mix a mean drink, not just bartenders. At this shady tropical affair, you can learn a thing or two about slinging booze the right way. The winners will get prizes and trophies, but the spectators will have a new trick up their sleeve for impressing party guests. 7 p.m. Monday at the Anderson Bar, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; theandersonmiami.com.

Tuesday

Craving a wholesome night of music? Coral Sky Amphitheatre is presenting two acts that fit that bill: Echosmith and Pentatonix. The latter is a Texas a cappella group whose members take the style of music to the next level by using their bodies when presenting mostly covers. The Grammy winners made it big on NBC's The Sing-Off, even bigger on YouTube, and then even bigger still by appearing on Sesame Street, burrowing their way into the minds of tired parents everywhere. Then there's Echosmith from Chino, California. The band was formed by four siblings, though only three remain in the band. The Warner Bros.-signed group made it big when its hit "Cool Kids" climbed the charts. Get your preteens ready for a night out, 'cause this is a perfect first concert. 8 p.m. Tuesday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; westpalmbeachamphitheatre.com. Tickets start at $25.

Wednesday

Though it began in a living room, Words & Wine has garnered a huge following over the past eight years. It created a community that has followed it from venue to venue, and now to its new home at Las Rosas. This week, the "Tribal Kinda Open Mic" will present Ex Isles, Batawi, and a secret surprise guest. The Chavarro Brothers-hosted night will feature an open mike and a drum circle, so bring your bongos, hoops, and balls to juggle for a full-on jam session. Spoken word will open you up to all of your weird feelings, which you can then shut down again with some arcade games or pool. It'll be a chill night on a warm evening, perfect for bonding with fellow creative types. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.