The Nine Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

There are plenty of (free!) opportunities to be inspired or unwind this week. On the inspirational front, O, Miami Poetry's P. Scott Cunningham will sit down for a chat as part of MOAD MDC's series To Write Miami Wednesday evening. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High alum and New Times contributor Ian Witlen will unveil a moving multifaceted exhibit at Coral Springs Art Museum Thursday evening. On the entertainment front, see Dumbo Friday at Barnacle State Park and catch a free set from Tito Puente Jr. Sunday in Collins Park.

Here are the best free things to do in Miami this week:

It's time to bring your trivia skills to the table. Tuesday evening, Growler USA Wynwood will host the Harry Potter Movies Trivia Night. So if you skipped the books and went straight for the flicks, this trivia night is for you. Assemble a nice team of Hufflepuffs (or whatever your house is), hit the bar, and win some prizes. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, at Growler USA Wynwood, 337 NW 25th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Miami Dade College's Museum of Art + Design's series To Write Miami presents the writers who give Miami a voice and inspire local communities. Wednesday evening, the series welcomes P. Scott Cunningham for a poetry reading and conversation. Cunningham, a former New Times staffer, is the publisher of Jai-Alai Books and director of the O, Miami Poetry Festival, which will return in April. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, at Soya & Pomodoro, 120 NE First St., Miami; mdcmoad.org. Admission is free.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School alum Ian Witlen has spent the past year asking more than 75 Parkland shooting survivors and their families two questions: "What was your experience that day?" and "What would you like to see come of it?" This Thursday, black-and-white photos as well audio snippets from his interviews will be unveiled at Coral Springs Museum of Art as part of his exhibit "Anguish in the Aftermath." Witlen will be onsite for a meet-and-greet. 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, September 26, at Coral Springs Museum of Art, 2855 Coral Springs Dr., Suite A, Coral Springs. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.



Team Ohhh and Girls Lunchbox founder Octavia Yearwood will chat about her endeavors Thursday. Miami Girl Foundation

Since moving to the 305 in 2012, artist, author, and programming extraordinaire Octavia Yearwood has made a sizable impact. She cofounded the Girls Lunchbox, a social club for local creative, queer women; expanded her arts service company, Team Ohhh; and, in 2016, was named in the "Top 40 Black Leaders" by Legacy Magazine. This Thursday at the Frost Art Museum, Yearwood will participate in an intimate conversation about her endeavors. 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, September 26, at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami; frost.fiu.edu. Admission is free with RSVP.

Each month, a Local Views tour takes place at Pérez Art Museum Miami. As part of the in-gallery program, a local artist guides guests through the works on display and sheds light on their creative processes. For this month's tour, Miami's Eddie Arroyo, known for his gentrification-inspired landscape paintings, will show folks the ropes. 6 p.m. Thursday, September 26, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. The tour is free with museum admission ($16 for adults).



The plight of refugees has been in the news a lot lately. This Friday, Omar Granados, a Spanish and Latin American Studies professor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, will discuss the Cuban Mariel refugee program of the early '80s. Nearly 50,000 Cuban Mariel refugees were sent to Wisconsin, Arkansas, and Pennsylvania as part of the program, and that history is worth revisiting during yet another critical global refugee crisis. 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 27, at FIU Green Library, 11200 SW Eighth St., Miami; cri.fiu.edu. Admission is free.

EXPAND Catch a free screening of Dumbo Friday at the Barnacle. Photo by Jim Stamps

Dumbo is coming. No, we're not talking about a visit from your favorite politician. Select Fridays each month, the Barnacle hosts movies under the stars, and this week, it's time for the 2019 remake of the timeless Disney flick. Folks are encouraged to dress up in Dumbo-themed attire. Those wearing the best garb will take home a prize. 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, September 27, at the Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; floridastateparks.org. Admission is free.



If you've been slacking on your latest Everglades visit, this Saturday is the day to do it. For starters, it's National Public Lands Day, and the park is waving its $30-per-vehicle fee. Plus, there will be a closing reception for the AIRIE Nest Gallery's exhibit, "Fragile: Work from the Everglades National Park Collection," showing the unique ties between local folks and their green spaces. Entrance to the exhibit is also free. 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 28, at AIRIE Nest Gallery, 40001 SR 9336, Homestead; airie.org. Admission is free.

Tito Puente Sr. was known as the "Mambo King," and now his son is keeping that spirit alive. Tito Puente Jr. and his jazz ensemble will perform a free set Sunday as part of the Global Arts Project's 2019 series Artscape. Drag DJ Adora will spins tunes for a free salsa class by Fitness by Fernando. There will be plenty of activities for kids too, so plan for an action-packed event. 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, September 29, in Collins Park, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; globalartsproject.org.