The Six Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

Both tranquil and wild freebies await you this week. On the relaxing end, it's National Yoga Month, and 1 Hotel South Beach is set to host Beachside Yoga + Sound Healing this Friday morning. Saturday is International Coastal Cleanup Day, and among your options, the Palms Hotel & Spa will host a clean-up event for locals. Thursday, hear from photojournalist William Snyder at Leica. His latest book chronicles his adventures with the legendary band the Who. Oh, and Friday, there'll be a Britpop dance party.

Here are the best free events in Miami this week:

There is some pretty cool public art in and around the Design District. Here's your chance to learn more about it. Twice a month, the Miami Design District Public Art Tour is by journalist, art critic, and educator Margery Gordon. The latest edition is set for Wednesday evening, and things will kick off at the Fly's Eye Dome on the first floor of Palm Court. From there, get ready for a colorful and educational stroll. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, in Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Related Stories The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

EXPAND Learn the ins and outs of vinyl production at Sweat Records this Thursday. Photo by Karli Evans

Music fans know that vinyl sounds excellent and record sleeves look great on a shelf. But how are these musical items made? Learn about the vinyl production process from some of the best in the biz during the Wav.Room Workshop. Sweat Records founder Lolo Reskin will moderate a chat with Sunpress Vinyl cofounder Dan Yashiv to discuss South Florida's only record-pressing plant and some tricks of the trade. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, September 19, at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

From the Olympic Games to the AIDS epidemic to a coup attempt in the Soviet Union, the Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist William Snyder has seen it all. But among his favorite experiences has been photographing the classic-rock band the Who since 1976. At this point, he's a well-traveled extension of the iconic band's family. This Thursday at Leica in the Gables, he'll chat about his new book, Join Together (With the Band). 7 p.m. Thursday, September 19, at Leica, 372 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND 1 Hotel South Beach will host a free beachside yoga session Friday morning. 1 Hotel South Beach

It's National Yoga Month. Namaste! If you haven't gotten your yoga on by now (or want to get it on yet again), 1 Hotel South Beach is set to host Beachside Yoga + Sound Healing Friday morning. Get ready to sweat, because the core of this event will be a fast-paced vinyasa flow. Then wind down with meditation and sound healing bowls. Now your Friday is off to a Zen start. 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, September 20, at 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

We may be in the good ol' U.S. of A., but that shouldn't stop your England-loving self from rocking out. Every month, Las Rosas hosts the free dance party Different Class, loaded with New Wave and Britpop tunes. This month's shindig is set to go down Friday evening, and Missing Thieves Live (including members of Modernage) will headline the bill. Resident DJs Ray Milian and Tommy Gunn will also get you moving. 11 p.m. Friday, September 20, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

Saturday is International Coastal Cleanup Day, so get moving. The kind folks at the Palms Hotel & Spa are set to host the Beach Clean-Up Saturday morning, and locals are invited. Once you've helped clean the stretch of beach between 30th and 39th Streets, you get to take home a free supercool Pelican-themed tote bag. 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, September 21, at the Palms Hotel & Spa, 3025 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; volunteercleanup.org. Admission is free.