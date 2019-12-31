The Ten Best Gyms in Miami

As the holiday season comes to an end, both a whole new year and the start of a new decade have arrived. With many Miamians starting to solidify their New Year's resolution plans, 2020 seems as good a time as any to commit to achieving your fittest figure and healthiest life.

Miami gyms are not just great places to get in shape: They are awesome arenas for building community and socializing with people who share similar interests. Boredom will never be a reason to throw in the towel — whether you are searching for a weekend adventure, something poolside, or more routine workouts, there's a myriad of options to choose from in the Magic City.

Below the ten front-runners in the Miami fitness race. Many of these spots offer free first classes, so make sure to visit their websites for more information.

EXPAND Anatomy 1220 in South Beach Courtesy of Anatomy

Founded by nightlife entrepreneur Chris Paciello and former NFL athlete Marc Megna, Anatomy offers a holistic wellness experience with a Miami club vibe. There's a full weekly class schedule, with 30-to-60-minute sessions for yoga, glute camp, high-intensity interval training, and personal training. For post-workout relaxation, this gym features hot and cold plunges, infrared sauna, physical therapy, steam room, facials and endermology, a body-contouring treatment. Membership monthly fees start at $155 for an annual membership and go up to $272 for a month-to-month option.

EXPAND Barry's Bootcamp Photo by Matt Roy

Barry's red rooms are always filled to capacity with people getting their butts kicked into shape. Encouraging celebrity trainers lead the classes, which pack all the benefits busy people need to reap in an hourlong unique interval technique. Meshing up high-energy bursts of activity with a short period of lower-energy exercise, the heart-racing classes are broken down into half an hour on a treadmill and 25-30 minutes of strength training targeting different areas of the body, followed by a much-deserved cool-down. Prices start at $32 per class and packages range from $145 for five classes to $1,200 for 50. With Miami Barry's Legend membership, you enjoy 30 classes in 30 days for $400.

EXPAND Element Aqua Courtesy of Element Aqua

Dive into a world of aquatic training at this indoor studio spot. The premise is simple: find overall well-being by exercising your body as well as relaxing your mind. Water supports the body weight and reduces stress on joints, which makes for a more comfortable cardio experience and a more balanced total-body conditioning. Aquatic cycling, circuit, boxing, yoga, and aerobic classes range from restorative to challenging and are designed for maximum performance with minimal impact. Individual classes cost $30 and a $480 pass gives you access to 20 sessions. Month-to-month memberships are priced at $249.

EXPAND Equinox Brickell Heights Courtesy of Equinox

An elite studio with outposts scattered throughout the Magic City, Equinox takes the concept of a one-stop wellness destination to the next level. Equipped with state-of-the-art yoga, pilates, and cycling studios, clubs also feature personal training, running experiences, a spa, locker rentals with laundry service, eucalyptus steam rooms, and retail shops. There are also juice bars and cafes where you can network; the Coral Gables location allows members to finish their workout with a swim in the indoor lap pool, and the Brickell Heights Equinox offers its clientele an outdoor recreational pool and sundeck where they can float their cares away. Membership prices vary, but most include an initiation fee of $300 and $172 to $260 per month for full club access.

EXPAND Fitbox Method Courtesy of Element Aqua

This group fitness studio in Edgewater offers a unique boxing and weight lifting boot camp experience. The methodology involves short, effective 60-minute, two-for-one total body workouts — a mix of cardio boxing and resistance training through high-intensity interval training, fitness boot camps, and circuit training. The one-hour "lifestyle workouts" are designed to improve cardiovascular health, agility, balance, confidence, blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and insulin sensitivity. Plus, your body will continue to burn calories up to 38 hours after classes. Resistance training is thrown into the mix so you can also build muscle and as you move your body to music in a studio filled with dim, ambient lighting. Classes start at $15 and a month-to-month membership costs $169 for unlimited access. A new location in Brickell is slated to open in 2020.

EXPAND JCC Miami Beach Jody Gross Photography

With heart-pumping programs and great locations to gather, the Jewish Community Center in Miami Beach goes beyond fitness by offering social, educational, recreational, and cultural programs that are carried out within a Judaism-oriented setting, but open to all the community. Members benefit from more than 75 weekly group classes, a 3200 square-feet cardio and weight room, cycling and pilates/physical therapy studios, along with a basketball court, racquetball court, turf field, and lap pool. At the facility's Parent Place, families can partake in classes and workshops on everything from hypnobirthing to nutrition to holiday celebrations and events. The facility also features after-school enrichment programs, teen clubs, aquatic fitness, sports leagues, plus summer and vacation camps. Individual memberships cost $80 and the family rate is $134.

EXPAND Magic City Rock Gym Courtesy of Magic City Rock Gym

If rock climbing is on your bucket list of new things to try in the new year, head to Magic City Rock Gym in West Kendall, where national level competitor and neighborhood folks alike have been coming together to practice the recreational sport since 1997. Rock climbing is a high-intensity option that will challenge your strength and stamina, but if heights are not your thing, you can still find something to do here. With 14,000-square feet, this welcoming training center also offers a range of weekly fitness and yoga classes. Day passes with rental gear are available for $29 and monthly memberships cost $76. Family packages start at $116.

Ellen Latham, founder of Orangetheory Photography by Stian Roenning

This is not your usual transformational gym, but the regular 60-minute group workout classes at Orangetheory Fitness will sculpt your body beyond what you thought was possible. Instructors will guide you through a treadmill and rower and floor exercises that incorporate weights and push-ups, all while you're wearing a heart rate monitor to keep track of how hard you're working. The high-intensity interval training breaks heart rates down into five color-coded zones ranging from gray to orange to red. All the sweating will result in better endurance, strength, and physical power. After class, you get a summary of how you did. Membership ranges from four to unlimited classes a month. Prices vary depending on location.

EXPAND Sobe Pilates Photo by Sani Salalovic

At their fully-equipped Miami Beach studio, Susie Karvelis and Tina Bassanese are sharing their love for pilates, a series of moves that are exponentially gaining popularity in the 305. In addition to helping develop precision and control, the positions and techniques are also known for giving practitioners a stronger, beach-perfect core. Sobe Pilates features customized private and duet sessions with instructors that coach clients through back pain relief, postural correction, pre-and post-natal work, and injury rehab. Reformer classes demand breathing and concentration, and there are private sessions for Ki-Hara and active isolated stretch, complemented with manual therapy. Individual classes are $35 and a 20-pack class package costs $540.

EXPAND Soul Cycle Photo by Mosi Patterson

Keeping your new year's resolution to get fit is made easy at SoulCycle, a boutique indoor-cycling studio with classes combining fat-burning cardio and a full-body workout with hand weights and core work. Ride out your stress and torch more calories than you can count in candle-lit studios through a vibrant 45-minute choreography. You won't regret the time you spend sweating at SoulCycle; the ambiance, good music, and networking opportunities offered here are so plentiful you'll find yourself skipping out on local bars and nightclubs before you know it. Rates range from $30 per class to $775 for a 30-pack.