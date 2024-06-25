Sana Skin Studio Wants to Make You Glow Inside and Out

Sana Skin Studio founder Valentina Hernandez-Botero sits at a table at a coworking space in Wynwood, just a few storefronts down from her first skin studio location. Her long brown hair cascades down her shoulders and frames her delicate face. Naturally, her cinnamon-toned skin is glowing.
The 31-year-old takes a sip of her hibiscus tea, smiles, and widens her eyes at the compliment. "I wasn't blessed with genetically perfect skin," she says with a laugh. "Like most people, I grew up with acne struggles."
In a pre-#SkinTok world, Hernandez-Botero had to figure out how to heal her skin on her own. "I remember it just being like a very lonely and confusing journey."
"Now I understand it," she says. "Now I understand my skin and what it needs. I like to tell people to listen to your skin intuition."
She eventually found the right products and routine to clear up her skin. Later in her adult life, she discovered facials and began her search for a place that fit her skincare goals. Spoiler alert: She didn't find one, so she opened a skin studio herself.
"I just thought there wasn't this sort of guided kind of sanctuary where you could come and feel supported on your skin journey."
In 2020, the young entrepreneur opened Sana Skin Studio in the heart of Wynwood.
Sana has everything that she deems essential in a skincare studio. For starters, the treatments are affordable, and the space is calming and welcoming. The products used are all clean and natural. All of her skincare technicians are knowledgeable and work to educate customers in order to help them reach their skin goals. And, ultimately, no one is pushy or forcing any sort of subscription — it's truly all good vibes.
an online community of more than 30,000 followers and three locations across South Florida.
"As a small business owner, you have no idea what's gonna happen; you kind of just take a risk," Hernandez-Botero says.
"Over the last four years, we've been on our growth journey," she laughs. "We've been learning from the business itself, from what people want to see from us, and how we can provide even better service and an even better experience. We opened Sana in Fort Lauderdale in December 2022 and opened in Coconut Grove last summer."
"It's been a dream to now have three locations."
When you walk into any Sana skin studio, you'll see a large sign with a small explainer: "Redefining the skincare experience through goal-driven facials, real guidance, and clean skincare." That line essentially sums up what Sana — and Hernandez-Botero — are all about. This foundation sets the tone for the business as a whole.
Hernandez-Botero is attuned to details. From how her staff feels before every shift to how her customers feel when they walk into one of her studios, she ensures that every moment has been carefully thought through.
The whole essence of Sana is derived from the meaning of the word "heal." You might walk in for a standard facial, but you'll somehow leave feeling emotionally lighter. The earthy tone of the space, the woody scents of the studio, and the inspirational quotes on the mirrors are all tiny accents that add to the overall experience. I mean, who can resist a selfie next to the phrase, "You are loved in all of your shadow, in all of your light. In all of your stages" or "I see you are blooming."
"I think the soul of Sana is the human behind the business. We always have the human interest in mind. Every decision we make, we first think about how this going to better the experience for our members, how is this going to affect our team." She touches the small gold pendant hanging around her neck as she contemplates unasked questions floating around her mind.
"Life is just getting busier and busier for everyone, so if Sana can be that reminder for anyone to slow down — even just once a month — and take care of themselves and practice a little bit of self-love, that is all we would want. We want to serve as a reminder of that self-care and self-nourishment."
In the coming months, Hernandez-Botero and her team will introduce new treatments across all Sana locations, one of which is a facial for new or expecting mothers.
"We are working on updating and redefining our menu to be able to offer more things that are going to give an even more Sana glow to people," she says, adding slyly, "We have plans to keep growing for sure."
Sana Skin Studio. 167 NW 25th St., Miami; 305-707-5176; 2810 Oak Ave., Coconut Grove; 305-942-9444; and 807 NE Second Ave., Ste 320, Fort Lauderdale; 954-944-3311; sanaskinstudio.com.