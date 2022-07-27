A Sephora for Your Pets? Dogphora Takes Off in Miami

If one Miami business owner has his way, there will soon be a Sephora-like retail experience for our four-legged friends.
Where Sephora offers an interactive, try-it-for-yourself experience with personal care and beauty products, Dogphora aims to be "the world's first marketplace for trusted and premium pet products and services."
At Dogphora’s helm is founder and Doral resident Les Palmer. He launched the company's website with his wife in 2019, inspired by the needs of his own fur baby, Kaiya the Maltichon. At the beginning of 2022, Palmer and his family moved from Brooklyn to Doral, which serves as Dogphora's HQ.
"Working in [information technology], I had been building websites for 14 years, and then I became a pet parent," Palmer tells New Times. "I was finding it so hard to discover new products online, so I dug into the pet industry and decided there was an opportunity to make a positive change. I wanted to make it easier for pet parents to shop for premium products."
dogphora.com, or via select retailers, including Chewy, Petco, and Bloomingdales. Palmer hopes to continue attracting seed capital to open a fulfillment center in Doral and, ultimately, brick-and-mortar franchise locations.
"I would love for pet parents in Miami to know that finally there is a trusted premium brand that offers products that meet the needs of their tail-wagging dogs," Palmer says. "Dogphora has developed innovative products infused with luxurious herbs and botanicals. Our collection includes problem-solving grooming and pet care products that are enriched with all-natural ingredients for extraordinary results."
Dogphora’s own concoctions — which Palmer helped develop — include its First Dog of Fashion styling crème ($18.99), a Detox Diva Paw soufflé ($24.99), a paw balm ($24.99) and shed control shampoo ($18.99). Its site also carries luxury pet brands like leash and collar designer Wagberry, Squeakify toys, and Luxbone biscuits.
Palmer hopes to open the first brick-and-mortar Dogphora within the next two years somewhere in South Florida. But for now, you’ll have to continue getting your pampered pooch’s goods on its website.