Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Animals

A Sephora for Your Pets? Dogphora Takes Off in Miami

July 27, 2022 8:00AM

Kaiya the Maltichon, the inspiration behind Dogphora.
Kaiya the Maltichon, the inspiration behind Dogphora. Photo courtesy of Dogphora
If one Miami business owner has his way, there will soon be a Sephora-like retail experience for our four-legged friends.

Where Sephora offers an interactive, try-it-for-yourself experience with personal care and beauty products, Dogphora aims to be "the world's first marketplace for trusted and premium pet products and services."

At Dogphora’s helm is founder and Doral resident Les Palmer. He launched the company's website with his wife in 2019, inspired by the needs of his own fur baby, Kaiya the Maltichon. At the beginning of 2022, Palmer and his family moved from Brooklyn to Doral, which serves as Dogphora's HQ.

"Working in [information technology], I had been building websites for 14 years, and then I became a pet parent," Palmer tells New Times. "I was finding it so hard to discover new products online, so I dug into the pet industry and decided there was an opportunity to make a positive change. I wanted to make it easier for pet parents to shop for premium products."
click to enlarge A Sephora for Your Pets? Dogphora Takes Off in Miami
Dogphora's namesake product line includes a Diva Paw soufflé and First Dog of Fashion styling creme.
Photo courtesy of Dogphora
Three years in, Dogphora remains a homegrown online operation with an annual revenue of less than $200,000, according to Palmer. You can purchase Dogphora products on its website, dogphora.com, or via select retailers, including Chewy, Petco, and Bloomingdales. Palmer hopes to continue attracting seed capital to open a fulfillment center in Doral and, ultimately, brick-and-mortar franchise locations.

"I would love for pet parents in Miami to know that finally there is a trusted premium brand that offers products that meet the needs of their tail-wagging dogs," Palmer says. "Dogphora has developed innovative products infused with luxurious herbs and botanicals. Our collection includes problem-solving grooming and pet care products that are enriched with all-natural ingredients for extraordinary results."

Dogphora’s own concoctions — which Palmer helped develop — include its First Dog of Fashion styling crème ($18.99), a Detox Diva Paw soufflé ($24.99), a paw balm ($24.99) and shed control shampoo ($18.99). Its site also carries luxury pet brands like leash and collar designer Wagberry, Squeakify toys, and Luxbone biscuits.

Palmer hopes to open the first brick-and-mortar Dogphora within the next two years somewhere in South Florida. But for now, you’ll have to continue getting your pampered pooch’s goods on its website.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, and entertainment in South Florida and beyond. His work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, National Geographic, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Finally Seen

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation