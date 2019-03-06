Oolite Arts President Dennis Scholl on Moving to Little River: "We Hope the Community Is Excited"

"Every Miamian should have access to high-quality arts programming." That's the belief of Dennis Scholl, president and CEO of Oolite Arts, formerly named ArtCenter/South Florida, which announced this week its plans to relocate to a newly built headquarters in Miami's Little River. "We want to be an integral part of the neighborhood."

Outsiders moving into the Little River and Little Haiti areas don't always receive a warm welcome. In January, when The Citadel food hall threw a party in the lead-up to its opening in Little Haiti, the event attracted protesters who opposed the rapid development and gentrification in their neighborhood. Shortly after the Citadel's official opening, the Miami Herald published a scathing editorial by France Francois calling the food hall "the latest monument to the gentrification of Miami’s Haitian community."

The plot of land Oolite Arts has purchased for its new HQ also falls within the boundaries of Little Haiti established in 2016. But Scholl says he hopes Oolite's new neighbors will appreciate having a world-class cultural mecca right around the corner.