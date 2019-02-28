Isabelle Huppert Goes Wild in Greta, While Champions Is Warm but Flawed

Greta. Neil Jordan's Greta is the best kind of b-movie: a knowingly funny thriller that allows the actress at its core to go ham. Isabelle Huppert, arguably the greatest living actress, plays the titular Greta Hideg, a woman who leaves bags on the trains in New York hoping for someone to find them, return them, and spend time with her. When the unsuspecting Frances McCullen (Chloë Grace Moretz) realizes this, she tries to cut her off, but Greta has already dug her nails deep into the life of this young woman.

In both tone and narrative, Greta falls squarely between the 90s women's thriller Single White Female and the 60s Hammer horror film Die! Die! My Darling! The beats are familiar, almost predictable and inspired by every thriller from the realm of Hitchcock to the hagsploitation films you know and love. But the thrills and pleasures come from how Huppert elevates the material she's been handed by Jordan and co-writer Ray Wright.

Huppert leans into high camp, be it dancing around her victims after drugging them or screaming viciously while flipping tables at a restaurant (which inspired the greatest, and gayest, promo for a film ever). Moretz, then, is her perfect straight man, contrasting the psychotic Huppert with a sincere, almost doe-like, performance. She exists as a figure to sympathize with, grounding a narrative that often takes wild leaps into implausibility. Even Maika Monroe's best friend is saddled with a dialogue that stretches credulity without leaning into the vapidity of that rich white girl we all know in movies, a shame considering the film occasionally approaches a genuine level of interest in how Frances navigates relationships with other women after the death of her mother.