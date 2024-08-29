 Miami Tennis Centers Receive "Outstanding Facilities" Award at US Open | Miami New Times
3 South Florida Tennis Spots Named "Outstanding Facilities"

The USTA honored three South Florida tennis destinations among its "Outstanding Facilities" in the U.S.
August 29, 2024
South Florida resident Coco Gauff is competing in this year's U.S. Open. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images
South Floridians are making waves at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York City this week, with Coco Gauff and Sloane Stephens among them.

As it turns out, some of our tennis facilities are, too. On Tuesday, the United States Tennis Association (USTA), the governing body of tennis in the U.S., honored three South Florida tennis destinations among its "Outstanding Facilities" in the U.S. Forty-one recipients were honored, recognizing the construction and renovation of tennis facilities throughout the country.

Local honorees include the Frank Veltri Tennis Center in Plantation and the Pompano Beach Tennis Center in the category of public tennis centers with 12 or more courts. PayCargo Tennis Center in Miami was honored in the educational institution category.

According to USTA, “facilities were judged on the following criteria: overall layout and adaptation to site; excellence of court surface and lights; ease of maintenance; accommodations for players, spectators and press/officials; aesthetics; graphics (including the use of signs and landscaping); amenities such as casual seating for spectators, food services and social areas; and the facilities' participation in grassroots tennis programs.”

The Frank Veltri Tennis Center, located at 9101 NW Second St. in Plantation, includes 26 lighted clay courts and two lighted hard courts. In addition to hosting the Orange Bowl International Championships, the facility holds regular clinics and classes. Courts may be reserved on a half-hour or hourly basis. Monthly adult memberships start at $33, with no court fees.

Pompano Beach Tennis Center at 920 NW 18th Ave. has 16 lighted Har-Tru clay tennis courts as well as two pickleball instruction courts. There’s an on-site pro shop with ball machine rentals, stringing services, and, for members, a locker and shower facility. Daily court rentals start at $7.50 an hour per local resident and $15 an hour for nonresidents. Annual memberships allow unlimited play run for $300 for locals and $600 for nonresidents.

The PayCargo Tennis Center on the Florida International University campus at 11200 SW Eighth St. was unveiled in April of this year as FIU’s new tennis home. It features six lighted courts, brand-new fencing and windscreens, and a livestream setup for catching all the action. The facility regularly hosts community clinics for kids and adults alike, with sessions bookable via PlayPass.

Three other Florida tennis facilities were honored as part of the event: the Arthur L. Allen Tennis Center in Naples, the Omni Amelia Island Resort in Fernandina Beach, and IMG Academy in Bradenton. The Leftwich Tennis Center in Memphis won the top prize of "Featured Facility of the Year."
