Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Art

Miami Ranks Only 15th in the World for Street Art

August 27, 2021 8:00AM

El Mac's mural on the Wynwood 25 building.
El Mac's mural on the Wynwood 25 building. Photo by Douglas Markowitz
click to enlarge El Mac's mural on the Wynwood 25 building. - PHOTO BY DOUGLAS MARKOWITZ
El Mac's mural on the Wynwood 25 building.
Photo by Douglas Markowitz
Not even a pandemic could keep Miami street-art aficionados away from Wynwood's painted exterior walls. Come to this gentrifying arts district any day of the week — a Tuesday morning, even! — and you'll have to elbow your way past influencers, tourists, and earnest profile-photo-shooters for a slice of kaleidoscopic mural with which to take a selfie.

Now, none of that necessarily sounds like immediate grounds for a first-place ranking in the world street-art category. But the rigorous methodology of a recent money.co.uk analysis (shared with New Times via a press release) would seem like a shoo-in for the Magic City: "Each city’s hashtag was input into Instagram accompanied by ‘street art’ to find the city with the most hashtags to determine which city was the most Instagrammable. For example, #londonstreetart was used to determine the number of hashtags in London, United Kingdom."

Somehow Miami — a city famed the world over for our superficial gloss and duck-face Instagram selfies — ranked 15th in the world in hashtags of city names accompanied by the words 'street art.'

To anyone who (ahem) works in Wynwood and endures the gauntlet of street-art selfie-takers (SASTs) as they forage for lunch every single weekday, such a showing seems pathetic — and impossible.

Related Stories

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


How could there possibly be a single city in the world — much less the alleged 14 — with more people hashtagging its city's name and the words 'street art' on Instagram?!

And yet.

And yet money.co.uk reports that out of the 3 million Instagram posts analyzed, only 57,407 tagged #MiamiStreetArt.

#LondonStreetArt raked in more than half a million posts (515,883) to top the list, and #ParisStreetArt was not far behind, with 468,327.

Also finishing ahead of Miami: Melbourne, Berlin, Los Angeles, Chicago, Montreal, Sydney, Toronto, New York, Bristol, Denver, Lisbon, and Amsterdam.

Lisbon, we can maybe swallow. But Denver?

The glass-half-full types might point out that 15 is pretty darn good for a burg that only became known for its street art during the past decade.

The glass-half-empty types, though, would wonder how smug we ought to feel, given the rate of superficiality and gentrification Miami residents have endured in exchange for 15th place.

We prefer to believe that our street-art hashtaggers misspelled #miamistreetart 450,000 times.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jess Swanson is the news editor at New Times. She graduated from the University of Miami and has a master's degree from the Columbia University School of Journalism.
Contact: Jess Swanson

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Déjà Vu

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation