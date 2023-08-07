Navigation
Eyes on Miami: T.I., Karolína Kurková, Swae Lee, and Others

World Red Eye camera's caught T.I., Karolína Kurková, and Swae Lee around town this week.
August 7, 2023
Swae Lee
Swae Lee World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
World Red Eye

Taudrey Celebrates 14 Years of Business

Miami-based jewelry company Taudrey celebrated 14 years of business alongside their valued customers, influencers, friends, and family.
Radmila Lolly and Karolína Kurková
World Red Eye

Green Room Society – Arsht Center Tour and AileyCamp Pre-Reception

The Adrienne Arsht Center’s exclusive young patron’s circle, the Green Room Society, hosted a VIP backstage tour and Champagne toast in honor of the culminating performance for AileyCamp Miami.
Joseph Yonke
World Red Eye

Solo Art Exhibition by Joseph Yonke

There was a lot Joseph Yonke observed about people and himself over the last few months. In his reflection, he considered how he and others interact with the people and general society they reside in. Hence his subject matter of interest solidified in portraits.
World Red Eye

StudioKaza’s State-of-the-Art Showroom at Miami’s Design District

Guests attended a private gourmet evening at StudioKaza and Kitchens’s new showroom in the Design District. Those in attendance were treated to a carefully curated menu featuring hors d’oeuvres, caviar, and other light bites while being introduced to La Cuisine’s state-of-the-art appliances.
T.I.
World Red Eye

T.I. at LIV

T.I. had LIV lit on Friday night as partygoers enjoyed the performance to start the weekend with a bang. People danced the night away under the neon lights, sipping on cocktails from endless bottle parades.
Swae Lee
World Red Eye

Sexy Fish x Don Londrés presents After Dark with Swae Lee

Sexy Fish made a splash as they threw the ultimate Don Londres Tequila Party at After Dark featuring Swae Lee. Guests sipped on premium tequila blends, rode the waves of enticing entertainment, and immersed themselves in an elegant ocean-inspired ambiance.
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

Hyde Beach made a splash on Saturday afternoon as partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and sipped on Champagne by the pool.
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

Partygoers headed to Mayami Mexicantina in the heart of Wynwood for a Tulum-inspired “staycation” and enjoyed Mayan cocktails in an ambiance like no other.
Jonas Blue
World Red Eye

Jonas Blue at Strawberry Moon

Summer fun is always going down at Strawberry Moon. This weekend, Jonas Blue threw down a sick set poolside for all to enjoy. Guests enjoyed lounging, dancing, splashing, and sipping on refreshing cocktails all afternoon.
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Kiki on the River was in full blast on Sunday as guests wore their captain’s hats and partied all evening! Endless bottle parades filled the restaurant as partygoers danced the night away like the weekend never had to end.
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

Guests at Villa Azur enjoyed a delicious Mediterranean dinner on Thursday, which kickstarted the weekend early with endless bottle parades and live entertainment all evening long.
Royce O'Neale and Matt Zingler
World Red Eye

Saturdays at Gala Miami

Gala Miami was in full swing Saturday night as guests packed the room. The night was full of good vibes, sick beats, and amazingly over-the-top bottle parades.
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Nothing compares to Thursday Soirée’s at Marion! The Brickell hotspot brings energy weekly with incredible entertainment, delicious cuisine, and great music.
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

Guests headed to Boho House, mingling in the enchanting outdoor courtyard, enjoying small bites, handcrafted cocktails, and sick beats all night.
