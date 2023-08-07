Eyes on Miami: T.I., Karolína Kurková, Swae Lee, and Others

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Radmila Lolly and Karolína Kurková World Red Eye

click to enlarge Joseph Yonke World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge T.I. World Red Eye

click to enlarge Swae Lee World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Jonas Blue World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

World Red Eye

Royce O'Neale and Matt Zingler World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

New TimesMiami-based jewelry company Taudrey celebrated 14 years of business alongside their valued customers, influencers, friends, and family.The Adrienne Arsht Center’s exclusive young patron’s circle, the Green Room Society, hosted a VIP backstage tour and Champagne toast in honor of the culminating performance for AileyCamp Miami.There was a lot Joseph Yonke observed about people and himself over the last few months. In his reflection, he considered how he and others interact with the people and general society they reside in. Hence his subject matter of interest solidified in portraits.Guests attended a private gourmet evening at StudioKaza and Kitchens’s new showroom in the Design District. Those in attendance were treated to a carefully curated menu featuring hors d’oeuvres, caviar, and other light bites while being introduced to La Cuisine’s state-of-the-art appliances.T.I. had LIV lit on Friday night as partygoers enjoyed the performance to start the weekend with a bang. People danced the night away under the neon lights, sipping on cocktails from endless bottle parades.Sexy Fish made a splash as they threw the ultimate Don Londres Tequila Party at After Dark featuring Swae Lee. Guests sipped on premium tequila blends, rode the waves of enticing entertainment, and immersed themselves in an elegant ocean-inspired ambiance.Hyde Beach made a splash on Saturday afternoon as partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and sipped on Champagne by the pool.Partygoers headed to Mayami Mexicantina in the heart of Wynwood for a Tulum-inspired “staycation” and enjoyed Mayan cocktails in an ambiance like no other.Summer fun is always going down at Strawberry Moon. This weekend, Jonas Blue threw down a sick set poolside for all to enjoy. Guests enjoyed lounging, dancing, splashing, and sipping on refreshing cocktails all afternoon.Kiki on the River was in full blast on Sunday as guests wore their captain’s hats and partied all evening! Endless bottle parades filled the restaurant as partygoers danced the night away like the weekend never had to end.Guests at Villa Azur enjoyed a delicious Mediterranean dinner on Thursday, which kickstarted the weekend early with endless bottle parades and live entertainment all evening long.Gala Miami was in full swing Saturday night as guests packed the room. The night was full of good vibes, sick beats, and amazingly over-the-top bottle parades.Nothing compares to Thursday Soirée’s at Marion! The Brickell hotspot brings energy weekly with incredible entertainment, delicious cuisine, and great music.Guests headed to Boho House, mingling in the enchanting outdoor courtyard, enjoying small bites, handcrafted cocktails, and sick beats all night.