Eyes on Miami: Teyana Taylor, Cindy Crawford, Peggy Gou, and Others

World Red Eye's cameras were everywhere during Miami Art Week, snapping photos of Teyana Taylor, Cindy Crawford, Peggy Gou, and many more.
December 18, 2023
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Birkenstock Miami Store Opening Party

Birkenstock Americas opened its fifth company-owned retail store in the United States on Friday, December 8. Located in the Miami Design District on NE 40th Street, Birkenstock joins the neighborhood known for its vibrant fusion of art, design, fashion, and luxury.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Assouline Mexico City Book Launch Event at Bal Harbor Shops

Assouline celebrated the book launch of Mexico City with a party hosted by Karla Martinez de Salas, editor-in-chief at Vogue Mexico & Latin America.
click to enlarge
Geoff Kohart and Mario Carbone
World Red Eye

Annual Cigar Night with Mario Carbone at ZZ's

Annual Cigar Night with Mario Carbone was an intimate event for ZZ's Club Members, where guests enjoyed a curated menu and cigars throughout the evening.
click to enlarge
Emmanuelle Chriqui
World Red Eye

Hillel at FIU's Raising Our Voices: A Chanukah Conversation With Emmanuelle Chriqui

Actress Emmanuelle Chriqui joined FIU Hillel at a private Chanukah event with students and community members for an intimate conversation about the rise in antisemitism, Hollywood's impact on making change, and the power of speaking out against hate. In honor of Chanukah, a holiday that celebrates the miracle of survival in the land of Israel, Chriqui led a "latkes and learning" gathering for Hillel at FIU, the nonprofit Jewish organization at the fourth largest school in the nation.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Allegra Fit Bikini Body x Joia Beach

Influencers attended trainer and swimsuit model Allegra Paris's Bikini Body workout class during this year's Art Basel. The girls were sparkling in Phat Buddha activewear while enjoying a glute and ab-focused sculpt workout followed by bites by Joia Beach.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Seaspice's Tenth Anniversary and Art Basel Closing Party

Seaspice celebrated its tenth anniversary during the Art Basel closing party. The night it consisted of endless bottle parades, DJ performances, and fire dancers.
click to enlarge
Ty Dolla $ign and Kanye West
World Red Eye

Kanye West, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, Teyana Taylor, and Zoey Dollaz at LIVONSUNDAY

Star-studded LIVONSUNDAY with Kanye West, DJ Khaled, and many more. Partygoers hit the dance floors while sipping on their favorite drinks and dancing the night away.
click to enlarge
Lil Wayne
World Red Eye

Lil Wayne, Tyga, and Rich the Kid at E11even

Lil Wayne threw down a sick set at E11even. The rapper, along with parades of tequila and Champagne, had the party going till the early morning.
click to enlarge
Tainy and Mr. Dripping
World Red Eye

The Art of Being Latin

Ntertain, led by music executive Lex Borrero, invited its celebrity friends, V.I.P.s, and Miami Art Week enthusiasts to "The Art of Being Latin." This two-day event was a multimedia experience that featured Latin creators in music, art, film, fashion, and design in a series of panel discussions.
click to enlarge
Trippie Redd
World Red Eye

Trippie Redd at Gala

Gala Miami was a full house with rapper Trippie Redd in attendance. Partygoers enjoyed the vibes and endless bottle parades all night long.
click to enlarge
Alec Monopoly
World Red Eye

Alec Monopoly at Hyde Beach

Saturday was one for the books at Hyde Beach with Alec Monopoly on the decks! Partygoers ordered endless bottles parades and sipped on Champagne by the pool.
click to enlarge
Peggy Gou
World Red Eye

Peggy Gou, Dixon, and Maceo Plex at Factory Town

Circo Loco Ibiza and III Points shut it down at Factory Town with Peggy Gou, Dixon, Maceo Plex, and more.
click to enlarge
Teyana Taylor
World Red Eye

Jon B, Victoria Monet, and Teyana Taylor at the Urban

A night of soulful vibes at The Urban with Jon B, Victoria Monet, and Teyana Taylor. Partygoers thrived on the dance floors, sipping on their favorite drinks and dancing the night away!
click to enlarge
Nick Leon and DJ Python
World Red Eye

Nick Leon and DJ Python at the Ground

The Ground came alive with beats and vibes as Nick Leon and DJ Python took control.
click to enlarge
Fat Joe
World Red Eye

Grand Opening of the Museum of Graffiti's Art of Hip Hop

From the founders of the Museum of Graffiti, the Art of Hip Hop opened its permanent space showcasing the history of hip-hop. The Art of Hip Hop partnered with StockX to celebrate the debut of this new space during Miami Art Week with a long list of industry insiders, artists, and performances courtesy of D'Usse.
click to enlarge
Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Corey Gamble, Jimmy Butler, and Wayne Boich
World Red Eye

Wayne and Cynthia Boich's Reserve After Dark Art Basel Party

The stars were out at the best party of Miami Art Week: Wayne and Cynthia Boich's Art Basel party. Attendees at the annual gathering included Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Lil Wayne, Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade, Snoop Dogg, Tyga, Sean Penn, Serena Williams, Loren Ridinger, Amber Ridinger, Corey Gamble, and more.
click to enlarge
Rampa and Kevin O'Leary
World Red Eye

Nylon House Presented by E.L.F. Cosmetics at Miami Art Week 2023

Nylon House, presented by E.L.F. Cosmetics, returned to Miami Art Week for its annual bash. The after-hours beachfront event transports guests to an immersive world of music, art, technology, and style set against a musical lineup of today's most sought-after D.J.s, including a headlining set with Rampa of Keinemusik. The night also includes music mixed by DJs Desiree, Talón, and Luciano Scalioni.
