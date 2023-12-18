Eyes on Miami: Teyana Taylor, Cindy Crawford, Peggy Gou, and Others

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Geoff Kohart and Mario Carbone World Red Eye

click to enlarge Emmanuelle Chriqui World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Ty Dolla $ign and Kanye West World Red Eye

click to enlarge Lil Wayne World Red Eye

click to enlarge Tainy and Mr. Dripping World Red Eye

click to enlarge Trippie Redd World Red Eye

click to enlarge Alec Monopoly World Red Eye

click to enlarge Peggy Gou World Red Eye

click to enlarge Teyana Taylor World Red Eye

click to enlarge Nick Leon and DJ Python World Red Eye

click to enlarge Fat Joe World Red Eye

click to enlarge Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Corey Gamble, Jimmy Butler, and Wayne Boich World Red Eye

click to enlarge Rampa and Kevin O'Leary World Red Eye

New TimesBirkenstock Americas opened its fifth company-owned retail store in the United States on Friday, December 8. Located in the Miami Design District on NE 40th Street, Birkenstock joins the neighborhood known for its vibrant fusion of art, design, fashion, and luxury.Assouline celebrated the book launch ofwith a party hosted by Karla Martinez de Salas, editor-in-chief atMexico & Latin America.Annual Cigar Night with Mario Carbone was an intimate event for ZZ's Club Members, where guests enjoyed a curated menu and cigars throughout the evening.Actress Emmanuelle Chriqui joined FIU Hillel at a private Chanukah event with students and community members for an intimate conversation about the rise in antisemitism, Hollywood's impact on making change, and the power of speaking out against hate. In honor of Chanukah, a holiday that celebrates the miracle of survival in the land of Israel, Chriqui led a "latkes and learning" gathering for Hillel at FIU, the nonprofit Jewish organization at the fourth largest school in the nation.Influencers attended trainer and swimsuit model Allegra Paris's Bikini Body workout class during this year's Art Basel. The girls were sparkling in Phat Buddha activewear while enjoying a glute and ab-focused sculpt workout followed by bites by Joia Beach.Seaspice celebrated its tenth anniversary during the Art Basel closing party. The night it consisted of endless bottle parades, DJ performances, and fire dancers.Star-studded LIVONSUNDAY with Kanye West, DJ Khaled, and many more. Partygoers hit the dance floors while sipping on their favorite drinks and dancing the night away.Lil Wayne threw down a sick set at E11even. The rapper, along with parades of tequila and Champagne, had the party going till the early morning.Ntertain, led by music executive Lex Borrero, invited its celebrity friends, V.I.P.s, and Miami Art Week enthusiasts to "The Art of Being Latin." This two-day event was a multimedia experience that featured Latin creators in music, art, film, fashion, and design in a series of panel discussions.Gala Miami was a full house with rapper Trippie Redd in attendance. Partygoers enjoyed the vibes and endless bottle parades all night long.Saturday was one for the books at Hyde Beach with Alec Monopoly on the decks! Partygoers ordered endless bottles parades and sipped on Champagne by the pool.Circo Loco Ibiza and III Points shut it down at Factory Town with Peggy Gou, Dixon, Maceo Plex, and more.A night of soulful vibes at The Urban with Jon B, Victoria Monet, and Teyana Taylor. Partygoers thrived on the dance floors, sipping on their favorite drinks and dancing the night away!The Ground came alive with beats and vibes as Nick Leon and DJ Python took control.From the founders of the Museum of Graffiti, the Art of Hip Hop opened its permanent space showcasing the history of hip-hop. The Art of Hip Hop partnered with StockX to celebrate the debut of this new space during Miami Art Week with a long list of industry insiders, artists, and performances courtesy of D'Usse.The stars were out at the best party of Miami Art Week: Wayne and Cynthia Boich's Art Basel party. Attendees at the annual gathering included Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Lil Wayne, Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade, Snoop Dogg, Tyga, Sean Penn, Serena Williams, Loren Ridinger, Amber Ridinger, Corey Gamble, and more.Nylon House, presented by E.L.F. Cosmetics, returned to Miami Art Week for its annual bash. The after-hours beachfront event transports guests to an immersive world of music, art, technology, and style set against a musical lineup of today's most sought-after D.J.s, including a headlining set with Rampa of Keinemusik. The night also includes music mixed by DJs Desiree, Talón, and Luciano Scalioni.