Eyes on Miami: Taylor Fritz, Idris Elba, Zedd, and Others

click to enlarge Juan Martin del Potro and Taylor Fritz World Red Eye

click to enlarge Black Coffee World Red Eye

click to enlarge Zedd World Red Eye

click to enlarge Deadmau5 World Red Eye

click to enlarge Damian Lazarus World Red Eye

click to enlarge Alesso World Red Eye

Quavo and Diddy World Red Eye

click to enlarge Robin Schultz World Red Eye

click to enlarge BlondesNBoots World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge DJ Chuckie World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Guy Fieri World Red Eye

click to enlarge Swedish House Mafia World Red Eye

click to enlarge Idris Elba and Meduza World Red Eye

click to enlarge Kimmy B, Starr Hawkins, Gabriela Trujillo, and Deborah de Corral World Red Eye

click to enlarge Maluma and Anuel AA World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge John Summit World Red Eye

New TimesCheers to serving up two weeks of world-class tennis, food, art, and entertainment at Hard Rock Stadium for the Miami Open. Juan Martin del Potro and Taylor Fritz came by to sip the "Ace Paloma," the signature cocktail of the 2023 Miami Open featuring Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila, simple syrup, fresh lime juice, fresh grapefruit juice, and fever-tree grapefruit soda.Black Coffee energized the crowd on Friday night with a killer set that closed out Factory Town's third installment of Miami Music Week.Swan was popping off on Friday for Miami Music Week, where Zedd and Major League DJz took over the decks outside and in the upstairs lounge. They set the vibes at an all-time high for partygoers to dance to.EDM legend Deadmau5 packed an eventful night of dancing and insane lighting and kept the bass thumping under E11even's iconic ceiling. Cedric Gervais had the crowd excited and ready to dance all night.Damian Lazarus brought the heat to Sexy Fish on Friday night, taking over the decks and putting on a sizzling set. Guests enjoyed a delicious dinner while ordering endless bottle service all evening before getting to their feet and dancing to the incredible beats.Alesso had the club "Under Control" on Saturday, where he took over the decks at Story and played a sick set! Bottles were poppin' and confetti was flying as partygoers danced the night away.Sunday night was in session at LIV as rapper Diddy took over the stage and put on a performance with the vibes at an all-time high.Robin Schulz is a true superstar of the electronic music scene with a string of chart-topping hits under his belt. He played an amazing set at Strawberry Moon with his signature blend of infectious beats and high-energy performances. Partygoers danced the day into night to the hottest tracks and soaked up the electric atmosphere.Partygoers went to the French supper club Villa Azur for an evening of glitz and glam. They celebrated the weekend early, breaking it down to beats selected by Miami-based DJ duo BlondesNBoots while dining on European culinary excellence.Guests headed to Wynwood hot spot Mayami for a wild Friday night as the restaurant transformed into a dance floor where partygoers let loose and enjoyed some late-night fun.It was an enchanting evening at Boho House, where guests closed out Miami Music Week on Sunday with light bites and exquisite, handcrafted cocktails.Partygoers headed to Mynt on Thursday to begin their weekend with a bang! DJ Chuckie had the crowd going wild as they ordered endless bottle parades and danced under the neon lights all night.It was one hell of a night at Rácket, where partygoers were seen dancing and ordering endless bottle parades under the neon lights.On March 29, Pérez Art Museum Miami's International Women's Committee (IWC) members and supporters joined together for the IWC Annual Spring Tea, sponsored by Vhernier, located at Bal Harbour Shops. Guests browsed through Vhernier jewelry and sipped a 2012 vintage La Grande Dame by Veuve Clicquot cuvée before listening to remarks by IWC chair Darlene Boytell-Pérez and PAMM director Franklin Sirmans.On Saturday, March 25, TV personality and restaurateur Guy Fieri hosted the Palm Beach Boat Show after-party at Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar in downtown West Palm Beach. Patrons enjoyed shots of Santo Tequila from Guy Fieri and Rocco's Tacos owner Rocco Mangel, as well as the chance to win an autographed Santo Tequila guitar and tequila bottles, signed by Guy Fieri.House music trio Swedish House Mafia returned to where it all began and ended with a special show in Miami. They took over the decks at Story to give partygoers a stellar set that kept them dancing well into the early hours.Meduza took over the decks for this Miami Music Week celebration at Hyde Beach, full of sick beats, neon lights, and impeccable vibes.Over 500 people celebrated Women on Saturday, March 25, at El Dorado Furniture's showroom in Kendall. The event, titled Ella Dorado: Day-to-Night Experience, was an in-store community gathering that aimed to give women a platform for their voices to be heard and their talents to be celebrated.Maluma and Anuel AA arrived at the celebrity hot spot Kiki on the River last night to get the weekend started. With legendary looks, the pair stepped out in style and spent their evening blowing off steam at the trendy waterfront venue.Volcan X.A Tequila celebrated Miami Music Week at Get Lost Music Festival, where over 90 artists performed across seven stages to honor the 20th anniversary of Crosstown Rebels music label. Concertgoers enjoyed an electric 24 hours of dancing, high-energy music, and ultra-premium tequila in an immersive festival experience.One more time for the people in the back! John Summit and Gorgon City had the crowd dropping lower than the bass for the last night of Factory Town's Miami Music Week lineup.