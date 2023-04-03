Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Taylor Fritz, Idris Elba, Zedd, and Others

April 3, 2023 9:00AM

Maluma and Anuel AA
Maluma and Anuel AA World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Juan Martin del Potro and Taylor Fritz
World Red Eye

Miami Open with Maestro Dobel Tequila

Cheers to serving up two weeks of world-class tennis, food, art, and entertainment at Hard Rock Stadium for the Miami Open. Juan Martin del Potro and Taylor Fritz came by to sip the "Ace Paloma," the signature cocktail of the 2023 Miami Open featuring Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila, simple syrup, fresh lime juice, fresh grapefruit juice, and fever-tree grapefruit soda.
click to enlarge
Black Coffee
World Red Eye

Black Coffee at Factory Town

Black Coffee energized the crowd on Friday night with a killer set that closed out Factory Town's third installment of Miami Music Week.
click to enlarge
Zedd
World Red Eye

Zedd and Major League DJz at Swan Fridays

Swan was popping off on Friday for Miami Music Week, where Zedd and Major League DJz took over the decks outside and in the upstairs lounge. They set the vibes at an all-time high for partygoers to dance to.
click to enlarge
Deadmau5
World Red Eye

Deadmau5 and Cedric Gervais at E11even Fridays

EDM legend Deadmau5 packed an eventful night of dancing and insane lighting and kept the bass thumping under E11even's iconic ceiling. Cedric Gervais had the crowd excited and ready to dance all night.
click to enlarge
Damian Lazarus
World Red Eye

Damian Lazarus at Sexy Fish

Damian Lazarus brought the heat to Sexy Fish on Friday night, taking over the decks and putting on a sizzling set. Guests enjoyed a delicious dinner while ordering endless bottle service all evening before getting to their feet and dancing to the incredible beats.
click to enlarge
Alesso
World Red Eye

Alesso at Story Saturdays

Alesso had the club "Under Control" on Saturday, where he took over the decks at Story and played a sick set! Bottles were poppin' and confetti was flying as partygoers danced the night away.
Quavo and Diddy
World Red Eye

Diddy at LIVOnSunday

Sunday night was in session at LIV as rapper Diddy took over the stage and put on a performance with the vibes at an all-time high.
click to enlarge
Robin Schultz
World Red Eye

Robin Schultz at Strawberry Moon

Robin Schulz is a true superstar of the electronic music scene with a string of chart-topping hits under his belt. He played an amazing set at Strawberry Moon with his signature blend of infectious beats and high-energy performances. Partygoers danced the day into night to the hottest tracks and soaked up the electric atmosphere.
click to enlarge
BlondesNBoots
World Red Eye

BlondesNBoots at Villa Azur Thursdays

Partygoers went to the French supper club Villa Azur for an evening of glitz and glam. They celebrated the weekend early, breaking it down to beats selected by Miami-based DJ duo BlondesNBoots while dining on European culinary excellence.
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Guests headed to Wynwood hot spot Mayami for a wild Friday night as the restaurant transformed into a dance floor where partygoers let loose and enjoyed some late-night fun.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Boho Sundays

It was an enchanting evening at Boho House, where guests closed out Miami Music Week on Sunday with light bites and exquisite, handcrafted cocktails.
click to enlarge
DJ Chuckie
World Red Eye

DJ Chuckie at Mynt Lounge

Partygoers headed to Mynt on Thursday to begin their weekend with a bang! DJ Chuckie had the crowd going wild as they ordered endless bottle parades and danced under the neon lights all night.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Rácket Saturdays

It was one hell of a night at Rácket, where partygoers were seen dancing and ordering endless bottle parades under the neon lights.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Pérez Art Museum Miami's International Women's Committee Annual Spring Tea Sponsored by Vhernier Bal Harbour

On March 29, Pérez Art Museum Miami's International Women's Committee (IWC) members and supporters joined together for the IWC Annual Spring Tea, sponsored by Vhernier, located at Bal Harbour Shops. Guests browsed through Vhernier jewelry and sipped a 2012 vintage La Grande Dame by Veuve Clicquot cuvée before listening to remarks by IWC chair Darlene Boytell-Pérez and PAMM director Franklin Sirmans.
click to enlarge
Guy Fieri
World Red Eye

Santo Tequila and Guy Fieri's Boat Show After Party at Rocco's Tacos

On Saturday, March 25, TV personality and restaurateur Guy Fieri hosted the Palm Beach Boat Show after-party at Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar in downtown West Palm Beach. Patrons enjoyed shots of Santo Tequila from Guy Fieri and Rocco's Tacos owner Rocco Mangel, as well as the chance to win an autographed Santo Tequila guitar and tequila bottles, signed by Guy Fieri.
click to enlarge
Swedish House Mafia
World Red Eye

Swedish House Mafia at Story Sundays

House music trio Swedish House Mafia returned to where it all began and ended with a special show in Miami. They took over the decks at Story to give partygoers a stellar set that kept them dancing well into the early hours.
click to enlarge
Idris Elba and Meduza
World Red Eye

Meduza at Hyde Beach

Meduza took over the decks for this Miami Music Week celebration at Hyde Beach, full of sick beats, neon lights, and impeccable vibes.
click to enlarge
Kimmy B, Starr Hawkins, Gabriela Trujillo, and Deborah de Corral
World Red Eye

Ella Dorado: Day-to-Night Experience Celebrating Women's Month at El Dorado

Over 500 people celebrated Women on Saturday, March 25, at El Dorado Furniture's showroom in Kendall. The event, titled Ella Dorado: Day-to-Night Experience, was an in-store community gathering that aimed to give women a platform for their voices to be heard and their talents to be celebrated.
click to enlarge
Maluma and Anuel AA
World Red Eye

Maluma and Anuel AA at Kiki on the River

Maluma and Anuel AA arrived at the celebrity hot spot Kiki on the River last night to get the weekend started. With legendary looks, the pair stepped out in style and spent their evening blowing off steam at the trendy waterfront venue.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Volcan X.A Tequila Celebrates Miami Music Week at Get Lost Music Festival in Miami

Volcan X.A Tequila celebrated Miami Music Week at Get Lost Music Festival, where over 90 artists performed across seven stages to honor the 20th anniversary of Crosstown Rebels music label. Concertgoers enjoyed an electric 24 hours of dancing, high-energy music, and ultra-premium tequila in an immersive festival experience.
click to enlarge
John Summit
World Red Eye

John Summit and Gorgon City at Factory Town

One more time for the people in the back! John Summit and Gorgon City had the crowd dropping lower than the bass for the last night of Factory Town's Miami Music Week lineup.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Senior Sound

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation