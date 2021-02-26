 
Eyes on Miami: Scott Disick, Jadakiss, Cash Cash, and Others

World Red Eye | February 26, 2021 | 12:43pm
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Cash Cash at 1990 Club Pop-Up

Cash Cash took over the 1990 Club pop-up on Saturday night with an insane set that had the crowd dancing all night long.

Cervecería La Tropical Grand-Opening Celebration

A peek into Cervecería La Tropical’s grand opening weekend! Wynwood’s newest brewery is a piece of tropical paradise. Passionately handcrafted cerveza, food and live music led the way into a full tropical immersion. The brewery features a product facility, full kitchen, tropical gardens, live music stage and a full liquor bar. Experience the tropics with Cuba’s oldest brewery, now one of Miami’s youngest. ¡Salud!

Grunge Room at the Living Room at W South Beach

Tuesday night at Living Room at W South Beach is the place to be to enjoy live music and party all night.

Jasmine Sanders at Fridays at the Gramercy

Friday nights at the Gramercy are the perfect way to start the weekend. Sports Illustrated model Jasmine Sanders was spotted at the new American Brasserie having dinner and enjoying the restaurant’s vibrant atmosphere.

Scott Disick at Sugar Factory Miami

On Saturday night, Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Hamlin enjoyed a family-night dinner with his kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick at Sugar Factory Miami.

Headliner presents Jadakiss, Flo Rida, and Lil Cease at Racket

Headliner brought Jadakiss, Flo Rida, and Lil Cease out to Racket on Thursday night for an epic performance that rocked the crowd.

Hospitality Relief Fund Dinner at Fuego y Mar at the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach

On Saturday, February 20, The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach hosted guests to an evening of fine cuisine and wine with a Hospitality Relief Dinner, featuring dishes from Executive Chef Anthony Le Pape and renowned Miami Chefs Bradley Kilgore and Antonio Bachour. A portion of the evening’s proceeds were contributed to the SOBEWFF® & FIU Chaplin School Hospitality Industry Relief Fund, to benefit independently owned and operated restaurants and bars in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach county.

You Had Me at Puppies and Day Drinking at the Wharf Miami

On Saturday, February 20, the Wharf Miami presented a day drinking squad where guests brought their four-legged friends for some fun in the sun. They enjoyed live music, delicious cocktails, and especially a fun doggie meetup while sipping Saturday Rosé Bottles and eats by the Chicken Spot, Sake Room, Spris Artisan Pizza, Mojo Donuts, and La Santa Taqueria.

Heaven Mykonos Grand Opening at CityPlace Doral

UMG Hospitality Group celebrated the grand opening of its newest dining concept, Heaven Mykonos, at CityPlace Doral on February 18. To celebrate the opening, Heaven Mykonos hosted a private socially-distanced VIP party and ribbon-cutting ceremony. Founded by UMG Hospitality Group, Heaven Mykonos focuses on the flavors of the Mediterranean in a sexy lounge atmosphere. Located on the second floor of the vivacious CityPlace Doral, the restaurant offers tapas, an extensive wine list, craft cocktails, and entertainment; and evolves into a sexy late-night lounge setting.

Global Empowerment Mission Founder Michael Capponi Talks Partnerships and Initiatives

Global Empowerment Mission is a nonprofit organization founded by Michael Capponi in 2011 as a first responder to global disasters. GEM’s newest initiative involves assisting those affected by the Texas winter blackout through a new partnership with NCS Group, led by CEO Ignas Jurkonis, where NCS is providing their Unlimited Carrier fleet to BStrong and GEM for domestic trucking needs currently including the transport of their items from Miami to Texas. World Red Eye met up with GEM Founder, Michael Capponi, at their 60,000 sq ft. HQ warehouse here in Miami to get a closer look at the organization’s current efforts and discuss the changes they have been able to make to date.

The Collection presents Das Renn Treffen (DRT) 2021 at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Schnebly Redland’s Winery & Brewery

On Friday, February 19, more than 50 Porsches circled the track at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the first day of the annual Das Renn Treffen event. The day at the track commenced with a commemorative parade lap to celebrate another year of incredible Porsche Passion, despite all the hardships faced. After the parade lap, guests were invited to enjoy the ultimate performance of their Porsche’s right on the track. Guests looking for a spot to unwind were invited to the Collection lounge where they were able to experience a Porsche vehicle display including the all-new Porsche Taycan Turbo, a Panamera Turbo S, a 911 GTS, and a 718 Cayman.

Villa Azur Thursdays

There’s no better way to get a headstart on the weekend festivities than at Villa Azur‘s Thursday night dinner party, where the ambiance and entertainment are second to none.

Serena at Moxy South Beach VIP Friends and Family Tasting

A stylish and playful celebration of Miami’s cosmopolitan culture, Moxy South Beach marks a new chapter for hospitality in Miami Beach. The first resort-style property for the Moxy brand, the 202-room, eight-story hotel is located steps from the sand on Washington Avenue. Interiors by Rockwell Group and Saladino Design Studios mix the glamour of midcentury Havana, the artistry of contemporary Mexico City, and a tropical vibrancy that’s unmistakably Miami. World Red Eye stopped by the VIP opening of Serena to get an exclusive first look at the new restaurant and bar and discuss what Moxy South Beach is bringing to Miami.

