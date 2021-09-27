Eyes on Miami: Rosalia, Azealia Banks, Flo Rida, and Others

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

New TimesOne of Miami’s most dynamic men about town, Max Baum, celebrated his birthday with many of the city’s sexiest scenesters Saturday at Mezcalista in the Moxy South Beach.Bottles were popping and confetti was flying at LIV on Sunday night, as Flo Rida celebrated his birthday at the club in style and kept the party going until the early morning.Sol de Janeiro brought the power and warmth of the Brazilian spirit to Miami through a bold and energized celebration at the Sephora Lincoln Road.From September 16-19, the Adrienne Arsht Center hosted the sold-out world premiere performance of, a series of dance-based queer solo portraits and an ensemble piece that explores the themes of agency, survival, and transformation.On Saturday night, the one and only Rosalía celebrated her birthday at David Grutman‘s newest dining and nightlife venue, Sushi Fly Chicken. Celebrity DJ Fisher was also spotted celebrating at the new space.On Tuesday, September 21, Brugal 1888, a premium rum produced in the Dominican Republic, hosted an intimate tasting event celebrating the launch of La Ventanita, a four-part pop-up series that kicked off at Brickell City Centre. Upon arrival, guests were greeted with Brugal 1888’s signature Don Nano’s Favorite cocktail, fused with the premium rum, coconut water, and ice.Following his 2021 US Open Men’s Singles championship win, Medvedev Daniil joined Groot Hospitality‘s David Grutman for a private tennis match with Gopuff cofounder Rafael Ilishayev and legendary tennis coach Jimmy Bollettieri.From the 212 to the 305, Azealia Banks brought the heat to Miami on Monday night when she took over Pilo’s Tequila Garden in Wynwood.There’s always a reason to celebrate at Bâoli on Wednesday nights, especially when the boyfriends leave town and the girlfriends can party!Marion‘s Thursday soirée is an experience like no other! Guests called up their friends and headed to the Brickell restaurant to kickstart the weekend with sparklers, live performers, and lots of champagne.On September 16, guests flocked to Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in celebration of Miami Beach Pride. The evening started off with dinner and drag at Verde. As guests enjoyed a prix-fixe menu, performers Tiffany Fantasia, Noel Leon, Juicy Love, and Kat Wilderness brought the moves set to the sounds by DJ Zehno.Friday night at Story was a hypnotizing evening as Kaskade took over the DJ booth and had the crowd dancing to his iconic beats all night.Locust Projects‘ Splash! Party at Soho Beach House celebrated the 2021 WaveMakers who received grants for publicly accessible, community-driven projects across Miami-Dade, supported by The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts’ Regional Regranting Program.That Friday feeling was in full effect at The Gramercy, as guests started their weekends off by enjoying live entertainment, delicious meals, and hand-crafted cocktails at the Miracle Mile hotspot.Bottles were popping all night at E11even on Saturday, as DJ Stellar took over the decks and played a special set during his birthday, while Abella Danger was spotted at the club letting loose and enjoying the night.On Saturday night, guests headed to BOHO House for a night under the stars, where they enjoyed delicious food, drinks, and a live DJ set from Bouboulena in the outdoor courtyard.The Wharf Miami transformed itself back to the Jurassic era with dinosaur-themed décor all weekend long. The waterfront venue presented guests with live music, specialty-themed drinks, and more to kick-start the weekend.On Tuesday night, Rauw Alejandro took over the stage at the Oasis Wynwood and blew the crowd away with his energetic performance filled with impressive dance moves and of course, incredible music.On Tuesday afternoon, the chic Brickell salon and spa, DashBar, transformed into an entertainment venue to celebrate the Latin Billboards with special guest artists Alcover and Mozart La Para.