Eyes on Miami: Rosalia, Azealia Banks, Flo Rida, and Others

September 27, 2021 9:00AM

World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Max Baum’s Birthday at Mezcalista

One of Miami’s most dynamic men about town, Max Baum, celebrated his birthday with many of the city’s sexiest scenesters Saturday at Mezcalista in the Moxy South Beach.
Flo Rida at LIVONSUNDAY

Bottles were popping and confetti was flying at LIV on Sunday night, as Flo Rida celebrated his birthday at the club in style and kept the party going until the early morning.
Sol de Janeiro x Anitta at Sephora Lincoln Road

Sol de Janeiro brought the power and warmth of the Brazilian spirit to Miami through a bold and energized celebration at the Sephora Lincoln Road.
Birds of Paradise at Adrienne Arsht Center

From September 16-19, the Adrienne Arsht Center hosted the sold-out world premiere performance of Birds of Paradise, a series of dance-based queer solo portraits and an ensemble piece that explores the themes of agency, survival, and transformation.
Rosalía Celebrates Birthday with Fisher at Sushi Fly Chicken

On Saturday night, the one and only Rosalía celebrated her birthday at David Grutman‘s newest dining and nightlife venue, Sushi Fly Chicken. Celebrity DJ Fisher was also spotted celebrating at the new space.
Brugal 1888 Launches La Ventanita Pop-Up Series at Brickell City Centre

On Tuesday, September 21, Brugal 1888, a premium rum produced in the Dominican Republic, hosted an intimate tasting event celebrating the launch of La Ventanita, a four-part pop-up series that kicked off at Brickell City Centre. Upon arrival, guests were greeted with Brugal 1888’s signature Don Nano’s Favorite cocktail, fused with the premium rum, coconut water, and ice.
2021 US Open Champion Medvedev Daniil Joins David Grutman for Private Tennis Match

Following his 2021 US Open Men’s Singles championship win, Medvedev Daniil joined Groot Hospitality‘s David Grutman for a private tennis match with Gopuff cofounder Rafael Ilishayev and legendary tennis coach Jimmy Bollettieri.
Azealia Banks at Funday Munday at Pilo’s Tequila Garden

From the 212 to the 305, Azealia Banks brought the heat to Miami on Monday night when she took over Pilo’s Tequila Garden in Wynwood.
My Boyfriend is Out of Town at Bâoli Miami

There’s always a reason to celebrate at Bâoli on Wednesday nights, especially when the boyfriends leave town and the girlfriends can party!
Thursday Soirée at Marion

Marion‘s Thursday soirée is an experience like no other! Guests called up their friends and headed to the Brickell restaurant to kickstart the weekend with sparklers, live performers, and lots of champagne.
PAMM Pride Night

On September 16, guests flocked to Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in celebration of Miami Beach Pride. The evening started off with dinner and drag at Verde. As guests enjoyed a prix-fixe menu, performers Tiffany Fantasia, Noel Leon, Juicy Love, and Kat Wilderness brought the moves set to the sounds by DJ Zehno.
Kaskade at Story Fridays

Friday night at Story was a hypnotizing evening as Kaskade took over the DJ booth and had the crowd dancing to his iconic beats all night.
Locust Projects’ WaveMaker Splash! Celebration 2021 at Soho Beach House

Locust Projects‘ Splash! Party at Soho Beach House celebrated the 2021 WaveMakers who received grants for publicly accessible, community-driven projects across Miami-Dade, supported by The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts’ Regional Regranting Program.
Fridays at the Gramercy

That Friday feeling was in full effect at The Gramercy, as guests started their weekends off by enjoying live entertainment, delicious meals, and hand-crafted cocktails at the Miracle Mile hotspot.
E11even Saturdays

Bottles were popping all night at E11even on Saturday, as DJ Stellar took over the decks and played a special set during his birthday, while Abella Danger was spotted at the club letting loose and enjoying the night.
BOHO Saturdays

On Saturday night, guests headed to BOHO House for a night under the stars, where they enjoyed delicious food, drinks, and a live DJ set from Bouboulena in the outdoor courtyard.
Jurassic Wharf at the Wharf Miami

The Wharf Miami transformed itself back to the Jurassic era with dinosaur-themed décor all weekend long. The waterfront venue presented guests with live music, specialty-themed drinks, and more to kick-start the weekend.
Rauw Alejandro, Ally Brooke, EIX, and Jossef at the Oasis Wynwood

On Tuesday night, Rauw Alejandro took over the stage at the Oasis Wynwood and blew the crowd away with his energetic performance filled with impressive dance moves and of course, incredible music.
DashBar Hosts Latin Billboard Brunch Celebration

On Tuesday afternoon, the chic Brickell salon and spa, DashBar, transformed into an entertainment venue to celebrate the Latin Billboards with special guest artists Alcover and Mozart La Para.
