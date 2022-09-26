Support Us

Eyes on Miami: Rick Ross, Kevin Hart, Odell Beckham Jr., and More

September 26, 2022 9:00AM

Rick Ross
Rick Ross World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Aria Slavin, Liv Scott, Mel Terry, and Danielle Magda
World Red Eye

Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan

Monday night at Swan was an exciting way to start the week off, as guests enjoyed delicious cuisine downstairs before continuing the fun and dancing the night away in the trendy upstairs lounge.
click to enlarge
Typoe
World Red Eye

Basel Buddies x Typoe at Miami Design District

Basel Buddies, a charitable organization that aims to blend the lines between art and philanthropy, partnered with Typoe to host an event where children worked on their own collage and created a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Time Out Market's Hall of Wonders

Time Out Market Miami transformed into a magical realm of curiosities filled with culinary delights, whimsical characters, and spirited cocktails.
click to enlarge
Muta Santiago
World Red Eye

MutaVision Debuts "Photosynthesis V.1" Exhibit at the Confidante Miami Beach

The Confidante Miami Beach welcomed artist Muta Santiago (AKA MutaVision) as the newest featured artist in the hotel's 2022 Art Program, a quarterly rotating art residency curated by artist Rigo Leon that brings elevated art to the vibrant oceanfront hotel.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Ninth-Annual Fashion Gives Back Benefiting Nicklaus Children's Hospital

The ninth-annual Fashion Gives Back raised funds to benefit the patients of Nicklaus Children's Hospital! The fashion show was a crowd pleaser, and cancer-free patient Daniel was surprised by a visit from his Germany-based bone marrow donor.
click to enlarge
Rick Ross
World Red Eye

Rick Ross at E11even Fridays

Partygoers headed to E11even on Friday, where Rick Ross took over the stage and performed with the crowd going wild! Money was flying, and guests danced as they began the weekend with back-to-back bottle parades.
click to enlarge
Kevin Hart and Odell Beckham Jr.
World Red Eye

Kevin Hart, Russell Westbrook, Kamaru Usman, and Odell Beckham Jr. at Story Saturdays

Kevin Hart headed to Story after his show, where he hosted his official after party. Russell Westbrook, Kamaru Usman, and Odell Beckham Jr. were all seen hanging out with their crews and ordering bottles on bottles as partygoers danced the night away and celebrated their Saturday night with a bang.
click to enlarge
Acraze
World Red Eye

Acraze at LIV

Acraze took over the DJ booth at LIV, where he played a sick set that had the crowd going wild. Confetti was flying, and bottles were popping as they danced their way until the early morning.
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Kiki on the River was a full house on Sunday night, as guests kept the weekend festivities going until the early morning with endless bottle parades and impeccable vibes.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Long Live the Queen Fridays at Mad Club

Partygoers headed to Mad Club for a crazy night, where the club was packed from wall to wall, as the crowd was enjoying the impeccable vibes and dancing the night away.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Mayami was on fire Friday night as partygoers gathered for an iconic dinner celebration followed by an evening full of dancing, mingling, and incredible live performances.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

The weekend began early at Marion, as guests enjoyed the best dinner party in Brickell! Where partygoers were dancing on tables and sipping on hand-crafted cocktails as they kept the vibes high until the early morning.
