Eyes on Miami: Pharrell Williams, Swae Lee, Michael Bay, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
The David Grutman Experience: The Class at FIU featuring Pharrell Williams and Anthony Joshua
On Tuesday, March 24, Pharrell Williams and Anthony Joshua joined David Grutman‘s week four of The David Grutman Experience: The Class at Florida International University.
Glass & Vine Celebrates Fifth Anniversary
On Saturday afternoon, Glass and Vine celebrated its five-year anniversary with a socially-distanced brunch party in the park. Dining al fresco in Peacock Park, guests enjoyed live tunes by DJ Ivanco, outdoor lawn games such as giant connect four, giveaways from Aperol, and $7 Aperol Spritzes all day.
Ocean Drive’s Live Better Celebration at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort
On Saturday, March 20, Ocean Drive magazine hosted Live Better, a day-long fashion and wellness bazaar drawing top local Miami influencers and fashionistas.
LoveShackFancy Pop-Up at State of Kid in Miami Design District
On Friday afternoon, Miami moms came out to celebrate LoveShackFancy’s pop-up at State of Kid in the Design District.
Bal Harbour Shops ACCESS Membership and Rewards Program’s “Fashion Among the Flowers” Dinner In Honor of BCRF
Bal Harbour Shops ACCESS Membership and Rewards Program hosted “Fashion Among the Flowers,” a seated, socially distanced dinner, in honor of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF.)
Nicky Hilton, Michael Bay, and Jeff Beacher at Swan
Mondays in Miami call for birthday celebrations at Swan, as Michael Bay and Nicky Hilton were spotted celebrating Jeff Beacher‘s birthday at the Design District hotspot.
The American Express Gold Card presents the Resy Drive-Thru Miami, a Ten-Course Tasting of Miami’s Best Chefs
Miami’s best came together for a one-of-a-kind culinary event: The Resy Drive-Thru Miami presented by the American Express Gold Card, taking place over two nights at 1 Herald Plaza.
The David Grutman Experience: The Class at LIV featuring Annita
On Tuesday evening, LIV opened its doors to the students of the David Grutman Experience: The Class at Florida International University.
Headliner presents CJ and N.O.R.E. at Rácket
CJ had the whole crowd singing “WHOOPTY” on Thursday night when he took over Rácket for an insane performance. N.O.R.E. was also spotted at the club getting in on the action and celebrating with friends.
Swae Lee at Pilo’s Tequila Garden
Thursday night at Pilo’s Tequila Garden was unforgettable, as Swae Lee took over the new Wynwood hotspot for an epic performance that had the crowd going wild all night long.
St. Patrick’s Day Birthday Toast to Mr. Toast at Heaven Mykonos in CityPlace Doral
Dieuveny “DJ” Jean Louis, aka “Mr. Toast,” celebrated his St. Patrick’s Day birthday with an exclusive all-white soiree at the newly opened Heaven Mykonos at CityPlace Doral on March 17.
Runway of Dreams Drive-In Adaptive Fashion Show at the Carpool Cinema Wynwood
The Runway of Dreams Foundation hosted a one-of-a-kind drive-in adaptive fashion show at the Carpool Cinema Wynwood in Miami. The event premiered globally, and free of charge with advance registration, on Thursday, March 11, via Runway of Dreams’ YouTube channel.
1990 Club Pop-Up
Saturday night at the 1990 Club pop-up was unforgettable, as Dzeko took over the decks for an epic set and kept the crowd partying all night long.
Grab a Drink St. Patrick’s Day Edition at the Wharf Miami
On Friday afternoon, the Wharf Miami presented Grab a Drink St. Patrick’s Day Edition! Guests enjoyed live entertainment and delicious St. Patrick's-themed cocktails.
Fridays Rock at Villa Azur
Fridays rock — especially at Villa Azur where guests headed for a rousing evening combining fine dining, music, and art.
Thursday Soirée at Marion
It's always a celebration at Marion on Thursday night! Partygoers got a headstart to the weekend at one of the hottest dinner parties in the city.
My Boyfriend is Out of Town at Bâoli Miami
The luck of the Irish led ladies all the way to Bâoli on Wednesday night where they celebrated St. Patrick’s Day Miami style.
Endless Summer Wednesdays at Mau
Recording artist Séssi performed her new single “2C” at her single release party at Mau for the kickoff of Alex Goudie and Adrian Radice’s new weekly dinner party Endless Summer Wednesdays presented by Courvoisier.
America’s First Korean Steakhouse Cote Expands to Miami Design District
America’s First Korean Steakhouse and one of New York’s most coveted reservations has officially made its way down to Miami and opened its doors in the Design District.
ōkami Hosts ASMALLWORLD Cocktail Reception in Miami Design District
On Tuesday evening, guests were introduced to ōkami, a new sophisticated and wholly unique restaurant and lounge in the Design District.
