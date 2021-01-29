 
Support Us

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Photos |

Eyes on Miami: Pegasus World Cup, Ozuna, Anuel AA, and Others

World Red Eye | January 29, 2021 | 9:00am
Eyes on Miami: Pegasus World Cup, Ozuna, Anuel AA, and Others
World Red Eye
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Eyes on Miami: Pegasus World Cup, Ozuna, Anuel AA, and Others
World Red Eye

Major Food Group Launches Carbone Miami

Global restaurant company Major Food Group (MFG) launched the first stage of its Florida expansion with a Miami Beach outpost of the universally acclaimed Italian eatery Carbone.

Eyes on Miami: Pegasus World Cup, Ozuna, Anuel AA, and Others
World Red Eye

The restaurant opened to the public on Tuesday, January 26, but over the weekend MFG owners Mario Carbone, Jeff Zalaznick, and Rich Torrisi — along with Miami partner Alex Pirez — hosted their friends, family, and collaborators for dinner.

Eyes on Miami: Pegasus World Cup, Ozuna, Anuel AA, and Others
World Red Eye

Zio Ziegler at Casa Tua Headquarters

Zio Ziegler, an American artist best known for his paintings and murals, many of which appear in the Mission District of San Francisco, as well as around the world in Tokyo, Los Angeles, London, and Italy, was invited to Miami by his friend and owner of Casa Tua, Miky Grendene, to produce a mural for the new Casa Tua Headquarters. The monolithic work was completed over two days and will be on display at the company’s new location in Wynwood

Eyes on Miami: Pegasus World Cup, Ozuna, Anuel AA, and Others
World Red Eye

Chica Miami Brunch

Chica spiced things up in MiMo with a weekend brunch featuring DJ Yissel.

Eyes on Miami: Pegasus World Cup, Ozuna, Anuel AA, and Others
World Red Eye

My Boyfriend is Out of Town at Bâoli Miami

Every Wednesday the ladies leave their boyfriends at home and head to Bâoli for an epic night out.

Eyes on Miami: Pegasus World Cup, Ozuna, Anuel AA, and Others
World Red Eye

2021 Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series at Gulfstream Park

On Saturday, January 23, the fifth running of the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series was held at Gulfstream Park in South Florida. Gulfstream Park was transformed by 1/ST into a socially distant entertainment experience welcoming 1,500 fans (15 percent of typical Pegasus World Cup capacity) to the race track for the first time since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Belinda Stronach, chairman and president, 1/ST, hosted celebrity guests, including Amar’e Stoudemire, Tyga, Jasmine Sanders, Denis Savard, Brian Poli-Dixon, David Grutman, and Isabela Rangel Grutman, among other VIPS. This year, 1/ST again teamed up with Groot Hospitality to create a socially distant Pegasus Swan Garden pop-up offering guests an exclusive VIP experience in a “Tulum meets Swan” setting. 1/ST also teamed up with Red Rooster Overtown to curate a menu of Southern classics and elevated sips for the racing connections in Gulfstream Park’s Flamingo Room.

Eyes on Miami: Pegasus World Cup, Ozuna, Anuel AA, and Others
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

It was another fabulous Thursday Night Dinner Party at Villa Azur surrounded by beautiful people and good vibes only. The restaurant & lounge never disappoints, harmonizing culinary experience with a vibrant atmosphere.

Eyes on Miami: Pegasus World Cup, Ozuna, Anuel AA, and Others
World Red Eye

The Gramercy Miracle Mile Ribbon-Cutting and VIP Preview

Mayor Raul Valdes-Fauli helped welcome the Miracle Mile’s newest eatery, the Gramercy, with a ribbon-cutting and VIP preview on Thursday, January 21, where Alexander Delgado of Gente de Zona was also spotted. A grand and vibrant new American brasserie, the name of the eatery and bar gives a nod to the everlasting style and charm of the Big Apple. The Gramercy showcases generous American brasserie cuisine done perfectly plus a sushi bar in a bustling, beaux-arts setting. Envisioned as the go-to convivial gathering spot for Miami’s business and social set, the Gramercy inhabits the former Tarpon Bend space, now transformed by the team behind Kiki on The River.

Eyes on Miami: Pegasus World Cup, Ozuna, Anuel AA, and Others
World Red Eye

Ozuna and Anuel AA at Komodo

Ozuna and Anuel AA were spotted at David Grutman‘s Komodo on Friday night celebrating the weekend with close friends.

Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.