Eyes on Miami: Pegasus World Cup, Ozuna, Anuel AA, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Global restaurant company Major Food Group (MFG) launched the first stage of its Florida expansion with a Miami Beach outpost of the universally acclaimed Italian eatery Carbone.

The restaurant opened to the public on Tuesday, January 26, but over the weekend MFG owners Mario Carbone, Jeff Zalaznick, and Rich Torrisi — along with Miami partner Alex Pirez — hosted their friends, family, and collaborators for dinner.

Zio Ziegler, an American artist best known for his paintings and murals, many of which appear in the Mission District of San Francisco, as well as around the world in Tokyo, Los Angeles, London, and Italy, was invited to Miami by his friend and owner of Casa Tua, Miky Grendene, to produce a mural for the new Casa Tua Headquarters. The monolithic work was completed over two days and will be on display at the company’s new location in Wynwood

Chica spiced things up in MiMo with a weekend brunch featuring DJ Yissel.

Every Wednesday the ladies leave their boyfriends at home and head to Bâoli for an epic night out.

On Saturday, January 23, the fifth running of the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series was held at Gulfstream Park in South Florida. Gulfstream Park was transformed by 1/ST into a socially distant entertainment experience welcoming 1,500 fans (15 percent of typical Pegasus World Cup capacity) to the race track for the first time since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Belinda Stronach, chairman and president, 1/ST, hosted celebrity guests, including Amar’e Stoudemire, Tyga, Jasmine Sanders, Denis Savard, Brian Poli-Dixon, David Grutman, and Isabela Rangel Grutman, among other VIPS. This year, 1/ST again teamed up with Groot Hospitality to create a socially distant Pegasus Swan Garden pop-up offering guests an exclusive VIP experience in a “Tulum meets Swan” setting. 1/ST also teamed up with Red Rooster Overtown to curate a menu of Southern classics and elevated sips for the racing connections in Gulfstream Park’s Flamingo Room.

It was another fabulous Thursday Night Dinner Party at Villa Azur surrounded by beautiful people and good vibes only. The restaurant & lounge never disappoints, harmonizing culinary experience with a vibrant atmosphere.

Mayor Raul Valdes-Fauli helped welcome the Miracle Mile’s newest eatery, the Gramercy, with a ribbon-cutting and VIP preview on Thursday, January 21, where Alexander Delgado of Gente de Zona was also spotted. A grand and vibrant new American brasserie, the name of the eatery and bar gives a nod to the everlasting style and charm of the Big Apple. The Gramercy showcases generous American brasserie cuisine done perfectly plus a sushi bar in a bustling, beaux-arts setting. Envisioned as the go-to convivial gathering spot for Miami’s business and social set, the Gramercy inhabits the former Tarpon Bend space, now transformed by the team behind Kiki on The River.

Ozuna and Anuel AA were spotted at David Grutman‘s Komodo on Friday night celebrating the weekend with close friends.