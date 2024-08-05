Eyes on Miami: Lila Nikole, Jude Bellingham, Priya Ragu, and Others

Gotmar Giron, Kelly Blanco, and Daniela Pierre Bravo World Red Eye

New TimesBal Harbour Shops hosted its fourth annual A Taste of Bal Harbour Shops event on Thursday, August 1.Writer, mother, and observant Miami Beach socialite Asha Elias turned to her life raising children on the island as a source of inspiration for her debut novel,. Elias classifies the book, which chronicles the lives of wealthy PTA moms at an elite elementary school in Miami Beach, as "a social satire." "Expect over-the-top antics and a fast-paced ride," she shares.The Art of Hip Hop hosted an exclusive event, proudly sponsored by Lalo Tequila, celebrating the illustrious career of local Emmy Award-winning fashion designer Lila Nikole. The evening's highlight was a panel discussion entitled "Intersection of Hip Hop Music and Fashion," featuring Lila Nikole and DJ Dinero and moderated by the Queen of Miami's airwaves, Supa Cindy.Over 200 Little Lighthouse Foundation volunteers organized and distributed backpacks and school supplies to over 2,500 underserved children from 44 LLF partner facilities.You can always rely on LIVONSUNDAY to end the weekend on a high note. Soccer legend Jude Bellingham was among the partygoers seen enjoying the vibes at one of Miami's favorite nightclubs.The countdown has officially begun as Faena Theater prepares to bid adieu to its most celebrated production yet,The Hungry Post hosted a Sunset Party at Swan on Saturday evening. As party guests filled the room, they enjoyed handcrafted cocktails, good vibes, and sick beats.Lucía Maman's new exhibition presents large-scale portraits of individuals born with differential DNA. The differences embodied by the subjects that make up "Temples of Otherness" invite viewers to consider the human impulse towards transformation.Forester turned up the party vibes at Strawberry Moon on Saturday as guests gathered around the pool soaking in the sun and tunes. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and enjoyed the great vibes all day long.Priya Ragu and her Raguwavy sounds wowed the crowd at ZeyZey. The incredible Swiss singer-songwriter took guests on a musical journey influenced by her Tamil heritage while weaving her distinctive cadence and style with silky R&B and vibrant electro beats to create a unique sonic tapestry.Wynwood Walls hosts July's Street Art After Dark with a special artist appearance by Miami's Quake and a live performance by D'Alessio. Guests enjoyed neon spray paint, food by Smorgasburg Miami, and complimentary beverages from Rabble Wines and Topo Chico.Mayami brought on another epic Friday night, during which guests enjoyed the thrilling ambiance, unavoidable dancing, and delicious drinks at one of Wynwood's hottest clubs. Throughout the evening, there was an exchange of smiles, great memories, and immaculate vibes.Guests gathered at one of Miami's hidden gems, Boho House, on Saturday night to enjoy an evening full of cocktails and cozy vibes in the courtyard.The iconic pool parties at Hyde Beach every Saturday never disappoint. Partygoers ordered endless bottles and sipped Champagne by the pool.