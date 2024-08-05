 Miami Nightlife Photos: Lila Nikole, Jude Bellingham, Priya Ragu | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Eyes on Miami: Lila Nikole, Jude Bellingham, Priya Ragu, and Others

From dusk until dawn, World Red Eye had its cameras documenting the best parties around town last week.
August 5, 2024
Supa Cindy, DJ Dinero, and Lila Nikole
Supa Cindy, DJ Dinero, and Lila Nikole World Red Eye
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Gotmar Giron, Kelly Blanco, and Daniela Pierre Bravo
World Red Eye

A Taste of Bal Harbour Shops Hosted by Melissa Marrero of @AlwaysHungryMel

Bal Harbour Shops hosted its fourth annual A Taste of Bal Harbour Shops event on Thursday, August 1.
click to enlarge
Asha Elias
World Red Eye

Turning the Pages of Pink Glass Houses by Asha Elias

Writer, mother, and observant Miami Beach socialite Asha Elias turned to her life raising children on the island as a source of inspiration for her debut novel, Pink Glass Houses. Elias classifies the book, which chronicles the lives of wealthy PTA moms at an elite elementary school in Miami Beach, as "a social satire." "Expect over-the-top antics and a fast-paced ride," she shares.
click to enlarge
Supa Cindy, DJ Dinero, and Lila Nikole
World Red Eye

Art of Hip Hop Hosts Emmy-Award Winning Fashion Designer Lila Nikole in Discussion With Supa Cindy and DJ Dinero

The Art of Hip Hop hosted an exclusive event, proudly sponsored by Lalo Tequila, celebrating the illustrious career of local Emmy Award-winning fashion designer Lila Nikole. The evening's highlight was a panel discussion entitled "Intersection of Hip Hop Music and Fashion," featuring Lila Nikole and DJ Dinero and moderated by the Queen of Miami's airwaves, Supa Cindy.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Back to School With the Little Lighthouse Foundation

Over 200 Little Lighthouse Foundation volunteers organized and distributed backpacks and school supplies to over 2,500 underserved children from 44 LLF partner facilities.
Jude Bellingham
World Red Eye

Jude Bellingham at LIVONSUNDAY

You can always rely on LIVONSUNDAY to end the weekend on a high note. Soccer legend Jude Bellingham was among the partygoers seen enjoying the vibes at one of Miami's favorite nightclubs.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Faena Theater's Ascension Allura Cabaret

The countdown has officially begun as Faena Theater prepares to bid adieu to its most celebrated production yet, Ascension Allura Cabaret.
World Red Eye

The Hungry Post Sunset Party at Swan

The Hungry Post hosted a Sunset Party at Swan on Saturday evening. As party guests filled the room, they enjoyed handcrafted cocktails, good vibes, and sick beats.
click to enlarge
Lucia Maman
World Red Eye

MDD Lucia Maman's "Temples of Otherness" Opening Reception

Lucía Maman's new exhibition presents large-scale portraits of individuals born with differential DNA. The differences embodied by the subjects that make up "Temples of Otherness" invite viewers to consider the human impulse towards transformation.
click to enlarge
Forester
World Red Eye

Forester at Strawberry Moon Saturdays

Forester turned up the party vibes at Strawberry Moon on Saturday as guests gathered around the pool soaking in the sun and tunes. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and enjoyed the great vibes all day long.
click to enlarge
Priya Ragu
World Red Eye

Priya Ragu at ZeyZey

Priya Ragu and her Raguwavy sounds wowed the crowd at ZeyZey. The incredible Swiss singer-songwriter took guests on a musical journey influenced by her Tamil heritage while weaving her distinctive cadence and style with silky R&B and vibrant electro beats to create a unique sonic tapestry.
D'Alessio
World Red Eye

D'Alessio and Quake Live at Wynwood Walls

Wynwood Walls hosts July's Street Art After Dark with a special artist appearance by Miami's Quake and a live performance by D'Alessio. Guests enjoyed neon spray paint, food by Smorgasburg Miami, and complimentary beverages from Rabble Wines and Topo Chico.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Mayami brought on another epic Friday night, during which guests enjoyed the thrilling ambiance, unavoidable dancing, and delicious drinks at one of Wynwood's hottest clubs. Throughout the evening, there was an exchange of smiles, great memories, and immaculate vibes.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

Guests gathered at one of Miami's hidden gems, Boho House, on Saturday night to enjoy an evening full of cocktails and cozy vibes in the courtyard.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

The iconic pool parties at Hyde Beach every Saturday never disappoint. Partygoers ordered endless bottles and sipped Champagne by the pool.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Play Nintendo Tour Is Coming to Aventura Mall

Events

Play Nintendo Tour Is Coming to Aventura Mall

By Jose D. Duran
Five Horror Classics to See at Popcorn Frights Film Festival

Film, TV & Streaming

Five Horror Classics to See at Popcorn Frights Film Festival

By Douglas Markowitz
The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Events

The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

By Ashley-Anna Aboreden, Jose D. Duran, Sophia Medina and Isabel Rivera
FF Gains Promotes Inclusivity Through Fitness and Fashion

Health & Wellness

FF Gains Promotes Inclusivity Through Fitness and Fashion

By Carolina del Busto
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation