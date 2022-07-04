Eyes on Miami: Lele Pons, Rich the Kid, Brody Jenner, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye,
New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Jen Selter, Lele Pons, and Guaynaa
World Red Eye
Lele Pons hosted her birthday at Papi Steak with Guaynaa, Jen Selter, and her closest friends, where they enjoyed delicious dinner, cake, and a bottle parade to celebrate.
click to enlarge
Wilfred Valenta, Harley Pasternak, David Grutman, and Ndamukong Suh
World Red Eye
Fitness concept Silofit is making its grand debut in the United States, opening four locations across South Florida.
Curated once a month, guests sipped and danced to a DJ set by local artists and discovered our new favorite wine selection chosen by the Café Kitsuné team, as well as a curated menu by Margot.
click to enlarge
Jonathan Balan, Mayor of Miami Beach Dan Gelber, Keva Doyle, Robin Jacobs, and Ceci Velasco
World Red Eye
On Thursday, June 23, Issabella's, along with the Miami Chamber of Commerce, hosted its ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the official grand opening of Issabella's.
Jack and Tara Benmeleh
World Red Eye
Faena Rose brought back their hit karaoke experience, featuring the live band Higher Ground and full stage theatrics.
In celebration of summer, downtown Miami's Brightline station, MiamiCentral, launched a series of summer picnics with an artisan farmer's market.
click to enlarge
Rich the Kid
World Red Eye
Rich the Kid had everyone feeling "Richer Than Ever" when he took over the stage at E11even and put on a wild performance. Partygoers celebrated the beginning of the weekend, ordering endless bottle parades and dancing all night long.
Sam Feldt brought the house down on Friday night at Story, where partygoers were singing to his hit songs, as the neon lights shined on the crowd, and guests flooded the dance floor!
click to enlarge
Brody Jenner
World Red Eye
Brody Jenner, Johnny Manziel, and Preme made a surprise appearance at LIV on Friday, where Brody took over the mic and hyped up the crowd.
Kiki on the River was packed from wall to wall on Sunday, as partygoers enjoyed delicious dinner, handcrafted cocktails, and impeccable vibes to close the weekend with a bang.
Ch'i celebrated its first birthday this weekend with a celebration fit for such a huge occasion. The festivities featured stilt walkers, a huge drum show, famous dragon show, and live musicians who kept the vibe going until the late hours.
Partygoers headed to Mayami, a Tulum-inspired paradise, for an epic Friday celebration! Endless bottle parades flooded the crowd as the neon lights shined on the guests, as they danced like the night never had to end.
Villa Azur Thursdays is always the best way to kick start the weekend early the right way. Sparklers lit up the air as guests sipped on handcrafted cocktails and enjoyed delicious dinner while enjoying live entertainment all evening long.
Guests headed to Marion's Thursday Soirée, where they experienced the best dinner party in Brickell. They enjoyed a delicious meal before the party started, and everyone was dancing on tables and ordering endless bottle parades to commence the weekend early.