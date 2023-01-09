Eyes on Miami: LeBron James, Cardi B, Jamie Foxx, and Others

click to enlarge Marshmello and Khalid World Red Eye

New TimesNew Year's Eve in Miami was nothing short of an epic night, and celebrities celebrated all over Miami Beach. The Fontainebleau Miami Beach invited guests to celebrate the hottest New Year's Eve party.We are all living in between worlds that are influenced by our surroundings. Our gaze is unique to each one of us, warped and changed from each perspective.Solomun and Chloe Caillet rang in the New Year with their incredible sets that had the crowd going wild. Lasers filled the atmosphere while partygoers danced nonstop at Factory Town.Inspired by the glitz, glitter, and glamour of disco, guests rang in 2023 with Faena's sparkling New Year's Eve Disco Ball. To commemorate the new year, guests enjoyed decadent feasts at Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann, Pao by Paul Qui, and El Secreto Omakase, table service at the Living Room, and inspired cocktails at the Tree of Life, while live entertainment and music flowed throughout the property in celebration of a glistening new beginning.Offset and Cardi B closed 2022 with the best energy at E11even, giving a performance to remember as partygoers danced the night away into the new year.Kiki on the River is always the move on Sunday nights. Partygoers celebrated with Jamie Foxx, cheering to the end of the weekend with good company, fun beats, and good vibes.Marshmello and Anuel AA rang in the New Year with an electric performance at LIV. Partygoers gathered to celebrate and end the year with an epic performance.Travis Scott took over the stage at Story on Saturday, where he put on a performance that gave the crowd goosebumps. Partygoers threw money in the air as they ordered endless bottle parades and celebrated NYE.The iconic pool parties at Hyde Beach every Saturday never, ever disappoint! Partygoers were sipping on mimosas and handcrafted cocktails as they danced in and out of the pool all afternoon.Miami's exclusive beachfront day-to-night oasis, Joia Beach, rang in 2023 with an extravagant affair featuring music by Fabrice Dayan, extraordinary performances and live entertainment, and a decadent multi-course, family-style meal featuring a bottle of Cristal Champagne.It was nothing but sunshine and booze on Saturday at Strawberry Moon. Partygoers flooded the pool, danced under the sun, and enjoyed the sick beats played by Gianluca Vacchi all day.Lindsey Metselaar, host of the popular millennial dating podcast, threw the ultimate after-party at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila South Beach. Miami locals and visitors packed the house and enjoyed tequila, beats by DJ Spiff, and some late-night tacos.LeBron James enjoyed a surprise early birthday celebration with a Godfather-themed dinner at ZZ's Members Club last night, hosted by The Major Food Group: Alex Pirez, Mario Carbone, and Jeff Zalaznick.The Deck at Island Gardens rang in 2023 with A Midnight Cabaret. A glamorous dinner party filled with extravagance, sensational cabaret shows, seductive beats by DJ Ella Wild, live musicians, and a family-style feast packed with bottle parades.It's always a good time at Villa Azur's dinner parties on Thursday night, where guests enjoy delicious cuisine alongside colorful dancers, incredible live music, and handcrafted cocktails.Mayami was packed from wall to wall on Friday night, as the neon lights shined on the crowd, where they were dancing and ordering endless bottle parades to kick off the weekend.