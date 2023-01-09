Support Us

Photos

Eyes on Miami: LeBron James, Cardi B, Jamie Foxx, and Others

January 9, 2023 9:00AM

Gino Lopinto, Offset, Cardi B and Daniel Solomon
Gino Lopinto, Offset, Cardi B and Daniel Solomon
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Marshmello and Khalid
World Red Eye

Marshmello and Khalid at Fontainbleau

New Year's Eve in Miami was nothing short of an epic night, and celebrities celebrated all over Miami Beach. The Fontainebleau Miami Beach invited guests to celebrate the hottest New Year's Eve party.
Kolodny
World Red Eye

Art Installation at 1776 Bay Road

We are all living in between worlds that are influenced by our surroundings. Our gaze is unique to each one of us, warped and changed from each perspective.
World Red Eye

Solomun at Factory Town

Solomun and Chloe Caillet rang in the New Year with their incredible sets that had the crowd going wild. Lasers filled the atmosphere while partygoers danced nonstop at Factory Town.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Faena New Year's Eve Disco Ball

Inspired by the glitz, glitter, and glamour of disco, guests rang in 2023 with Faena's sparkling New Year's Eve Disco Ball. To commemorate the new year, guests enjoyed decadent feasts at Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann, Pao by Paul Qui, and El Secreto Omakase, table service at the Living Room, and inspired cocktails at the Tree of Life, while live entertainment and music flowed throughout the property in celebration of a glistening new beginning.
click to enlarge
Gino Lopinto, Offset, Cardi B and Daniel Solomon
World Red Eye

Cardi B and Offset E11even

Offset and Cardi B closed 2022 with the best energy at E11even, giving a performance to remember as partygoers danced the night away into the new year.
click to enlarge
DJ Irie, Aris Nano, and Jamie Foxx
World Red Eye

DJ Irie and Jamie Foxx at Kiki on the River

Kiki on the River is always the move on Sunday nights. Partygoers celebrated with Jamie Foxx, cheering to the end of the weekend with good company, fun beats, and good vibes.
Anuel AA
World Red Eye

Marshmello and Anuel AA at LIV

Marshmello and Anuel AA rang in the New Year with an electric performance at LIV. Partygoers gathered to celebrate and end the year with an epic performance.
click to enlarge
Travis Scott
World Red Eye

Travis Scott at Story Saturdays

Travis Scott took over the stage at Story on Saturday, where he put on a performance that gave the crowd goosebumps. Partygoers threw money in the air as they ordered endless bottle parades and celebrated NYE.
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

The iconic pool parties at Hyde Beach every Saturday never, ever disappoint! Partygoers were sipping on mimosas and handcrafted cocktails as they danced in and out of the pool all afternoon.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

New Year's Eve at Joia Beach

Miami's exclusive beachfront day-to-night oasis, Joia Beach, rang in 2023 with an extravagant affair featuring music by Fabrice Dayan, extraordinary performances and live entertainment, and a decadent multi-course, family-style meal featuring a bottle of Cristal Champagne.
Gianluca Vacchi
World Red Eye

Gianluca Vacchi at Strawberry Moon

It was nothing but sunshine and booze on Saturday at Strawberry Moon. Partygoers flooded the pool, danced under the sun, and enjoyed the sick beats played by Gianluca Vacchi all day.
Lindsey Metselaar and Alessia Scauzillo
World Red Eye

We Met at Acme After-Party at Bodega South Beach

Lindsey Metselaar, host of the popular millennial dating podcast We Met at Acme, threw the ultimate after-party at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila South Beach. Miami locals and visitors packed the house and enjoyed tequila, beats by DJ Spiff, and some late-night tacos.
click to enlarge
Mario Carbone, Lebron James, Jeff Zalaznick, Alex Pirez, Randy Mims, and Francis Miranda
World Red Eye

LeBron's Birthday at ZZ's

LeBron James enjoyed a surprise early birthday celebration with a Godfather-themed dinner at ZZ's Members Club last night, hosted by The Major Food Group: Alex Pirez, Mario Carbone, and Jeff Zalaznick.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

New Year's Eve 2023 Celebration at the Deck at Island Gardens

The Deck at Island Gardens rang in 2023 with A Midnight Cabaret. A glamorous dinner party filled with extravagance, sensational cabaret shows, seductive beats by DJ Ella Wild, live musicians, and a family-style feast packed with bottle parades.
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

It's always a good time at Villa Azur's dinner parties on Thursday night, where guests enjoy delicious cuisine alongside colorful dancers, incredible live music, and handcrafted cocktails.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Mayami was packed from wall to wall on Friday night, as the neon lights shined on the crowd, where they were dancing and ordering endless bottle parades to kick off the weekend.
