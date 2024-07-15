Eyes on Miami: Kodak Black, Dao-Yi Chow, Rick Ross, and Others

Dao-Yi Chow and Max Pierre World Red Eye

Rick Ross

Kodak Black

New TimesLongtime Miami cultural staple and impresario Max Pierre continued his 50th birthday weekend, closing it out with an intimate dinner with friends near and far hosted by the Miami Beach Edition.Kiki on the River closed out the holiday weekend with a bang! Rick Ross joined in on the fun with bottles and bottles of Blaire.The holiday weekend was in full swing Friday night, with Kodak Black taking the LIV stage and giving the city a good time. Partygoers enjoyed the music, good vibes, and endless bottle parades.Sexy Fish hosted an unforgettable Fourth of July celebration featuring an electrifying set by DJ Eran Hersh. Guests experienced the thrill of indoor fireworks lighting up the night as they danced to the hottest beats. Diners indulged in exquisite cuisine and signature cocktails while reveling in a spectacular fusion of music, light, and celebration.Queen Miami Beach was in full effect Saturday night with an opulent dining room, delicious cuisine, and live entertainment.Wine Tasting Spectacular at Beauty and the Butcher. Hosted the first Wednesday of every month. Wine lovers, enjoy tasting unique wines, live music, and ten percent off dining that evening.Monday night at Swan was an exciting way to start the week off, as guests enjoyed delicious cuisine downstairs before continuing the fun and dancing the night away in the trendy upstairs lounge.It was a lit Friday night at Mayami. Partygoers thrived on the dance floors, sippin' on their favorite drinks and dancing the night away.It was a full house at Boho House, where guests enjoyed amazing vibes, sick beats, and handcrafted cocktails in the mesmerizing courtyard all evening long.There was no better way to spend the Fourth of July weekend than partying poolside at Hyde Beach, where the bottle parades are endless and the vibes were at an all-time high.