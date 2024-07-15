 Miami Nightlife Photos: Kodak Black, Dao-Yi Chow, Rick Ross | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Eyes on Miami: Kodak Black, Dao-Yi Chow, Rick Ross, and Others

What was poppin' at Miami hot spots last week? World Red Eye's cameras were there to catch it all.
July 15, 2024
Kodak Black
Kodak Black World Red Eye
Share this:
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Dao-Yi Chow and Max Pierre
World Red Eye

Max Pierre Celebrates at the Miami Beach Edition

Longtime Miami cultural staple and impresario Max Pierre continued his 50th birthday weekend, closing it out with an intimate dinner with friends near and far hosted by the Miami Beach Edition.
click to enlarge
Rick Ross
World Red Eye

Rick Ross at Kiki on the River Sundays

Kiki on the River closed out the holiday weekend with a bang! Rick Ross joined in on the fun with bottles and bottles of Blaire.
click to enlarge
Kodak Black
World Red Eye

Kodak Black at LIV Fridays

The holiday weekend was in full swing Friday night, with Kodak Black taking the LIV stage and giving the city a good time. Partygoers enjoyed the music, good vibes, and endless bottle parades.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

American Fish at Sexy Fish Miami

Sexy Fish hosted an unforgettable Fourth of July celebration featuring an electrifying set by DJ Eran Hersh. Guests experienced the thrill of indoor fireworks lighting up the night as they danced to the hottest beats. Diners indulged in exquisite cuisine and signature cocktails while reveling in a spectacular fusion of music, light, and celebration.
World Red Eye

Saturday at Queen Miami Beach

Queen Miami Beach was in full effect Saturday night with an opulent dining room, delicious cuisine, and live entertainment.
World Red Eye

Beauty & the Butcher Wine Tasting

Wine Tasting Spectacular at Beauty and the Butcher. Hosted the first Wednesday of every month. Wine lovers, enjoy tasting unique wines, live music, and ten percent off dining that evening.
World Red Eye

Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan

Monday night at Swan was an exciting way to start the week off, as guests enjoyed delicious cuisine downstairs before continuing the fun and dancing the night away in the trendy upstairs lounge.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

It was a lit Friday night at Mayami. Partygoers thrived on the dance floors, sippin' on their favorite drinks and dancing the night away.
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

It was a full house at Boho House, where guests enjoyed amazing vibes, sick beats, and handcrafted cocktails in the mesmerizing courtyard all evening long.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

There was no better way to spend the Fourth of July weekend than partying poolside at Hyde Beach, where the bottle parades are endless and the vibes were at an all-time high.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
8 Best Public Pools in Miami

Best of Miami

8 Best Public Pools in Miami

By Jesse Scott
Funding Cuts Spell Disaster for Miami's Theater Scene

Theater

Funding Cuts Spell Disaster for Miami's Theater Scene

By Isabella Canizares
10 Best Miami Spa Months 2024 Deals

Health & Wellness

10 Best Miami Spa Months 2024 Deals

By Juliana Accioly
Barbie Collection Takes Over Old Davie School Historical Museum

Events

Barbie Collection Takes Over Old Davie School Historical Museum

By Isabel Rivera
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation