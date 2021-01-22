Eyes on Miami: Jake Paul, Montana Tucker, 50 Cent, and Others

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

It was a party in the club on Thursday night when 50 Cent showed up at Rácket for a pre-weekend celebration hosted by Headliner Marketing Group.

Jake Paul celebrated his birthday in Miami this weekend at David Grutman‘s Swan where he was presented with a giant cake made by Divine Delicacies. Montana Tucker was also spotted celebrating her birthday as well with friends.

Latin music industry VIPs enjoyed a private dinner at Drunken Dragon on Wednesday night while sipping on deliciously crafted Courvoisier cocktails with names such as The Young AG, Adapt & Overcome, and Spread Love Only Love.

Everyone in town headed to the one and only Bâoli on Wednesday night for the hottest dinner party in Miami Beach.

Nothing compares to Marion‘s weekly Thursday night soirée where guests let loose to the sounds of DJ Hush Money while enjoying the mesmerizing performers all around.

The chicest French-Mediterranean haunt of Miami hosted their glamorous diner party last Thursday, transforming the high-end dinner service into a vibrant atmosphere. Villa Azur features greeters in charming costumes, a live saxophonist, and music vibes by resident DJ Stephan M.

Chica by Lorena Garcia heated up last Saturday with the wildly popular Chica Nights featuring DJ Julian OK, sax by Lina Saroza, and fire dancers to spice things up.

On Saturday, January 16, the Wharf Miami presented the New Year Frenchie Meetup. Guests stopped by with their four-legged friends to enjoy live music, delicious cocktails, and especially a fun doggie meetup. Hosted by Frenchie Friends Miami, customers sipped on Côtes De Provence Rosé and enjoyed the tasteful eats by the Chicken Spot, Sake Room, Spris Artisan Pizza, Mojo Donuts, and La Santa Taqueria.

On Sunday, January 17, the Wharf Miami presented Sundays on the River! It was one awesome Ducking Sunday with a tasteful brunch. Guests partied all night with live music, appetizing cocktails, and one awesome ducking Sunday along the iconic Miami River. A fun, duck-theme decor made the event a blast, as guests enjoyed the bottles of Perrier-Jouët and eats by the Chicken Spot, Sake Room, Spris Artisan Pizza, Mojo Donuts, and La Santa Taqueria.