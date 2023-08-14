 Miami Nightlife Photos: Jake Paul, Chantel Jeffries, 2 Chainz | Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Jake Paul, Chantel Jeffries, 2 Chainz, and Others

Spotted by World Red Eye this week were Jake Paul, Chantel Jeffries, 2 Chainz, and others partying around town.
August 14, 2023
World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Missy and Jonathan Babicka
World Red Eye

Little Lighthouse Foundation's Back to School Program

One hundred and twenty Little Lighthouse Foundation (LLF) volunteers organized and distributed backpacks and school supplies to over 1,300 underserved children from LLF's partner facilities, including Be Strong, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, Big Dreams for Her, Breakthrough Miami, Carrefour, Excel Kids Academy, Kids in Distress, Fit Kids of America, Miami Children's Initiative, Silent Victims of Crime, Teen Up-Ward Bound, Kristi House, Educate Tomorrow, UM Health Burn Center, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Chapman Partnership and the Motivational Edge at the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM).
Russell Galbut and Commissioner Christine King
World Red Eye

Nema Miami Topping Out Ceremony

Crescent Heights celebrated a memorable construction milestone in Miami: the topping out of its newest residential tower, Nema Miami.
World Red Eye

First-Annual Anatomy Games

Anatomy held its inaugural Anatomy Games in the vibrant Coconut Grove neighborhood. Amidst an impressive display of skill and performance from all of Anatomy's South Florida gyms during the competition, the Miami Beach team took home the gold medal and first-place title.
World Red Eye

Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan

Mondays at Swan are always a great start to the week. The epic dinner party was filled with smiles, good vibes, and endless bottle parades.
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Guests headed to Kiki on the River for delicious Mediterranean food, followed by dancing and bottle parades to close the weekend with a bang.
2 Chainz
World Red Eye

Jake Paul and 2 Chainz at LIVONSUNDAY

Jake Paul celebrated his MMA win at LIVONSUNDAY with 2 Chainz while they enjoyed the evening poppin' bottles and getting lit to sick beats.
World Red Eye

Saturdays at Gala Miami

Gala on Saturday night was a movie. Partygoers spent the night on the dance floor swinging and groovin' to the best beats in Miami Beach.
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

Partygoers headed to Wynwood's trendy nightlife dinner and dance spot. Partygoers thrived on the dance floors sippin' on their favorite drinks and dancing the night away.
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

Boho on Saturday was a night to remember. Partygoers had an enchanting time dancing to sick beats and sipping on handcrafted cocktails.
World Red Eye

Chantel Jeffries at Strawberry Moon

Chantel Jeffries provided the poolside vibes at Strawberry Moon Saturday afternoon. Partygoers were sipping on cocktails and lounging, enjoying the sick beats.
World Red Eye

Latino Gang Monday at El Patio

Latino Gang Monday at El Patio was lit. It was a battle of salsa versus reggaeton and a night of dancing and epic happy hour deals.
World Red Eye

Haus of Hyde at Hyde Beach

Haus of Hyde at Hyde Beach set the mood to start the weekend. Partygoers were on the dance floor, ready to be swept away by the epic beats.
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

It was a good time at Villa Azur's Thursday night dinner party, where guests enjoyed delicious Mediterranean cuisine alongside colorful dancers, incredible live music, and handcrafted cocktails.
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Partygoers headed to Marion's famous Thursday night Soirées, where they dined and danced as they enjoyed live entertainment and sick beats.
World Red Eye

Jungle Fish at Sexy Fish

Step into the enchanting realm of Jungle Fish every Thursday night this August at Sexy Fish, where the wild charm of the jungle converges with the deep mysteries of the sea.
