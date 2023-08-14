Eyes on Miami: Jake Paul, Chantel Jeffries, 2 Chainz, and Others

click to enlarge Missy and Jonathan Babicka World Red Eye

click to enlarge Russell Galbut and Commissioner Christine King World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge 2 Chainz World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

World Red Eye

New TimesOne hundred and twenty Little Lighthouse Foundation (LLF) volunteers organized and distributed backpacks and school supplies to over 1,300 underserved children from LLF's partner facilities, including Be Strong, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, Big Dreams for Her, Breakthrough Miami, Carrefour, Excel Kids Academy, Kids in Distress, Fit Kids of America, Miami Children's Initiative, Silent Victims of Crime, Teen Up-Ward Bound, Kristi House, Educate Tomorrow, UM Health Burn Center, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Chapman Partnership and the Motivational Edge at the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM).Crescent Heights celebrated a memorable construction milestone in Miami: the topping out of its newest residential tower, Nema Miami.Anatomy held its inaugural Anatomy Games in the vibrant Coconut Grove neighborhood. Amidst an impressive display of skill and performance from all of Anatomy's South Florida gyms during the competition, the Miami Beach team took home the gold medal and first-place title.Mondays at Swan are always a great start to the week. The epic dinner party was filled with smiles, good vibes, and endless bottle parades.Guests headed to Kiki on the River for delicious Mediterranean food, followed by dancing and bottle parades to close the weekend with a bang.Jake Paul celebrated his MMA win at LIVONSUNDAY with 2 Chainz while they enjoyed the evening poppin' bottles and getting lit to sick beats.Gala on Saturday night was a movie. Partygoers spent the night on the dance floor swinging and groovin' to the best beats in Miami Beach.Partygoers headed to Wynwood's trendy nightlife dinner and dance spot. Partygoers thrived on the dance floors sippin' on their favorite drinks and dancing the night away.Boho on Saturday was a night to remember. Partygoers had an enchanting time dancing to sick beats and sipping on handcrafted cocktails.Chantel Jeffries provided the poolside vibes at Strawberry Moon Saturday afternoon. Partygoers were sipping on cocktails and lounging, enjoying the sick beats.Latino Gang Monday at El Patio was lit. It was a battle of salsa versus reggaeton and a night of dancing and epic happy hour deals.Haus of Hyde at Hyde Beach set the mood to start the weekend. Partygoers were on the dance floor, ready to be swept away by the epic beats.It was a good time at Villa Azur's Thursday night dinner party, where guests enjoyed delicious Mediterranean cuisine alongside colorful dancers, incredible live music, and handcrafted cocktails.Partygoers headed to Marion's famous Thursday night Soirées, where they dined and danced as they enjoyed live entertainment and sick beats.Step into the enchanting realm of Jungle Fish every Thursday night this August at Sexy Fish, where the wild charm of the jungle converges with the deep mysteries of the sea.