Eyes on Miami: Gucci Mane, David and Victoria Beckham, and Others

David and Isabela Rangel Grutman and David, Victoria, Romeo, and Harper Beckham

Lucia Di Torre, Monica Villegas, Joselyn Ojeda, Saira Maidique, Francesa Morgan, and Athony Kelleher

Gucci Mane

New TimesStyle Saves returned for its annual back-to-school event at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Saturday, August 10, and Sunday, August 11.The Armada Tribe and ChoZen Eco-Retreat presented a transformative gathering on Saturday at the Climate and Innovation Hub to celebrate Tony Cho and Sean Drake's solar return. A dream team of local community builders guided the meaningful evening.Anatomy held its second annual Anatomy Games at the new Miami Beach flagship location. Amid an impressive display of skill and performance from all of Anatomy's South Florida gyms during the competition, the Miami Beach team took home the gold medal and first-place title for the second year in a row.Esplanade at Aventura, South Florida's newest hot spot for entertainment, dining, and retail, teamed up with Girls on the Walk Miami.Guests stepped into the enchanting world of the Vizcaya Village Night Market as the historic village transformed into a vibrant, bustling marketplace. It was an evening filled with the sights, sounds, and flavors that define the vibrant community.Beauty & the Butcher's Wine Tasting Spectacular is hosted on the first Wednesday of every month. Wine lovers can enjoy tasting unique wines and listening to live music.It was one for the books on Sunday at Kiki on the River's iconic dinner parties. Partygoers enjoyed delicious cuisine and endless bottle parades as they danced the night away.There is no better way to spend your Saturday night than at Boho House. Guests were hanging out in the enchanting courtyard, enjoying small bites, hand-crafted cocktails, and great beats.Mayami Mexicantina is the best way to spend your Friday night as guests gather at the trendy, stylish eatery and dance the night away with tons of tequila.Mynt Saturdays never disappoint, as partygoers order endless bottle parades and dance to sick beats under the neon lights all evening.Crema Gourmet has expanded its beloved café experience with the grand opening of its 13th location at Dania Pointe.Gucci Mane took the stage at LIV Friday night and performed his greatest hits to an electric crowd. Guests enjoyed the performance, bottle parades, and good vibes all night to kick off the weekend.