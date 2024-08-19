 Miami Nightlife Photos: Gucci Mane, David and Victoria Beckham | Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Gucci Mane, David and Victoria Beckham, and Others

From charity events to late-night parties, World Red Eye captured everything you missed last week.
August 19, 2024
World Red Eye

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
David and Isabela Rangel Grutman and David, Victoria, Romeo, and Harper Beckham
World Red Eye

Style Saves 14th Annual Back to School

Style Saves returned for its annual back-to-school event at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Saturday, August 10, and Sunday, August 11.
World Red Eye

Solar Return Ritual and Celebration at the Hub Miami

The Armada Tribe and ChoZen Eco-Retreat presented a transformative gathering on Saturday at the Climate and Innovation Hub to celebrate Tony Cho and Sean Drake's solar return. A dream team of local community builders guided the meaningful evening.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Second Annual Anatomy Games

Anatomy held its second annual Anatomy Games at the new Miami Beach flagship location. Amid an impressive display of skill and performance from all of Anatomy's South Florida gyms during the competition, the Miami Beach team took home the gold medal and first-place title for the second year in a row.
click to enlarge
Lucia Di Torre, Monica Villegas, Joselyn Ojeda, Saira Maidique, Francesa Morgan, and Athony Kelleher
World Red Eye

Girls on the Walk Miami at Esplanade at Aventura

Esplanade at Aventura, South Florida's newest hot spot for entertainment, dining, and retail, teamed up with Girls on the Walk Miami.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Night Market at Vizcaya Village

Guests stepped into the enchanting world of the Vizcaya Village Night Market as the historic village transformed into a vibrant, bustling marketplace. It was an evening filled with the sights, sounds, and flavors that define the vibrant community.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Beauty & the Butcher Wine Tasting

Beauty & the Butcher's Wine Tasting Spectacular is hosted on the first Wednesday of every month. Wine lovers can enjoy tasting unique wines and listening to live music.
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

It was one for the books on Sunday at Kiki on the River's iconic dinner parties. Partygoers enjoyed delicious cuisine and endless bottle parades as they danced the night away.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

There is no better way to spend your Saturday night than at Boho House. Guests were hanging out in the enchanting courtyard, enjoying small bites, hand-crafted cocktails, and great beats.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Mayami Mexicantina is the best way to spend your Friday night as guests gather at the trendy, stylish eatery and dance the night away with tons of tequila.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mynt Fridays

Mynt Saturdays never disappoint, as partygoers order endless bottle parades and dance to sick beats under the neon lights all evening.
World Red Eye

Crema Gourmet Opens Its 13th Location in Dania Pointe

Crema Gourmet has expanded its beloved café experience with the grand opening of its 13th location at Dania Pointe.
click to enlarge
Gucci Mane
World Red Eye

Gucci Mane at LIV Fridays

Gucci Mane took the stage at LIV Friday night and performed his greatest hits to an electric crowd. Guests enjoyed the performance, bottle parades, and good vibes all night to kick off the weekend.
