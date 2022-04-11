Support Us

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Fuzi, Bad Bunny, Serena Williams, and Others

April 11, 2022 9:00AM

Serena Williams, Chelsea Rosen Hirschhorn, Chrissy Teigen, and Jeannie Mai Jenkins World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge Fuzi - WORLD RED EYE
Fuzi
World Red Eye

Glyphic NFTs Launch Party Featuring Fuzi at Museum of Graffiti

Glyphic NFT holders gained access to a VIP launch party at the Museum of Graffiti during Miami NFT Week. Glyphic is a new street fashion NFT concept that highlights the creative output of real, legendary urban artists from around the world.
click to enlarge Wiz Khalifa - WORLD RED EYE
Wiz Khalifa
World Red Eye

Wiz Khalifa at E11even Saturdays

All the partygoers felt "Young, Wild, & Free" at E11even on Saturday, when Wiz Khalifa took over the stage for a wild performance! The neon lights shone brightly on the crowd as they danced the night away.
click to enlarge Serena Williams, Chelsea Rosen Hirschhorn, Chrissy Teigen, and Jeannie Mai Jenkins - WORLD RED EYE
Serena Williams, Chelsea Rosen Hirschhorn, Chrissy Teigen, and Jeannie Mai Jenkins
World Red Eye

Frida Mom x Chelsea Rosen Hirschhorn Host a Panel Discussion with Chrissy Teigen, Serena Williams, and Jeannie Mai Jenkins

Chelsea Rosen Hirschhorn and Frida Mom, along with Chrissy Teigen, Serena Williams, and Jeannie Mai Jenkins, hosted a panel on the raw realities of pregnancy, postpartum, and C-sections at a private estate in Miami Beach.
Peter Tunney - WORLD RED EYE
Peter Tunney
World Red Eye

Peter Tunney Presents "Tunney Munney: The Exhibition" at the GGA Gallery

On Thursday, March 31, GGA Gallery at the Wynwood Walls debuted "Tunney Munney: The Exhibition." Featuring never before seen vibrant and colorful large-scale canvases, Peter Tunney's artwork highlights themes of money, NFTs, and cryptocurrency.
click to enlarge 50 Cent - WORLD RED EYE
50 Cent
World Red Eye

50 Cent Visits New Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Aventura Mall

50 Cent made an appearance at Aventura Mall's newest restaurant, Sugar Factory, on Saturday night. He enjoyed delicious food, sugar cocktails, and an impeccable atmosphere at the American brasserie and candy shop.
Rigo León - WORLD RED EYE
Rigo León
World Red Eye

The Confidante Miami Beach Launches Its 2022 Art Program with Rigo León

The Confidante Miami Beach celebrated the opening of its 2022 Art Program, a nine-month rotating residency featuring exhibitions curated by one of the most recognized artists in South Florida, Rigo León.
click to enlarge Stephanie Sayfie Aagaard, Elena Cardone, Anirays Camino, Suzy Buckley Woodward, and Stacey Shabtai - WORLD RED EYE
Stephanie Sayfie Aagaard, Elena Cardone, Anirays Camino, Suzy Buckley Woodward, and Stacey Shabtai
World Red Eye

Marcus Bal Harbour Celebrates Women's History Month

Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour, along with Steven Kravit, vice president and general manager, celebrated Women's History Month with an event honoring Women in Power. Over 80 women attended the seated luncheon and fashion presentation.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Alexander McQueen Presents the Bass Ball 2022 at the Bass

The Bass' annual gala came back for another year! Guests joined art patrons, artists, cultural influencers, and philanthropists at the Bass Ball, the museum's annual fundraising gala that supports its education and exhibition programs. Guests enjoyed a fashionable evening presented by Alexander McQueen.
click to enlarge Matt Guthartz and Jena Sims - WORLD RED EYE
Matt Guthartz and Jena Sims
World Red Eye

Steve Madden Presents Women's Golf Collection for Spring 2022 Hosted by Jena Sims

Footwear powerhouse Steve Madden introduced its women's golf collection for spring 2022, featuring Jena Sims. Ahead of the April 4 release date, Jena Sims hosted a launch event at Le Bilboquet Palm Beach to celebrate the golf collection designed to look great both on and off the links.
click to enlarge Bad Bunny, Gabriela Berlingeri, and Purple - WORLD RED EYE
Bad Bunny, Gabriela Berlingeri, and Purple
World Red Eye

Bad Bunny at Story Sundays

After closing out his three-day concert in Miami on Sunday, Bad Bunny and his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri headed to Story to celebrate his World's Hottest Tour. Reggaeton was blasting, and bottles were popping as partygoers danced the fiery night away until the early morning.
Todd Krim and Adriana de Moura - WORLD RED EYE
Todd Krim and Adriana de Moura
World Red Eye

Fluid Tuesdays at La Otra

Last night, Fluid, the hottest disco party with a purpose created by charity matchmaker Todd Krim, kicked-off Miami Beach Pride at La Otra Miami with DJ Tommy Hart and Alexis Tucci.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Kiki on the River was in full blast on Sunday, where partygoers closed the weekend out with a bang. Guests enjoyed delicious Greek cuisine as they danced the night away and enjoyed the impeccable vibes.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Eme Saturdays

Eme Saturdays never disappoint, as guests head to the favorite Latin nightlife experience to have a night filled with endless bottle parades and fiery music all evening long.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

It was a sun-filled day at Hyde Beach's famous Swim Club Saturdays. Partygoers put on their bathing suits and soaked in the rays as they sipped on mimosas and danced to the beats of DJ Chris Valencia.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Guests headed to Mayami, one of Wynwood's hottest spots, for an unforgettable night. They danced and ordered endless bottle parades under the neon lights, surrounded by a Tulum-inspired paradise.
click to enlarge French Montana - WORLD RED EYE
French Montana
World Red Eye

French Montana at LIV

It was a fun-filled night at LIV, as French Montana was welcomed back and took over the stage for an iconic performance! Partygoers sang and danced under the neon lights as they had an unforgettable night.
click to enlarge 50 Cent - WORLD RED EYE
50 Cent
World Red Eye

50 Cent at XXIII Club Sundays

50 Cent was welcomed back to XXIII Club for a Sunday partygoers will never forget. He celebrated like the weekend never had an end in VIP, ordering bottle parades and dancing to the sick beats.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Guests headed to Marion, where they began the weekend early with a bang! Partygoers enjoyed live entertainment, delicious dinner, and endless bottle parades as they enjoyed this iconic Soirée.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan

Mon Cheri Monday was in full blast at Swan! Guests enjoyed a delicious dinner with handcrafted cocktails before making their way up to the trendy upstairs lounge and taking over the dance floor.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

