Eyes on Miami: Eva Longoria, Travie McCoy, Ape Drums, and More

Alonzo Mourning and John Tallichet

Travie McCoy

Tank and Daymond John

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Jared and Stacey Galbut

Eva Longoria

Fernanda Sosa

6ix9ine

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Tory Lanez and Swae Lee

Kodak Black

click to enlarge World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Nervo

Jillionaire and Ape Drums

New TimesThe iconic Rusty Pelican celebrated its 50th anniversary on August 26 with an invitation-only gala that transported guests to a tiki-inspired wonderland honoring the restaurant’s original theme.Hosted by cover girl Amanda Cerny with live musical performances by Travie McCoy from Gym Class Heroes and Bhad Bhabie.An electrifying party celebrating its first anniversary with a night full of love and soulful R&B. Headliner Marketing Group, in conjunction with Rácket, brought to you Doo-Wop: That R&B Thang, a place where people came to dance, drink, sing along and have fun.On Saturday, August 27, the Collection Porsche opened its doors for its second-annual Sports Car Together Fest. Porsche has always had an extraordinary way of bringing people together and, over the years, has created a community of friends, family, and even complete strangers that all bond over a shared passion for these special cars.On Saturday, August 27, CEO and cofounder of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila Jared Galbut celebrated the grand opening of the concept’s fifth South Florida location in Coconut Grove with his closest friends and family.Cofounder of Casa Del Sol Tequila Eva Longoria went behind the bar at Papi Steak and served up some delicious handcrafted cocktails.She’s the ultimate Miami insider, with more than two decades of experience as a model, influencer, and media personality. On Tuesday, August 30, Fernanda Sosa launched her YouTube series named "My Life."It was truly a Sunday Funday at Kiki on the River, where 6ix9ine was seen ordering bottles after bottles and throwing cash in the air as partygoers were dancing the night away and closing out the weekend with a bang.Locust Projects‘ Splash! Party at Soho Beach House celebrated 12 Miami artists and collectives who received WaveMaker incubator grants for publicly accessible, community-driven projects across Miami, supported by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts’ regional regranting program.Tory Lanez was welcomed back to LIV, where he was joined by Swae Lee to put on an epic performance that had the crowd going wild. Confetti flooded the room as partygoers danced the night away to the sick beats.Kodak Black was given a warm welcome at Story, where he put on a performance that had the crowd going wild! Confetti was flying and bottles were endlessly popping as guests partied alongside Adrien Broner and his crew in VIP.Saturday nights at Carousel Club, the fun doesn’t stop! With live entertainers, aerial performances, and cotton candy galore, the hotspot brings the energy to the trackside locale in Gulfstream Park. Patrons celebrated and danced the night away with great music, good vibes, and flowing cocktails into the late hours.There’s nothing like starting the week with a bang, a Swan’s iconic Mon Cheri Mondays. Sparklers lit up the sky as partygoers dined and danced the night away until the early morning.Mayami was packed from wall to wall on Saturday, as partygoers flooded the dance floor and ordered endless bottle parades as they listened to the sick beats until the early morning!The duo Nervo took over the decks at E11even and played a sick set that had the crowd going wild! Bottles were popping and partygoers were dancing as Zedd hung out in VIP, throwing money in the air and enjoying the fire beats.Miami-based DJ Ape Drums collaborated with Courvoisier as brand curator to host Sun Goes Down – End of Summer Soiree at the Rooftop of Esmé Miami Beach. The private cocktail hour was dedicated to closing the summer on a high note.