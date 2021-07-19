Eyes on Miami: Doja Cat, Devon Windsor, Rick Ross, and Others

World Red Eye

New TimesSwimsuit brought the heat to Baia Beach Club Miami for Swim Week 2021.For their first Miami Swim Week show, PrettyLittleThing held a star-studded event at the Temple House, transporting guests to an underwater world where the brand’s #EveryBODYinPLT campaign was heavily championed by 28 models. The show included a special performance by rap superstar Swae Lee. Following the runway show, guests were invited to attend an afterparty at Temple House, featuring an opening performance by Burna Boy.Swimissue, the new Victoria’s Secret style fashion, media, and lifestyle brand was a total sensation at Miami Swim Week. Some of the biggest models in the world stunned and dazzled the crowd and VIP guests at the celebrity-packed Plymouth Hotel.Supermodel Swimwear by Botanical Beach Babes made major waves this season for Miami Swim Week featuring Australian Top Model Jelena Markovic at the SLS South Beach. Following the debut of their Supermodel Swimwear runway show, top models, and VIP guests were invited to attend an exclusive afterparty at the SLS Hyde Beach, featuring a music performance by Miluhska.LIVONSUNDAY popped off like never before, as celebrities flooded the club to celebrate the end to Miami Swim Week. Antonio Brown went all out, celebrating his birthday with endless bottle parades, alongside Busta Rhymes, Flo Rida, Hassan Whiteside, and Nikita Dragun.Miami’s Select Modeling Agency held their closing party at Bodega South Beach, celebrating another successful Swim Week with tacos and Casamigos.Hyde Beach was the place to be during Miami Swim Week! Partygoers headed to the South Beach hotspot on Saturday night for a special live set by Blond:ish that kept the celebrations going into the early morning.Doja Cat put on a killer performance at E11even on Saturday night, showing her inner Boss B*tch and hyping up the crowd like never before. Ty Dolla Sign was also spotted at the club alongside Doja, as the two took over the club for Miami Swim Week.Rick Ross was the boss at Story on Saturday night, as he put on an epic performance for partygoers during Miami Swim Week. Soccer sensation Ronaldinho was also spotted at the club, enjoying the performance and celebrating with friends.On July 9, the media streaming company, Planet Fashion TV, produced a diverse array of fashion shows of international emerging and established designers at the luxurious art deco Plymouth Hotel.magazine celebrated its annual July/August swim issue honoring cover star Devon Windsor with a blowout fête and runway show at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel. Blonde bombshell model and expecting mother-to-be Devon Windsor arrived glowing and red-carpet ready with friends and family and enjoyed the runway show featuring looks from Beach Bunny Swimwear, Notorious Swimwear, and S-Mode.Frank Roberts, VP of brand experience, and Cecile Raubenheimer, director of culture for the Miami Beach Edition, hosted an entertainment-filled evening to celebrate Swim Week. Sounds from Konflikt and Grammy Award-winning musician Marlow had the crowd dancing in Matador Bar. The night continued in Basement Bowl & Skate with Disco Inferno, a '70s inspired event by Galore.Jonathan Simkhai opened Miami Swim Week with a presentation featuring his Resort 2022 swim collection.Route, a disruptive consumer e-commerce and tracking app, hosted an intimate Day in Paradise for creators coming in from NY and LA as well as locals, to celebrate the launch of their new Discover feature that introduces people to the most exciting brands via highly personalized and curated collections in app. Guests were welcomed on arrival with a tropical E11even Vodka cocktail served in a fresh pineapple, then enjoyed a dip in the pool complete with the latest Funboy floaties. The day was full of activities including tennis, ping pong, and even spa facials thanks to skincare partner Osea.Route hosted an upscale and exclusive event at the Setai penthouse to celebrate the launch of their new Discover feature that introduces people to the most exciting brands via highly personalized and curated collections in the app. Guests made their way up to the Setai Penthouse on the 40th floor, the tallest building in South Beach, in an immersive elevator ride with an engaging performance artist acting as the elevator operator, top hat and all. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez spoke to the crowd about Miami’s mission to become a major player in the tech industry, courting exciting new companies such as the fast-growing Route app. He then introduced Route CEO Evan Walker who gave a brief history of the Route app and thanked everyone for coming out to celebrate. Guests were also treated to a moving acoustic performance on a grand piano by rising star Jake Wesley Rogers.Description: Leimakani debuted their newest collection during Miami Swim Week with an exclusive, invite-only fashion showcase at the Plymouth South Beach.Description: On Friday night, guests at Living Room at W South Beach had a special, fun-filled evening as they enjoyed Baby Brasa‘s Peruvian barbecue pop-up during Miami Swim Week.It was an amazing start to the week on Monday, as guests enjoyed the unique vibes of BOHO House while eating delicious food and sipping on cocktails in the courtyard.Guests at Kiki on the River had themselves a real Sunday Funday as they partied at the riverside hotspot all day and night, alongside Miami Heat player Victor Oladipo.Thursday night at Mynt was the perfect way to start the weekend off early! Champagne was flowing all night as guests ordered endless bottles to their tables and kept the celebrations going into the early morning.