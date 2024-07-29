Eyes on Miami: Brody Jenner, Marc Megna, and Others

Marc Megna, Lauren Goodman, and Jacqueline Kasen World Red Eye

New TimesOmega at the Miami Design District celebrated the Olympic and Paralympic Games and the opening of Omega's immersive Olympic experience.LIV was in full swing on Saturday night, packed to the rim with party animals, dancing the night away.There were smiles for miles at Locust Projects this past weekend with a double-header of programs on Saturday, July 20, featuring Kerry Phillips's candy-making workshop and the opening night celebrations for Locust Art Builders: Summer Art Intensive for Teens exhibition.The Collection McLaren hosted a morning event to celebrate the revolutionary McLaren 720S. This groundbreaking supercar has exceeded all expectations, setting a new standard for performance and driving engagement.Museum Volunteers for the Environment (MUVE) volunteers spent the morning planting native sea oats in Crandon Park to help restore essential dune ecosystems.Nearly 1,000 people attended nightLAB: Space Odyssey, the third volume of an event series exclusively for adults 21 and over at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in downtown Miami.Kiki on the River was in full blast as partygoers made their way to celebrate Sunday Funday with a bang. Guests enjoyed a delicious dinner, an epic night of endless bottle parades, and live entertainment.Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach are the best way to spend a summer afternoon. Guests enjoyed the sunshine and handcrafted cocktails poolside all afternoon.It was a wild Friday night at Mayami. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until the early morning.It was a fun-filled night at Boho House, as guests had an iconic Saturday night. Bottles were popping, and partygoers danced the night away to sick beats.