Eyes on Miami: Brody Jenner, Marc Megna, and Others

Here are the best party moments World Red Eye captured last week.
July 29, 2024
Brody Jenner and Devin Lucien
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Marc Megna, Lauren Goodman, and Jacqueline Kasen
World Red Eye

Omega Olympic Activation Special Tour: Let the Dreams Begin

Omega at the Miami Design District celebrated the Olympic and Paralympic Games and the opening of Omega's immersive Olympic experience.
click to enlarge
Brody Jenner and Devin Lucien
World Red Eye

Brody Jenner and Devin Lucien at LIV Saturdays

LIV was in full swing on Saturday night, packed to the rim with party animals, dancing the night away.
click to enlarge
Loni Johnson
World Red Eye

Sweets & Smiles at Locust Projects

There were smiles for miles at Locust Projects this past weekend with a double-header of programs on Saturday, July 20, featuring Kerry Phillips's candy-making workshop and the opening night celebrations for Locust Art Builders: Summer Art Intensive for Teens exhibition.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

McLaren 720 Day at the Collection

The Collection McLaren hosted a morning event to celebrate the revolutionary McLaren 720S. This groundbreaking supercar has exceeded all expectations, setting a new standard for performance and driving engagement.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Frost MUVE Volunteer Workday at Crandon Park

Museum Volunteers for the Environment (MUVE) volunteers spent the morning planting native sea oats in Crandon Park to help restore essential dune ecosystems.
World Red Eye

nightLAB: Space Odyssey at Frost Science Museum

Nearly 1,000 people attended nightLAB: Space Odyssey, the third volume of an event series exclusively for adults 21 and over at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in downtown Miami.
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Kiki on the River was in full blast as partygoers made their way to celebrate Sunday Funday with a bang. Guests enjoyed a delicious dinner, an epic night of endless bottle parades, and live entertainment.
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach are the best way to spend a summer afternoon. Guests enjoyed the sunshine and handcrafted cocktails poolside all afternoon.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

It was a wild Friday night at Mayami. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until the early morning.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

It was a fun-filled night at Boho House, as guests had an iconic Saturday night. Bottles were popping, and partygoers danced the night away to sick beats.
