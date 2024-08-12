 Miami Nightlife Photos: Bobbi Althoff, Green Velvet, A-Trak | Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Bobbi Althoff, Green Velvet, A-Trak, and Others

World Red Eye's cameras were at the hottest parties around town last week.
August 12, 2024
A-Trak
A-Trak World Red Eye


It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
World Red Eye

The Final Countdown for Faena Theater’s Ascension – Allura Cabaret

Faena Theater's Allura Cabaret continues to entice audiences with Ascension this summer. Hosted by the soulful siren Rocky Lanes, this electrifying revue blends sensual burlesque, innovative digital artistry, and cirque nouveau, captivating audiences with its distinctive flair.
Bobbi Althoff
World Red Eye

Bobbi Althoff Celebrates at Gekkō

Guests headed to Gekkō Miami for an unmissable evening of handcrafted cocktails and tasty bites. Bobbi Althoff celebrated her birthday with a bang alongside friends and loved ones.
Green Velvet
World Red Eye

Green Velvet at LIV Saturdays

Green Velvet did not fail to get the crowd to dance at LIV Saturday night. Partygoers enjoyed the unmatched vibes and endless bottle parades all night long.
Robbie Elias
World Red Eye

The Living Room Supper Club featuring Robbie Elias

The Living Room at Faena Miami Beach hosted a night to remember, filled with the soulful sounds of Robbie Elias. Known for his rich, husky vocals, Robbie energized the crowd with vibrant Latin-inspired performances.
World Red Eye

Beauty and the Butcher Wine Tasting

The Beauty and the Butcher hosts a wine-tasting spectacle on the first Wednesday of every month. Wine lovers enjoy tasting unique wines and listening to live music.
A-Trak
World Red Eye

A-Trak and Sam Blacky at E11even Saturdays

E11even was in full effect Saturday with epic sets by A-Trak and Sam Blacky on the decks. Partygoers danced the night away, enjoying the good vibes and neon lights.
Colin Renz, Sunny Ilyas, Dariel Vazquez, and Alex Bornot
World Red Eye

Vale Celebrates Ninth Location With Pinecrest Grand Opening in Florida

Florida's beloved health-forward restaurant Vale, alongside CEO and founder Sunny Ilyas, proudly celebrated the opening of its ninth location in Pinecrest.
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Mayami was ready to light up the night on Friday with beats that make you move and vibes that make you shine. Guests enjoyed the delectable dishes and vibrant beats amongst the thrilling ambiance, making it a night to remember.
World Red Eye

Wednesdays at Lafayette

Head to Lafayette for a deliciously vintage night out, where you can dine on fine steaks and sip on exquisitely selected fine wines in an atmosphere where every detail exudes the opulence of a bygone era.
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Where the Mediterranean meets the Miami River, there’s no better place to spend Sunday than at Kiki on the River. Guests headed to the riverside hotspot to celebrate the end of the weekend with endless bottle parades and sparklers, keeping the party going into the early morning hours.
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

It was a vibrant and energetic Saturday night at the magical Boho House. Guests popped bottles, and partygoers danced the night away to the sick beats, basking in the incredible vibes.
