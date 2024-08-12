Eyes on Miami: Bobbi Althoff, Green Velvet, A-Trak, and Others

click to enlarge World Red Eye

New TimesFaena Theater's Allura Cabaret continues to entice audiences with Ascension this summer. Hosted by the soulful siren Rocky Lanes, this electrifying revue blends sensual burlesque, innovative digital artistry, and cirque nouveau, captivating audiences with its distinctive flair.Guests headed to Gekkō Miami for an unmissable evening of handcrafted cocktails and tasty bites. Bobbi Althoff celebrated her birthday with a bang alongside friends and loved ones.Green Velvet did not fail to get the crowd to dance at LIV Saturday night. Partygoers enjoyed the unmatched vibes and endless bottle parades all night long.The Living Room at Faena Miami Beach hosted a night to remember, filled with the soulful sounds of Robbie Elias. Known for his rich, husky vocals, Robbie energized the crowd with vibrant Latin-inspired performances.The Beauty and the Butcher hosts a wine-tasting spectacle on the first Wednesday of every month. Wine lovers enjoy tasting unique wines and listening to live music.E11even was in full effect Saturday with epic sets by A-Trak and Sam Blacky on the decks. Partygoers danced the night away, enjoying the good vibes and neon lights.Florida's beloved health-forward restaurant Vale, alongside CEO and founder Sunny Ilyas, proudly celebrated the opening of its ninth location in Pinecrest.Mayami was ready to light up the night on Friday with beats that make you move and vibes that make you shine. Guests enjoyed the delectable dishes and vibrant beats amongst the thrilling ambiance, making it a night to remember.Head to Lafayette for a deliciously vintage night out, where you can dine on fine steaks and sip on exquisitely selected fine wines in an atmosphere where every detail exudes the opulence of a bygone era.Where the Mediterranean meets the Miami River, there’s no better place to spend Sunday than at Kiki on the River. Guests headed to the riverside hotspot to celebrate the end of the weekend with endless bottle parades and sparklers, keeping the party going into the early morning hours.It was a vibrant and energetic Saturday night at the magical Boho House. Guests popped bottles, and partygoers danced the night away to the sick beats, basking in the incredible vibes.