Eyes on Miami: Bia, Flavor Flav, Mack Maine, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye,
New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Flavor Flav
World Red Eye
The vibes at LIV were at an all-time high, as Flavor Flav and Mack Maine made a celebrity appearance and hung out in the VIP with their crews. Partygoers were going wild as they popped endless bottles to celebrate the end of the weekend.
The boyfriends left town as the girlfriends headed to Bâoli for its Wednesday night dinner party, where bottles were popping and the vibes were at an all-time high for this epic mid-week celebration.
It's always a good time at Villa Azur's dinner parties every Thursday night, where guests enjoyed delicious Mediterranean cuisine alongside colorful dancers, incredible live music, and handcrafted cocktails.
Bia took over the stage at E11even and gave a performance partygoers won't soon forget. Confetti was flying as guests danced and ordered endless bottle parades at Miami's only 24-hour nightclub.
Kiki on the River was in full blast for its Sunday parties, where sparklers lit up the restaurant and endless bottle parades filled the crowd as partygoers celebrated like the weekend never had to end.
Partygoers can always count on Mayami Saturdays in Wynwood for a night full of good music, even better drinks, and endless amounts of dancing.
Hilary Benet and Pierce Sidney Redpath
World Red Eye
It was nothing but sunshine and rosé Saturday at Strawberry Moon. Guests kicked off the weekend with sips featuring Whispering Angel and beats by DJ Purple for National Rosé Day.
On Friday, bottled Blonde was packed from wall to wall as partygoers enjoyed Wynwood's newest hotspot. The bottle parades were endless, as the DJ set the vibes high and hyped up the crowd until the early morning.
Gabriela Aizenman, Ilana Sciberman, and Sofia Nessin
World Red Eye
Oasis was #TeamMagenta and celebrated Global Wellness Day with a series of fitness and wellness classes beginning at 7:30 a.m. Guests enjoyed an early morning run with Unknwn's run club, an intense spin class with Ride Miami, a boxing class with Rumble Boxing, and a cooldown to a rejuvenating yoga session with Yo Bk.
Melissa Sweredoski, Havana Gazlay, and Brittney Smith
World Red Eye
Over 600 partygoers celebrated Venice
magazine's eighth-anniversary cover party at W Fort Lauderdale presented by Merrill on Thursday, June 9. Guests enjoyed spirited entertainment by French Horn Collective, complimentary cocktails, and hors d'oeuvres at the white attire-only soiree.
Katia Perez, Denise Rodriguez, and Aylen Iglesias
World Red Eye
The pool parties at Hyde Beach every Saturday never disappoint. With music by DJ Damaged Goods, partygoers had the best of both worlds as they danced in and out of the pool.
DJ Iron Lyon and Kira
World Red Eye
Komodo Lounge was packed on Saturday night, with partygoers dancing on the booths to the sick beats and ordering endless bottle parades all night.