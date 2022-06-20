Support Us

Eyes on Miami: Bia, Flavor Flav, Mack Maine, and Others

June 20, 2022 9:00AM

Katia Perez, Denise Rodriguez, and Aylen Iglesias
Katia Perez, Denise Rodriguez, and Aylen Iglesias
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge Flavor Flav - WORLD RED EYE
Flavor Flav
World Red Eye

Flavor Flav and Mack Maine at LIVONSUNDAY

The vibes at LIV were at an all-time high, as Flavor Flav and Mack Maine made a celebrity appearance and hung out in the VIP with their crews. Partygoers were going wild as they popped endless bottles to celebrate the end of the weekend.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

My Boyfriend Is Out of Town at Bâoli Miami

The boyfriends left town as the girlfriends headed to Bâoli for its Wednesday night dinner party, where bottles were popping and the vibes were at an all-time high for this epic mid-week celebration.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

It's always a good time at Villa Azur's dinner parties every Thursday night, where guests enjoyed delicious Mediterranean cuisine alongside colorful dancers, incredible live music, and handcrafted cocktails.
click to enlarge Bia - WORLD RED EYE
Bia
World Red Eye

Bia at E11even Fridays

Bia took over the stage at E11even and gave a performance partygoers won't soon forget. Confetti was flying as guests danced and ordered endless bottle parades at Miami's only 24-hour nightclub.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Kiki on the River was in full blast for its Sunday parties, where sparklers lit up the restaurant and endless bottle parades filled the crowd as partygoers celebrated like the weekend never had to end.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

Partygoers can always count on Mayami Saturdays in Wynwood for a night full of good music, even better drinks, and endless amounts of dancing.
Hilary Benet and Pierce Sidney Redpath - WORLD RED EYE
Hilary Benet and Pierce Sidney Redpath
World Red Eye

Rosé All Day at Strawberry Moon Saturdays

It was nothing but sunshine and rosé Saturday at Strawberry Moon. Guests kicked off the weekend with sips featuring Whispering Angel and beats by DJ Purple for National Rosé Day.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Bottled Blonde Fridays

On Friday, bottled Blonde was packed from wall to wall as partygoers enjoyed Wynwood's newest hotspot. The bottle parades were endless, as the DJ set the vibes high and hyped up the crowd until the early morning.
click to enlarge Gabriela Aizenman, Ilana Sciberman, and Sofia Nessin - WORLD RED EYE
Gabriela Aizenman, Ilana Sciberman, and Sofia Nessin
World Red Eye

Global Wellness Day at Oasis Wynwood

Oasis was #TeamMagenta and celebrated Global Wellness Day with a series of fitness and wellness classes beginning at 7:30 a.m. Guests enjoyed an early morning run with Unknwn's run club, an intense spin class with Ride Miami, a boxing class with Rumble Boxing, and a cooldown to a rejuvenating yoga session with Yo Bk.
Melissa Sweredoski, Havana Gazlay, and Brittney Smith - WORLD RED EYE
Melissa Sweredoski, Havana Gazlay, and Brittney Smith
World Red Eye

Venice Magazine's Eighth-Anniversary Cover Party

Over 600 partygoers celebrated Venice magazine's eighth-anniversary cover party at W Fort Lauderdale presented by Merrill on Thursday, June 9. Guests enjoyed spirited entertainment by French Horn Collective, complimentary cocktails, and hors d'oeuvres at the white attire-only soiree.
click to enlarge Katia Perez, Denise Rodriguez, and Aylen Iglesias - WORLD RED EYE
Katia Perez, Denise Rodriguez, and Aylen Iglesias
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

The pool parties at Hyde Beach every Saturday never disappoint. With music by DJ Damaged Goods, partygoers had the best of both worlds as they danced in and out of the pool.
click to enlarge DJ Iron Lyon and Kira - WORLD RED EYE
DJ Iron Lyon and Kira
World Red Eye

Komodo Saturdays

Komodo Lounge was packed on Saturday night, with partygoers dancing on the booths to the sick beats and ordering endless bottle parades all night.
Rainbow Road

