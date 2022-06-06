Support Us

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Andre Drummond, Lele Pons, Kamaru Usman, and Others

June 6, 2022 9:00AM

Quavo and Murda Beatz
Quavo and Murda Beatz World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge Andre Drummond - WORLD RED EYE
Andre Drummond
World Red Eye

Nesquik Slam 3×3 Basketball Tournament at Unknwn

Nesquik hosted a special one-day event in Miami on Saturday, May 28, treating Miami basketball fans to a one-of-a-kind, up-close hoops experience.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

The Underline’s Brickell Backyard Donor Recognition

Friends of the Underline celebrated Brickell Backyard donors and supporters at an Evening of Gratitude on Thursday, May 26, at the Underline’s Sound Stage.
click to enlarge Elad Zvi, Cyril Alcazar, and Charly Araton - WORLD RED EYE
Elad Zvi, Cyril Alcazar, and Charly Araton
World Red Eye

Café Kitsuné Super-Naturel at Margot

Guests sipped and danced to a DJ set by local artists and discovered wines chosen by the Café Kitsuné team as well as a curated menu by Margot.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Diosa Fridays at Kiki on the River

It was a fiery night at Kiki on the River, where all the diosas made their way for a fun-filled night. They enjoyed a delicious dinner with handcrafted cocktails and then danced the night away as they ordered endless bottles.
click to enlarge Konstantina Gianni - WORLD RED EYE
Konstantina Gianni
World Red Eye

Konstantina Gianni at E11even Thursdays

Konstantina Gianni took over the DJ booth at E11even, where partygoers kickstarted the weekend early. They danced, ordered endless bottle parades, and enjoyed the sick beats at the 24-hour nightclub.
Tony Khuu and 50 Cent - WORLD RED EYE
Tony Khuu and 50 Cent
World Red Eye

50 Cent and Ne-Yo at XXIII Club Sundays

50 Cent and Ne-Yo made a celebrity appearance at XXIII Club, where they were seen hanging in the VIP. Bottles were popping and partygoers were dancing as they ended the weekend with a bang.
click to enlarge Nick Shanholtz, Kamaru Usman, and Robert Abisi - WORLD RED EYE
Nick Shanholtz, Kamaru Usman, and Robert Abisi
World Red Eye

Kamaru Usman and Lost Kings at LIV

Lost Kings took over the DJ booth at LIV on Saturday, where they threw it down on the decks and had the crowd going wild. Mixed-martial artist Kamaru Usman made an appearance as partygoers danced the night away all evening long.
Anitta and Lele Pons - WORLD RED EYE
Anitta and Lele Pons
World Red Eye

Quavo, Anitta, Bobby Shmurda, Lele Pons, and Murda Beatz at Story Saturdays

It was an A-list night at Story, where Quavo took over the stage and gave an epic performance that had the crowd going wild.
Corinne Shaw and Hayden Brax - WORLD RED EYE
Corinne Shaw and Hayden Brax
World Red Eye

Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan

It was a fiery night at Swan as guests began the week with a bang. Sparklers lit up the outdoor courtyard as partygoers ordered endless bottle service until the early morning.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Pilo’s Tequila Garden Sundays

Sunday Funday was in full effect at Pilo’s Tequila Garden. Partygoers brunched all day long as they ordered endless bottle parades and crowded the dance floor.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach are always the best time, with partygoers dancing and sippin’ on mimosas as they soak in the sun all day long.
Liv Shanks and Sav Cannon - WORLD RED EYE
Liv Shanks and Sav Cannon
World Red Eye

Strawberry Moon Saturdays

Strawberry Moon was popping off on Saturday as guests gathered around the pool soaking in the sun. All afternoon long, partygoers were ordering endless bottle parades and dancing to the sick beats.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

BOHO House Second Anniversary

On Saturday, guests headed to BOHO House, where they raised their glasses for the hot spot's second anniversary.
Veronica Fox and Ericka Vaughn - WORLD RED EYE
Veronica Fox and Ericka Vaughn
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Partygoers headed to Marion’s famous Thursday night Soirée, where they dined and danced as they enjoyed live entertainment and sick beats provided by DJ HushMoney.
click to enlarge Anivi Summer and Kristen Maestu - WORLD RED EYE
Anivi Summer and Kristen Maestu
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Mayami was packed from wall to wall on Friday as partygoers celebrated the beginning of the weekend.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Bottled Blonde Fridays

On Friday, Wynwood’s newest spot, Bottled Blonde, was packed from wall to wall. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced the night away under the neon lights.
