Eyes on Miami: Andre Drummond, Lele Pons, Kamaru Usman, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye,
New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Andre Drummond
Nesquik hosted a special one-day event in Miami on Saturday, May 28, treating Miami basketball fans to a one-of-a-kind, up-close hoops experience.
Friends of the Underline celebrated Brickell Backyard donors and supporters at an Evening of Gratitude on Thursday, May 26, at the Underline’s Sound Stage.
Elad Zvi, Cyril Alcazar, and Charly Araton
Guests sipped and danced to a DJ set by local artists and discovered wines chosen by the Café Kitsuné team as well as a curated menu by Margot.
It was a fiery night at Kiki on the River, where all the diosas
made their way for a fun-filled night. They enjoyed a delicious dinner with handcrafted cocktails and then danced the night away as they ordered endless bottles.
Konstantina Gianni
Konstantina Gianni took over the DJ booth at E11even, where partygoers kickstarted the weekend early. They danced, ordered endless bottle parades, and enjoyed the sick beats at the 24-hour nightclub.
Tony Khuu and 50 Cent
50 Cent and Ne-Yo made a celebrity appearance at XXIII Club, where they were seen hanging in the VIP. Bottles were popping and partygoers were dancing as they ended the weekend with a bang.
Nick Shanholtz, Kamaru Usman, and Robert Abisi
Lost Kings took over the DJ booth at LIV on Saturday, where they threw it down on the decks and had the crowd going wild. Mixed-martial artist Kamaru Usman made an appearance as partygoers danced the night away all evening long.
Anitta and Lele Pons
It was an A-list night at Story, where Quavo took over the stage and gave an epic performance that had the crowd going wild.
Corinne Shaw and Hayden Brax
It was a fiery night at Swan as guests began the week with a bang. Sparklers lit up the outdoor courtyard as partygoers ordered endless bottle service until the early morning.
Sunday Funday was in full effect at Pilo’s Tequila Garden. Partygoers brunched all day long as they ordered endless bottle parades and crowded the dance floor.
Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach are always the best time, with partygoers dancing and sippin’ on mimosas as they soak in the sun all day long.
Liv Shanks and Sav Cannon
Strawberry Moon was popping off on Saturday as guests gathered around the pool soaking in the sun. All afternoon long, partygoers were ordering endless bottle parades and dancing to the sick beats.
On Saturday, guests headed to BOHO House, where they raised their glasses for the hot spot's second anniversary.
Veronica Fox and Ericka Vaughn
Partygoers headed to Marion’s famous Thursday night Soirée, where they dined and danced as they enjoyed live entertainment and sick beats provided by DJ HushMoney.
Anivi Summer and Kristen Maestu
Mayami was packed from wall to wall on Friday as partygoers celebrated the beginning of the weekend.
On Friday, Wynwood’s newest spot, Bottled Blonde, was packed from wall to wall. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced the night away under the neon lights.