The Seven Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

There are educational and party options galore this week, many of which might not require you to spend a penny. On the super-thought-provoking front, check out a Tuesday screening of Charm City, which is brought to you by Human Rights Watch and zooms in on police brutality. Also, this weekend at Miami Dade College's Koubek Center, you can check out the exhibit "Little Havana Unmasked," which takes an authentic look at life in the neighborhood through a Latinx artist's lens. On the partying front, the Wharf will be the place to be Saturday when the venue hosts the costumed shindig Pirates of the Wharf.

These are the best free events in Miami this week:

Police brutality has grabbed national headlines in recent memory. To tackle the issue head-on — from both a national and local perspective — Human Rights Watch will host a film screening and discussion at the Arsht Center’s Carnival Studio Theater this Tuesday. The educational evening will kick off with a screening of Charm City, which tracks three years of violence in Baltimore and the conversations stemming from it. After the screening, enjoy a panel discussion and Q&A moderated by John Yearwood and featuring filmmaker Marilyn Ness and folks from the Human Rights Watch and Circle of Brotherhood. 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Admission is free; register via eventbrite.com.

Income inequality affects so many facets of life we rarely think about. For example, black Americans work longer hours, and housing policies equate to more crowded and noisy neighborhoods for people of color. With this “sleep gap” as an inspirational point, Black Power Naps/Siestas Negras by Afro Latinx artists Navild Acosta and Fannie Sosa will hit Miami Dade College's Museum of Art & Design Thursday evening. The art installation is multisensory, including everything from sound vibrations to dazzling lighting. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, October 24, at Museum of Art & Design at MDC Freedom Tower, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Admission is free; register via eventbrite.com.

It’s Halloween season. To celebrate, the family-friendly Night of the Hidden Carnival will happen at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center Friday evening. Beginning at 6, enjoy a haunted house, performances, carnival games, food, drinks, and other fun for the whole family. At 9:30 p.m., the 18-and-older experience will begin with a Tim Burton-inspired costume contest (the winner takes home $250) and a screening of his movie Beetlejuice.6 p.m. Friday, October 25, at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay; smdcac.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND It's Pirates of the Wharf this Saturday. The Wharf Miami

The Wharf always knows how to throw down, and this Saturday’s Halloween spectacle will be no exception. The Riverside spot will morph into Pirates of the Wharf, with costumed characters and entertainers throughout the grounds, Caribbean-inspired bites for sale, and a costume contest offering prizes such as booze and gift certificates. If you're a VIP (tickets cost $125 to $150), step aboard a pirate ship docked with an open bar. Noon to 3 a.m. Saturday, October 26, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr.; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Miami Dade College’s Koubek Center will host all-new works as part of its artist-in-residence program, En Residencia. The performances and installations — boasting Latinx artists whose pieces depict life in Little Havana — will be on display beginning at 7 Saturday and Sunday evening. The exhibit "Little Havana Unmasked" boasts work from Jose Manuel Dominguez, Carla Forte, Gustavo Matamoros, Aurora Molina, and others. 7 p.m. Saturday, October 26, and Sunday, October 27, at MDC's Koubek Center, 2705 SW Third St., Miami; koubekcenter.org. Admission is free.

Pérez Art Museum Miami is set to host its first Kids Jamm this Sunday. Angel Valentin

Think of the children! Have fun while helping kids this Sunday at Pérez Art Museum Miami. For the first time, the museum will host Kids Jamm at PAMM. The family-friendly affair will offer a drag queen story hour, live music, and opportunities to mix and mingle with artists such as Jamilah Sabur, Nicolas Lobo, and Cristina Lei Rodriguez. All funds will benefit PAMM’s work in providing free museum access for local students. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. Admission for children 2 and under is free and tickets cost $95.

Feeling grumpy? NSU Art Museum's new exhibit — "Happy!" — will leave you, well, pretty darn happy. To keep the pleasant vibes going, Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III of the artist collective FriendsWithYou will sit down for a chat as part of the museum's series Art Talk. The duo recently designed playful stage characters for J Balvin’s Arcoíris Tour. 2 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at NSU Art Museum, 1 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; nsuartmuseum.org. Admission is free with RSVP.