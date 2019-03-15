Miami Comedian Kyle Grooms Is Hospitalized With a Brain Tumor

They say laughter is the best medicine, and comedian Kyle Grooms has generated arena-sized doses of it. Now his fans and fellow stand ups are returning the favor, funding real medical treatment for the local comic.

After Grooms was rushed to the hospital due to a severe emergency, doctors made an unfortunate discovery — a brain tumor. The necessary treatment is expensive, and like many performers and other freelance workers, Grooms does not have health insurance.

That is why Grooms’ community, comprised of both fans and fellow comedians, are stepping in to help. Started by comedian Marina Franklin on behalf of Grooms’ loved ones, a GoFundMe page is collecting donations to help him pay his medical bills. $70,000 was raised in a matter of two days, with donations from comedy heavy hitters such as Chris Rock and Amy Schumer.