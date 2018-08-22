Miami Book Fair Announces Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Justine Bateman, and Others

The Miami Book Fair is a celebration of the literary arts in Miami that attracts some of the finest writers from all over the world. Everyone knows that the Miami Book Fair is a hot ticket, offering a bit of warmth in the tropics before the long winter everywhere else. The fair takes place from November 11-18, 2018, at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus, and it's currently rolling out its roster of authors.

Earlier this week, the fair announced its first round of authors, including Liane Moriarty of Big Little Lies fame, Pulitzer Prize winners Anna Quindlen and Lawrence Wright, as well as The Vanity Fair Diaries' Tina Brown and Barack Obama’s presidential photographer Pete Souza, among others.

But what hasn't been announced yet is that the Miami Book Fair is hosting a U.S. Supreme Court Justice. Justice Sonia Sotomayor will be town to speak with the first Mexican-American Poet Laureate and author of Jabberwalking, Juan Felipe Herrera. So get your Kavanaugh questions ready now.