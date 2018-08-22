Miami Book Fair Announces Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Justine Bateman, and Others

The Miami Book Fair is a celebration of the literary arts in Miami that attracts some of the finest writers from all over the world. Everyone knows that the Miami Book Fair is a hot ticket, offering a bit of warmth in the tropics before the long winter everywhere else. The fair takes place from November 11-18, 2018, at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus, and it's currently rolling out its roster of authors.
Earlier this week, the fair announced its first round of authors, including Liane Moriarty of Big Little Lies fame, Pulitzer Prize winners Anna Quindlen and Lawrence Wright, as well as The Vanity Fair Diaries' Tina Brown and Barack Obama’s presidential photographer Pete Souza, among others.
But what hasn't been announced yet is that the Miami Book Fair is hosting a U.S. Supreme Court Justice. Justice Sonia Sotomayor will be town to speak with the first Mexican-American Poet Laureate and author of Jabberwalking, Juan Felipe Herrera. So get your Kavanaugh questions ready now.
Sotomayor will be promoting an illustrated children's book about her life in both English and Spanish, Turning Pages: My Life Story or Pasando Paginas, and an adapted version of her My Beloved World book for middle schoolers called The Beloved World of Sonia Sotomayor.
Also attending is director, producer, and well-known actress Justine Bateman. The Family Ties star is the author of a new non-fiction book on the title topic, Fame.
Tomi Adeyemi is a relatively new name to the lit scene. Children of Blood and Bone is her first book, a fantasy novel about a young girl who fights a monarchy in West Africa to return magic to her people that debuted at number one on The New York Times Young Adult Hardcover Bestseller List and has earned critical accolades and widespread popularity ever since. It's part of a trilogy, so there's more goodness to come.
Creator of comics Adventure Time/Regular Show and Wired journalist Conor McCreery, will also attend.
Author of Pushcart Prize winner, Everything I Never Told You, Celeste Ng, is back with her second novel, Little Fires Everywhere.
You'll already know the work of thoughtful feminist writer Rebecca Traister from The Cut. She's back with another book on American women, Good and Mad: How Women's Anger is Reshaping America.
There's more announcements to come, so stay plugged in here.
Miami Book Fair 2018. November 11-18 at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; miamibookfair.com.
