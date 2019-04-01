The Best Events of Miami Beach Pride 2019

While most of Miami is winding down from Miami Music Week, Miami's LGBT community is booking Airbnbs on the beach, ordering pasties, picking out the best heels, and gathering in preparation for Miami Beach Pride.

Allies, families, and everyone in between is prepping for one of Miami's best free festivals. Wynwood, Calle Ocho, and Celebrate Orgullo have created their own renditions of the fest, but the OG parade takes place every year in Miami Beach. Although Miami Beach Pride celebrates with a week of activations from April 1 through 7 their biggest event is the Sunday march that goes through Ocean Drive in the Art Deco district.

Last year, more than 145,000 people attended and this year they're expected to welcome an even bigger crowd. Headliner Emily Estefan will be featured in Saturday's festivities and mixers, drag shows, and various venues will celebrate the city's rainbow community.

These are the best events taking place in Miami during pride that will celebrate sexual freedom, liberty and the right to love whomever you want in the company of allies and Miami's diverse community.

Pride Lights the Night. For its third year, the annual Pride Lights The Night will remember Pulse Nightclub shooting survivor Josean Garcia. He will flip the switch and light up the Herzog & de Meuron parking garage at 1111 Lincoln Road. The event is a way to remember the victims. Pride Lights the Night encourages the decoration of buildings in Miami in rainbow colors, graphics, or flags to show support and solidarity for the LGBTQ community. 7 p.m. Monday, April 1, at 1111 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; visitmiamibeachpride.com. Admission is free.

Miami-Dade Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce Spotlight Megamixer Networker. The Oasis Patio of the Shelborne South Beach will transform into the Miami-Dade Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (MDGLCC) networking mixer. There will be about 200 members, guests, and visitors. Tunes will be set by DJ Jesimixx and attendees can indulge in small bites and an open bar by Bacardi. All attendees will have a chance to win prizes provided by Chamber members, including VIP tickets to Miami Beach Pride and a chance to be on the Chamber's float in the Pride Parade along Ocean Drive on April 7. 6 to 9 p.m, Tuesday, April 2, at Shelborne Hotel South Beach, 1801 Collins Ave. Miami Beach; visitmiamibeachpride.com. Tickets costs $10 to $25.

The Business of Pride: A Panel Discussion. WeWork in Miami Beach will host the Business of Pride, a chat on the importance of creating workspaces that offer safe, respectful and inclusive practices to the LGBT Community. The event will feature guests like Steven N. Adkins President and CEO, of the Miami-Dade Gay & Lesbian Chamber Of Commerce, and Robin Schwartz, the Managing Director of the AQUA Foundation For Women. 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3 at WeWork, 350 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. Admission is free with RSVP via miamibusinessofpridepanel2019.splashthat.com.

Pride Night at PAMM. Perez Art Museum welcomes the LGBT community for Pride Night, a Miami Beach Pride celebration on its bay view terrace. Expect a night of live music, drink specials, and drag shows by Miss Toto, King Femme, Missy Meyakie LePaige and Kat Wilderness. Also on the agenda is the bass duo Basside Miami and artful manicures by Porn Nails. Inside the museum, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, watch a screening of Happy Birthday, Marsha! on loop starting at 5 p.m. Galleries will remain open until 10 p.m. 7 to 11 p.m, Thursday, April 4, at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. Admission is free.

Basement Miami Beach Pride. Basement will kick off Pride Weekend with Jake Resnicow and Scott Hauser. There will be live acts and beats by DJ's Anne Louise and De Felipe in the main room. Disco will go down in the bowl. Guests will also enjoy tunes by Deejay Smeejay of Miami and DJ Theresa of New York. 11 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Basement Edition Hotel, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; basementmiami.com. Tickets cost $35 via showclix.com.

Fling: Women's Pride Weekend Miami Beach. Hundreds of women will gather for three days in South Beach during Miami Beach Gay Pride. The weekend will feature mixers, dance parties, and pool parties. All events are 21+ and rain or shine. The event is presented by Pandora, a lesbian event production company from South Beach that produces other major women's events like Girls In Wonderland in Orlando, the Women’s White Party, and the official women’s events of Sobe Pride, as well as, local weekly and monthly themed parties from South to Central Florida. Friday, April 5, to Sunday, April 7 at various venues. Tickets range from free to $20 via eventbrite.com.

This Girls Lunchbox. A female queer collective in South Florida, This Girls Lunchbox is on a mission to provide an "exclusive space for all queer creative women to convene, connect and build." During Pride, they will be hosting their monthly member get together at the Hyatt Centric in South Beach, and are opening the event up to non-members as well. The event will feature sounds by DJ Shejai . 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Hyatt Centric South Beach, 1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; hyatt.com. Tickets cost $15 via thisgirlslunchboxmbpride2019.splashthat.com.

Not Your Standard Pride with (F)empower and Rify Royalty. (F)empower is an artist collective and movement to empower femmes in South Florida. The collective consists of women artists, creatives and badass people who identify as femme. The group is hosting a free DJ party featuring sounds by Oscar Nñ of Papi Juice, Loka of (F)empower, and Min2 of Discwoman to name a few. 2 p.m. to sunset Sunday, April 7, at The Standard, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; standardhotels.com. Admission is free with RSVP via standardpride.splashthat.com.

The Miami Beach Pride Parade. It's the grand dame of Pride, capping a week of exciting and inspiring events with a festival of color and love along Ocean Drive. This year's Pride Parade will fill the street starting at 12 p.m. as floats and performers wow the crowd. And the party will continue into the night, with Icona Pop and Emily Estefan headlining the event. Noon Sunday, April 7, on Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; miamibeachpride.com. Admission is free.

"Queer Miami: A History of LGBTQ Communities." Pride's mostly about the parties, but the community can't forget those who paved the way and fought to make Miami a more inclusive and diverse city. HistoryMiami's "Queer Miami" exhibit recognizes the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall rebellion and chronicles 'Miami’s queer past, reflecting multiple forms and expressions of gender and sexual diversity." On display are artifacts, photographs, and archival footage of events in Miami's LGBT history. It also features stories of "Miami’s queer communities who, despite discrimination, isolation, and violence, carved out spaces for themselves in southern Florida." On view through Sunday, September 1, at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; historymiami.org. Admission costs $8 students, $10 adults.