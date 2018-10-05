Museums Across Miami Explore Themes of Identity and History

If art reflects life, the art world has had a lot to deal with in the past year. It's no surprise that many local art institutions' programming reflects the identity crisis sweeping the nation. A good example are two shows that ended the Wolfsonian-FIU's previous year of programming: "Wit as Weapon" and "Constructing Revolution." Jon Mogul, associate director of curatorial and educational affairs at the museum, notes that the two surveys of propaganda during historical periods of political upheaval really resonated with museum-goers.

Moving forward, however, the museum is looking to reach out more tangibly. October 19 through April 28, 2019, "Deco: Luxury to Mass Market" will explore an architectural and design style close to Miami's heart.

"The 'Deco' show is, for us, very much an opportunity to connect the museum more strongly with our neighborhood in South Beach," Mogul says. "People who come to the exhibition will be able to walk around the nearby streets and look at the buildings with an appreciation of how they were part of a much broader design movement in America, as well as the values and the economic conditions that lay behind that movement."