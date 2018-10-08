Hurricanes, Coral Fires, and the Florida Coast Inspired "Genius Grant" Winner Kelly Link

It takes a true Floridian to understand that hurricane season is both terrifying and exciting. It's all in the details: rushing to stock up on water and canned goods, digging out those tried-and-true shutters once again. Even the most angst-ridden hurricane veterans can fondly recollect a time when the fearful disruption of the day-to-day was welcomed.

As a child, Kelly Link would excitedly await South Florida's hurricane season. The sense of trepidation an oncoming storm would bring is what the 2018 MacArthur "Genius Grant" fellow used for later writing inspiration. "That sense you have when you're a kid, living in Florida — that feeling during the hurricane season, something big might be on the horizon." Now an author, she says, "It's great preparation for imaging worst-case scenarios and then imaging the extraordinary coming into a landscape and changing everything."

A resident of Northhampton, Massachusetts, Link was born and raised in Miami. Honored as one of this year's MacArthur Grant fellows, the short-story writer has been awarded a $625,000 no-strings-attached prize. Link reports her current mood is set to awe: "It's a feeling of excitement." The fellowship's website points out that the $625,000 goes to "extraordinarily creative and talented individuals." Criteria for selection includes demonstrating exceptional creativity, a promise for future advancement, and the potential for subsequent creative work.