Hialeah Is the Most Stressed-Out City in America, Study Shows

Have you been feeling your blood pressure rise while sitting in traffic on Okeechobee Road? You're not alone.

A study by Babylon Health has found that Hialeah is the most stressed city in the entire United States.

That's right. According to this research, people in major metropolises like New York or Los Angeles are relaxed, relatively. Flint, Michigan? Chilling. People in Paradise, California, are basically zen masters compared to your tía in Hialeah Gardens. Something about Florida's sixth-largest city just stretches people to the brink.