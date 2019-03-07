Hialeah Is the Most Stressed-Out City in America, Study Shows

Have you been feeling your blood pressure rise while sitting in traffic on Okeechobee Road? You're not alone.
A study by Babylon Health has found that Hialeah is the most stressed city in the entire United States.
That's right. According to this research, people in major metropolises like New York or Los Angeles are relaxed, relatively. Flint, Michigan? Chilling. People in Paradise, California, are basically zen masters compared to your tía in Hialeah Gardens. Something about Florida's sixth-largest city just stretches people to the brink.
People who use Twitter, anyway. Babylon's study is based on an analysis of 5 million tweets over a two-week period, with input from social media feeds across every US state and the US' 100 most populated cities. Researchers analyzed the tweets to find terms related to stress, frustration and anxiety, and ranked them on a scale of 1 to 5 for both stress and relaxation.
In a two-week period, 13.03 percent of tweets in Hialeah were ranked as stressed. The next highest ranking in the state of Florida came from Orlando, which makes sense if you've ever been to Disney World on a holiday weekend, followed by Tampa and St. Petersburg. Miami came in fifth, with 9.21% of its tweets ranking as stressful.
Obviously there are a few flaws in the methodology here. The study only measures Twitter users, which means your Hialeah Gardens tía could be zen as hell. (Unless she's out there sliding into people's DMs, in which case, get it, auntie.) And the study only considers tweets from a time period of two weeks. Which two weeks? The study doesn't say. Who knows what happened locally during that time period: A power outage? A croqueta shortage? Hurricane Irma?
So yeah, you can file this report along with the many other questionable studies ranking Hialeah as the worst city for this or that. But the next time you're tweeting from City of Progress, maybe think twice about what kind of negativity you're putting out into the world.
You can view Babylon's entire study here.
