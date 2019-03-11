The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Women's History Month continues throughout March, and you don't need to break the bank to celebrate. Treat yourself to BOGO drinks at the Anderson's Cry Baby Ladies Night on Thursday. The next night, head to Bar Nancy for performances by some of the top women in Miami music. And if you're looking for some green beer, you'll find it at countless free St. Patrick's Day parties throughout the city this week.
Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week:
No need to cry at the Anderson's Cry Baby Ladies Night. Women who attend get BOGO wine and well drinks all night. You'll also be treated to sounds by Palomino Blond, Sewerside Bombers, Obsidian, and resident DJ Gami. In addition to drinks and free music, treat yourself to a tarot reading by Reno Reeves. 9 p.m. Thursday, March 14 at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami. Admission is free via eventbrite.com.
International Women's Day has come and gone, but Women's History Month is only halfway done. Keep the celebration going by supporting some of the most talented women in South Florida music at Bar Nancy's Viva la Woman! Watch sets by singer-songwriter Dama Vicke, Aura the Band, Snowmoon, and Mandy Marylane with sounds by Jenni Foxx. 10 p.m. Friday, March 15 at the Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami. facebook.com. Admission is free.
Wynwood is wild enough on an average day. Throw in a two-day St. Paddy's Day party and, well, OMFG. Presented by Jameson and the local event company Swarm, St. Patrick's Day Wynwood features an abundance of green beer, street art, games, and a special artisan marketplace. Hint: If you RSVP online, you'll get your first beer and a shot for free. Noon Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami. Ticket prices range from free to $30 via eventbrite.com.
Miami event agency Swarm has teamed up with Paddy Old Irish Whiskey and Mark Brickell Village to throw down this Saturday. St. Paddy's Brickell includes a handful of curated rooms, including Get Lucky, End of the Rainbow, and Forbidden Treasure. Your RSVP includes a free shot (for the first 1,000 guests) to help set the tone for a wild afternoon. 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17, at the Shops at Mary Brickell Village, 901 S. Miami Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.
It's St. Paddy's Day weekend. Alcohol may be flowing through you like a river. So why not party down by the river? The St. Patrick's Day Riverside Festival will happen at the Wharf Miami all weekend. Expect yummy eats from King of Racks BBQ, Mojo Donuts, and OG Ceviche & Seafood Shack, plus tunes from Kid Nemesis. If you order a shot of Jameson anywhere onsite, you'll get a free Guinness Blonde too. Bonus! Noon Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
If anyone is going to have a stellar punk affair this St. Patrick's Day weekend, it's Churchill's Pub. And that's exactly what's happening. Paddy's Punk Fest is shaping up to be a raucous, six-hour affair. Beginning at 9 p.m., enjoy high-paced goodness from the likes of Houston & the Dirty Rats, Vibes Farm, Fotre, 1983, and Noxious Profit. Just give that beer some time to settle before you slosh around and mosh, eh? 9 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Admission is free.
Beat Culture, which debuted this past November, is one of the newest additions to Miami's growing beer scene. This weekend, the brewery will officially celebrate its debut with a grand-opening block party. Expect a selection of Beat Culture's best-selling brews alongside food, music, vintage videogames, local vendors, and outdoor games. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at 7250 NW 11th St., Miami; 786-431-5413; beatculture.com.
For the past 13 years, the Mad Hatter Arts Festival has been a must-do for the latest and greatest in the creative community. Its 14th festival, happening this weekend, will certainly be no exception. The fest is loaded with all kinds of art, the Artisan & Vintage Marketplace, a drum circle, and various hat contests. So dust off your best and bring your hat A-game. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17, at the Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; thebarnacle.org. Admission is free.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!