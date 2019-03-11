The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Women's History Month continues throughout March, and you don't need to break the bank to celebrate. Treat yourself to BOGO drinks at the Anderson's Cry Baby Ladies Night on Thursday. The next night, head to Bar Nancy for performances by some of the top women in Miami music. And if you're looking for some green beer, you'll find it at countless free St. Patrick's Day parties throughout the city this week.

Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week:

No need to cry at the Anderson's Cry Baby Ladies Night. Women who attend get BOGO wine and well drinks all night. You'll also be treated to sounds by Palomino Blond, Sewerside Bombers, Obsidian, and resident DJ Gami. In addition to drinks and free music, treat yourself to a tarot reading by Reno Reeves. 9 p.m. Thursday, March 14 at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami. Admission is free via eventbrite.com.