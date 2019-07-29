Happy Shark Week! To celebrate, catch a free screening of Jaws at the always-scenic infinity pool at the Novotel Miami Brickell on Wednesday. Best of all, you don't need to be a hotel guest to watch the flick. A new karaoke night debuts at La Placita on Thursday, for you nostalgic folks, an uber-cool poster workshop on Sunday will help you capture your summer memories.

Here are the best free events in Miami this week.

A rendering of Sun Stories, an installation by Jessy Nite set to take over Giralda Plaza in Coral Gables. Image courtesy of Jessy Nite

Need a new profile pic? Among your top photoshoot destinations should be Sun Stories, which is open daily at Coral Gables' Giralda Plaza through September 30. The outdoor installation, created by Miami artist Jessy Nite, boasts colorful phrases that are naturally projected onto the ground during daylight, making for a unique visual effect. Pick a sunny day and get moving. Tuesday, July 30, and daily through September 30 at Giralda Plaza, Giralda Ave. between Ponce de Leon Blvd. and Galiano St., Coral Gables; coralgables.com. Admission is free.

Is Shark Week complete without Jaws? Never. On Wednesday evening, catch the iconic creepy flick on a big screen and in the Novotel Miami Brickell's picturesque, deep blue infinity pool. Guests are encouraged to bring their favorite floaties and sample some tasty bites and drinks. Among these, enjoy Berry Vodka Baby Shark Jello Shots and a Shark Infested Blue Ocean Cocktail. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Novotel Miami Brickell, 1500 SW First Ave., Miami; novotelmiami.com. Admission is free.

Your singing self has a new karaoke option and this one has a Latin flair. La Placita's Latin Karaoke Night launches on Thursday and there's some star-power for the very first edition. Latin American actor Julian Gil (who has also been a TV host on Univision and Telemundo) will host and Jose Roca will emcee. The first ten souls brave enough to sing will get a prize and there will be food and drink specials all night, including $2 Medallas and $3 Don Q beverages. 9 p.m. Thursday, August 1, at La Placita, 6789 Biscayne Blvd. Miami; foodcommagroup.com. Admission is free.

Solange Knowles. Photo by Timothy Norris

Solange Knowles is already a badass. The younger sis to Queen Bey has carved her own niche in the music world. Now her art film, When I Get Home, is being screened at select spots across the nation. Directed by Knowles, the flick accompanies her album of the same name and is loaded with cowboy-themed goodness — an ode to her hometown of Houston. The film will be shown twice this Friday (at 6:45 and 8 p.m.) as part of ICA Miami's First Friday festivities. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, August 2, in Paradise Plaza, 151 NE 41st St., Miami; icamiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP.



Fridays are always fun at Boxelder Craft Beer Market, which offers a free beer to shotgun at 4 p.m. Now you can stay later for laughs once a month during the Loosey Goosey Comedy Hour. Hosted by Danny Benvante, the 60-minute showcase presents local comics. Just be careful not to snort that beer when you laugh. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, August 2, at Boxelder Craft Beer Market, 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

For a lot of young folks out there (from elementary schoolers to college students), summer is coming to an end. To capture the joys of your summer, The Wolfsonian is hosting a Traveling with the Wolf! poster event. Attendees will enjoy design tips from Cuban graphic designer Conrado Massaguer and then get working on their own unique poster. You'll never forget it (or the awesome summer you had). Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 3, at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; wolfsonian.org. Admission is free.